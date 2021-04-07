ENGLISH

    Spinach And Goat Cheese Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home

    Posted By:
    |

    Spinach and goat cheese made with scrumptious potato crust to keep it gluten-free. This recipe is vegetarian and gluten-free and an occasional treat for get-togethers with close friends.

    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    1H0M
    Total Time
    1 Hours15 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Snacks

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients
      • 1large sweet potato
      • 1tsp olive oil
      • 1small white onion finely cut
      • 150g mushroom roughly chopped
      • 1 bunch spinach
      • 6 large eggs
      • 1/3rd cup milk
      • 1/2 cup goat cheese crumbs (or feta)
      • Salt, pepper to taste
    How to Prepare
      • Preheat oven to 360F
      • Grease pan with oil. Set aside.
      • In a frying pan, under medium heat-warm the olive oil. Add garlic and onion. Stir until golden brown.
      • Add spinach, cover until reduce heat. Cook until spinach is tender. Stir often. Add salt, pepper, chili flakes to taste.
      • Meanwhile, peel the sweet potato and use a slicer to cut in thin round slices. Arrange the slices on the pan making sure that you cover the bottom making sure you leave no empty space. For the border, cut the slice in half to create a flat bottom to give it a beautiful crust.
      • preheat the potato crust at 180C for 15min
      • In a large bowl, beat eggs, add chopped spinach and mushrooms and season with salt/pepper. Stir in the cool onion and garlic
      • Remove the crust from the oven, pour in the egg mixture and top it with cheese and bake 25-30mins until the golden top.
    Instructions
    • In a frying pan, under medium heat-warm the olive oil. Add garlic and onion. Stir until golden brown.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 2
    • Calories - 589kcal
    • Total fat - 39g
    • Protein - 60g
    • Carbs - 32g
    • Dietary Fiber - 12g

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 14:30 [IST]
    Close