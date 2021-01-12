ENGLISH

    Makar Sankranti 2021: Recipe For Til Ke Ladoo

    Posted By:
    |

    One of the best things about Makar Sankranti festival is having til ke ladoos also known as sesame ladoos. These are prepared using roasted sesame seeds mixed in jaggery syrup. Having til ke ladoos are more like a tradition and ritual of Makar Sankranti. It is believed that til ke ladoos are good for health as it induces body warmth during the chilly winter days. This year the festival will be observed on 14 January 2021.

    People will be preparing various sweet items to offer to their deities and sesame ladoos are one of those things. Though you may think preparing sesame ladoos is a bit difficult, it is an easy-to-make sweet item. In order to help you in preparing delicious home-made sesame ladoos, we are here with its recipe. Scroll down the article to read more

    Makar Sankranti 2021: Recipe For Til Ke Ladoo
    Makar Sankranti 2021: Recipe For Til Ke Ladoo
    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    5M
    Total Time
    20 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Sweets

    Serves: 12-14 ladoos

    Ingredients

    • 1. 5 tablespoons of water

      2. ½ cup sesame seeds

      3. ¼ cup finely grated coconut

      4. ½ cup powdered jaggery

      5. ¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

      6. Ghee for greasing palms

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Heat a kadai on medium flame and add ¼ cup of sesame seeds into it. Make sure the pan isn't that hot.

      2. Roast the sesame seeds, on low flame. Stir the seeds on regular intervals.

      3. You will see that the sesame seeds pop up and change colour. This will usually take 2-3 minutes.

      4. Remove the seeds and keep them aside in a plate.

      5. In the same pan, add ¼ cup grated coconut.

      6. Roast the coconut until light golden or golden brown in colour. Turn off the gas flame and remove the roasted coconut in a separate plate.

      7. Now add ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder.

      8. Mix well to combine everything. Keep aside for some time.

      9. In the same pan add ½ cup powdered jaggery. In case the jaggery isn't in powdered form, you don't have to worry as the water will dissolve the jaggery.

      10. Add 5 tablespoons of water and allow the jaggery to melt to form a thick paste.

      11. Keep stirring till the jaggery dissolves completely.

      12. Let the solution simmer for 2-3 minutes on a low flame. You will find that the solution bubbles up.

      13. Now check for 1 string consistency of the mixture. For this, take a little bit of solution between your thumb and index finger to see if a string is formed when you separate your fingers.

      14. If yes, then turn off the flame and add the roasted sesame and grated coconut along with the cardamom powder.

      15. Mix everything well in the jaggery solution.

      16. Now begin to form round ladoos while the mixture is still hot. To do this, first grease your palms.

      17. Do not wait to let the mixture cool down or else you may not be able to form round ladoos. When the mixture is still hot, begin to form sesame ladoo from it.

      18. If too hot, then wait for a minute and then form the ladoos.

      19. Make ladoos from all the mixture and keep them aside in a bowl or plate.

      20. Let the ladoos set on their own for at least an hour.

      21. Serve along with some roasted peanuts.

      22. You can also store them in an air-tight container.

    Instructions
    • One of the best things about Makar Sankranti festival is having til ke ladoos also known as sesame ladoos.
    Nutritional Information
    • ladoos - 12-14 ladoos
    • kcal - 107 kcal
    • Fat - 5 g
    • Protein - 1 g
    • Carbs - 12 g
    • Fiber - 1 g

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 18:15 [IST]
    Close