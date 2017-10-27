Tomato Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Spicy Tamatar Chutney

1. Take a pan and add half a tablespoon of oil in it or you may also use a non-sticky spray.

2. Heat oil for a minute and then add urad dal.

3. On a low flame, sauté the urad dal till it starts turning maroonish.

4. Once the lentils get to a maroonish brown colour, add broken dry red chillies, cloves, black pepper and ginger.

5. Stir well till the red chillies change their colour.

6. Take tomatoes, wash them, get a chopping board and chop the tomatoes well.

7. Now, add the chopped tomatoes and asafoetida.

8. Add salt as per taste. Keep your salt intake low, as it helps in maintaining your blood pressure and will keep it in control.

9. Stir and sauté till the tomatoes soften for about 6 to 7 minutes on a low flame.

10. Once the tomato mixture cools, add them to a chutney grinder or small blender.

11. Add 2 tbsp of water to the grinder.

12. Grind it to a smooth paste.

13. In the same pan or different pan, add 2 tbsp of oil and heat it for one minute.

14. Add the mustard seeds and crackle them.

15. Then, add curry leaves, methi seeds, asafoetida and one broken red chilli.

16. Sauté till the curry leaves become crisp.

17. Then, add the ground tomato paste. Stir well.

18. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes on a low flame.

19. Check the taste and add more salt if required.

20. Stir again well.

21. Tomato chutney is done and ready to be served.