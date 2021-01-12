Makar Sankranti 2021: Recipe For Til Ke Ladoo

1. Heat a kadai on medium flame and add ¼ cup of sesame seeds into it. Make sure the pan isn't that hot.

2. Roast the sesame seeds, on low flame. Stir the seeds on regular intervals.

3. You will see that the sesame seeds pop up and change colour. This will usually take 2-3 minutes.

4. Remove the seeds and keep them aside in a plate.

5. In the same pan, add ¼ cup grated coconut.

6. Roast the coconut until light golden or golden brown in colour. Turn off the gas flame and remove the roasted coconut in a separate plate.

7. Now add ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder.

8. Mix well to combine everything. Keep aside for some time.

9. In the same pan add ½ cup powdered jaggery. In case the jaggery isn't in powdered form, you don't have to worry as the water will dissolve the jaggery.

10. Add 5 tablespoons of water and allow the jaggery to melt to form a thick paste.

11. Keep stirring till the jaggery dissolves completely.

12. Let the solution simmer for 2-3 minutes on a low flame. You will find that the solution bubbles up.

13. Now check for 1 string consistency of the mixture. For this, take a little bit of solution between your thumb and index finger to see if a string is formed when you separate your fingers.

14. If yes, then turn off the flame and add the roasted sesame and grated coconut along with the cardamom powder.

15. Mix everything well in the jaggery solution.

16. Now begin to form round ladoos while the mixture is still hot. To do this, first grease your palms.

17. Do not wait to let the mixture cool down or else you may not be able to form round ladoos. When the mixture is still hot, begin to form sesame ladoo from it.

18. If too hot, then wait for a minute and then form the ladoos.

19. Make ladoos from all the mixture and keep them aside in a bowl or plate.

20. Let the ladoos set on their own for at least an hour.

21. Serve along with some roasted peanuts.

22. You can also store them in an air-tight container.