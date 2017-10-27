Just In
- 13 min ago On Suhana Khan’s Birthday, Her 3 Makeup Looks That Proves Accentuating ‘One’ Feature Can Get You Perfect Look
- 1 hr ago Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Stylish Looks And Eclectic Wardrobe For A Magazine Photoshoot
- 4 hrs ago White Fungus Infection Cases Reported In India: Know Why It Is More Dangerous Than Black Fungus
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 22 May 2021
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Piaggio Extends Its Warranty & Free Service Period For Aprilia & Vespa Customers In India Due To Covid-19
- Movies Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee’s Song 'Mere Liye' Is All About Obsession & Denial
- Finance Indian Stock Markets Performance Last Week And Week Ahead To May 28, 2021
- News Sputnik V production in India expected to begin by August; 3 million doses will be supplied by May-end
- Education Assam HS TET Result 2021: SEBA Revises SSA Assam Higher Secondary TET Result 2021
- Technology Redmi Book Pro With Ryzen 5000 Series CPU To Launch On May 26
- Sports Greenwood's resurgence: Too little, too late for England squad inclusion?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In June
Tomato Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Spicy Tamatar Chutney
All the chutney Nazis I am sure must have their own versions of tomato chutney but here Chef Abhishek Basu gives his version of tomato chutney, which can be savoured and matched with any kind of pakodas, fritters, parathas, chips, etc.
This tomato chutney is a spicy & tangy chutney made from tomatoes. It is a no-onion-no-garlic recipe. You can even make it and store in the refrigerator for a few days. Tomato is one universal ingredient that can be matched with any kind of a cuisine. Here is an elaborate step-by-step procedure of the same.
Recipe By: Chef Abhishek Basu
Recipe Type: Condiment
Serves: 7-8 times
-
Tomatoes - 2 large
Ginger (adrak) (chopped) - ½ inch
Red chillies (sookhi lal mirch) (broken and deseeded) - 2-3
Urad dal (split and husked black gram) - 1 tsp
Black pepper (sabut kali mirch) - 4-5
Cloves (lavang) - 2-3
Asafoetida (hing) optional - a pinch
Water for grinding - 2 tbsp
Oil - ½ tbsp
Salt as required
For Tempering:
Oil - ½ tbsp
Dry red chilli (sookhi lal mirch) halved and deseeded - 1
Curry leaves (kadi patta) - 7 to 8
Mustard seeds (rai) - ½ tsp
Fenugreek seeds (methi seeds) - 2 to 3
Asafoetida (hing) - a pinch
-
1. Take a pan and add half a tablespoon of oil in it or you may also use a non-sticky spray.
2. Heat oil for a minute and then add urad dal.
3. On a low flame, sauté the urad dal till it starts turning maroonish.
4. Once the lentils get to a maroonish brown colour, add broken dry red chillies, cloves, black pepper and ginger.
5. Stir well till the red chillies change their colour.
6. Take tomatoes, wash them, get a chopping board and chop the tomatoes well.
7. Now, add the chopped tomatoes and asafoetida.
8. Add salt as per taste. Keep your salt intake low, as it helps in maintaining your blood pressure and will keep it in control.
9. Stir and sauté till the tomatoes soften for about 6 to 7 minutes on a low flame.
10. Once the tomato mixture cools, add them to a chutney grinder or small blender.
11. Add 2 tbsp of water to the grinder.
12. Grind it to a smooth paste.
13. In the same pan or different pan, add 2 tbsp of oil and heat it for one minute.
14. Add the mustard seeds and crackle them.
15. Then, add curry leaves, methi seeds, asafoetida and one broken red chilli.
16. Sauté till the curry leaves become crisp.
17. Then, add the ground tomato paste. Stir well.
18. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes on a low flame.
19. Check the taste and add more salt if required.
20. Stir again well.
21. Tomato chutney is done and ready to be served.
- 1. Make sure that the blender or grinder we are using must be properly washed before use.
- 2. You can add onions and garlic to the chutney according to your preference.
- Serving size - 1 tbsp
- Calories - 26 cal
- Carbohydrates - 6 g
- Sugar - 6 g
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.