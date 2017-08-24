Suji ki kheer is a traditional Indian sweet that is prepared across the country during festivals and other celebrations. Also known as rava payasam in the South, this recipe has rava, milk and sugar as its main ingredients.

The rava kheer is similar to a porridge, the only difference being the texture. It is not as thick as porridge. The richness of the rava kheer is in the dry fruits added to it.

The sooji kheer is easy to digest and hence is considered as baby food without the dry fruits added. The rava payasam is a quick and simple recipe to prepare at home and is an ideal sweet for parties and family gatherings.

Read the step-by-step procedure with images on how to make suji ki kheer. Also watch the video recipe.

SUJI KI KHEER VIDEO RECIPE

SUJI KI KHEER RECIPE | RAVA KHEER RECIPE | RAVA PAYASAM RECIPE | SOOJI KHEER RECIPE Suji Ki Kheer Recipe | Rava Kheer Recipe | Rava Payasam Recipe | Sooji Kheer Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 2 Ingredients Ghee - 1 tbsp Whole cashew nuts - 4 Raisins - 7-8 Sooji (fine rava) - 3 tbsp Milk - 1½ cups Water - ½ cup Sugar - 2 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Add ghee in a heated pan. 2. Add whole cashew nuts and roast them until they turn light brown. 3. Remove them from the pan and transfer in a cup. 4. Add raisins and roast them until they turn brown and remove them from the pan. 5. Add sooji in the same pan. 6. Roast until the raw smell goes away and the sooji starts to change its colour. 7. Allow it to cool. 8. In another pan, add half a cup of milk and water and allow it to boil. 9. Once it boils, add the roasted sooji. 10. Stir well for a minute and then add a cup of milk again. 11. Stir continuously with a whisk to avoid the formation of lumps. 12. Add sugar and stir well. 13. Turn the stove off and add the roasted dry fruits. 14. Serve hot. Instructions 1. The milk has to be stirred continuously after adding the rava as it will start to form lumps.

2. If you like the kheer rich you can add only milk and no water.

3. Saffron strands can be added to give a unique flavour. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 208 cal

Fat - 7 g

Protein - 8 g

Carbohydrates - 58 g

Sugar - 25 g

Fibre - 1 g

