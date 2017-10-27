ENGLISH

    Tomato Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Spicy Tamatar Chutney

    Posted By: Pooja Gupta
    |

    All the chutney Nazis I am sure must have their own versions of tomato chutney but here Chef Abhishek Basu gives his version of tomato chutney, which can be savoured and matched with any kind of pakodas, fritters, parathas, chips, etc.

    This tomato chutney is a spicy & tangy chutney made from tomatoes. It is a no-onion-no-garlic recipe. You can even make it and store in the refrigerator for a few days. Tomato is one universal ingredient that can be matched with any kind of a cuisine. Here is an elaborate step-by-step procedure of the same.

    Tomato Chutney Recipe | How To Prepare Spicy Tamatar Chutney | Tamatar Chutney Recipe | Homemade Tomato Chutney Recipe
    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    45 Mins

    Recipe By: Chef Abhishek Basu

    Recipe Type: Condiment

    Serves: 7-8 times

    Ingredients

    • Tomatoes - 2 large

      Ginger (adrak) (chopped) - ½ inch

      Red chillies (sookhi lal mirch) (broken and deseeded) - 2-3

      Urad dal (split and husked black gram) - 1 tsp

      Black pepper (sabut kali mirch) - 4-5

      Cloves (lavang) - 2-3

      Asafoetida (hing) optional - a pinch

      Water for grinding - 2 tbsp

      Oil - ½ tbsp

      Salt as required

      For Tempering:

      Oil - ½ tbsp

      Dry red chilli (sookhi lal mirch) halved and deseeded - 1

      Curry leaves (kadi patta) - 7 to 8

      Mustard seeds (rai) - ½ tsp

      Fenugreek seeds (methi seeds) - 2 to 3

      Asafoetida (hing) - a pinch

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Take a pan and add half a tablespoon of oil in it or you may also use a non-sticky spray.

      2. Heat oil for a minute and then add urad dal.

      3. On a low flame, sauté the urad dal till it starts turning maroonish.

      4. Once the lentils get to a maroonish brown colour, add broken dry red chillies, cloves, black pepper and ginger.

      5. Stir well till the red chillies change their colour.

      6. Take tomatoes, wash them, get a chopping board and chop the tomatoes well.

      7. Now, add the chopped tomatoes and asafoetida.

      8. Add salt as per taste. Keep your salt intake low, as it helps in maintaining your blood pressure and will keep it in control.

      9. Stir and sauté till the tomatoes soften for about 6 to 7 minutes on a low flame.

      10. Once the tomato mixture cools, add them to a chutney grinder or small blender.

      11. Add 2 tbsp of water to the grinder.

      12. Grind it to a smooth paste.

      13. In the same pan or different pan, add 2 tbsp of oil and heat it for one minute.

      14. Add the mustard seeds and crackle them.

      15. Then, add curry leaves, methi seeds, asafoetida and one broken red chilli.

      16. Sauté till the curry leaves become crisp.

      17. Then, add the ground tomato paste. Stir well.

      18. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes on a low flame.

      19. Check the taste and add more salt if required.

      20. Stir again well.

      21. Tomato chutney is done and ready to be served.

    Instructions
    • 1. Make sure that the blender or grinder we are using must be properly washed before use.
    • 2. You can add onions and garlic to the chutney according to your preference.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving size - 1 tbsp
    • Calories - 26 cal
    • Carbohydrates - 6 g
    • Sugar - 6 g

    Close