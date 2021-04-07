For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 52 min ago 10 Health Benefits Of Lingonberries With Ways To Consume And A Recipe
-
- 1 hr ago World Health Day 2021: Diseases Caused By Nutritional Deficiencies
- 1 hr ago Waluscha De Sousa’s Modern Lime-Green Saree Is Setting Major Goals For This Wedding Season!
- 2 hrs ago Love It! Sanya Malhotra’s Latest Party-Perfect Outfit Is About A Bright Pop Of Colours
Don't Miss
- Movies Kate Winslet Says Actors Are Hiding Their Sexuality In Fear For Their Careers
- Technology SITI Broadband Launches Rs. 899 Plan With 200 Mbps Speed
- News Centre to allow COVID-19 vaccination at workplace
- Finance Rupee Slumps 105 Paise To End Below 74 Per US Dollar
- Automobiles Upcoming Kia MPV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time: Here's Everything You Need To know!
- Sports 36 persons, including 24 athletes, test COVID positive in SAI Bhopal; none Olympic bound
- Education IIT Madras Offering Artificial Intelligence And Data Science Internships, Stipend Up To Rs 60,000
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In April
Spinach And Goat Cheese Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
Recipes
oi-Shenaz Haveliwala
Posted By: Shenaz Haveliwala|
Spinach and goat cheese made with scrumptious potato crust to keep it gluten-free. This recipe is vegetarian and gluten-free and an occasional treat for get-togethers with close friends.
Spinach And Goat Cheese Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
Spinach And Goat Cheese Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
1H0M
Total Time
1 Hours15 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 2
Ingredients
-
- 1large sweet potato
- 1tsp olive oil
- 1small white onion finely cut
- 150g mushroom roughly chopped
- 1 bunch spinach
- 6 large eggs
- 1/3rd cup milk
- 1/2 cup goat cheese crumbs (or feta)
- Salt, pepper to taste
How to Prepare
-
- Preheat oven to 360F
- Grease pan with oil. Set aside.
- In a frying pan, under medium heat-warm the olive oil. Add garlic and onion. Stir until golden brown.
- Add spinach, cover until reduce heat. Cook until spinach is tender. Stir often. Add salt, pepper, chili flakes to taste.
- Meanwhile, peel the sweet potato and use a slicer to cut in thin round slices. Arrange the slices on the pan making sure that you cover the bottom making sure you leave no empty space. For the border, cut the slice in half to create a flat bottom to give it a beautiful crust.
- preheat the potato crust at 180C for 15min
- In a large bowl, beat eggs, add chopped spinach and mushrooms and season with salt/pepper. Stir in the cool onion and garlic
- Remove the crust from the oven, pour in the egg mixture and top it with cheese and bake 25-30mins until the golden top.
Instructions
- In a frying pan, under medium heat-warm the olive oil. Add garlic and onion. Stir until golden brown.
Nutritional Information
- People - 2
- Calories - 589kcal
- Total fat - 39g
- Protein - 60g
- Carbs - 32g
- Dietary Fiber - 12g
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments
[ 5 of 5 - 92 Users]
Read more about: spinach and goat cheese recipe spinach goat cheese
Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 14:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 7, 2021