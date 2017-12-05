ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Spinach And Sweet Potato Puff Pastry Recipe

    Posted By: Pooja Gupta
    |

    Spinach and sweet potato puff pastry is a more sophisticated version of a samosa. Puff pastry has too many layers of outer covering unlike samosa which has one thick crisp layer of refined flour. The filling can be swapped with anything.

    You can swap it with cheese, aloo , paneer or be it anything but always keep in mind that the flavours of the filling should gel with the outer layer. You ca serve the same with the dip or chutney of your choice but it best goes with tomato sauce.

    spinach and sweet potato puff pastry recipe
    SPINACH AND SWEET POTATO PUFF PASTRY RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE SWEET POTATO PUFF PASTRY | SWEET POTATO PUFF PASTRY RECIPE
    Spinach And Sweet Potato Puff Pastry Recipe | How To Prepare Sweet Potato Puff Pastry | Sweet Potato Puff Pastry Recipe
    Prep Time
    35 Mins
    Cook Time
    45M
    Total Time
    1 Hours20 Mins

    Recipe By: Pooja Gupta

    Recipe Type: Snacks

    Serves: 3-4

    Ingredients

    • Sweet potatoes - 2 large peeled and cut into small pieces

      Vegetable oil, plus extra for brushing - 1 tbsp

      Red onions, 1 chopped, 1 halved and finely sliced - 2

      Ginger, peeled and finely chopped - thumb sized

      Garlic cloves, crushed - 2

      Fat red chilli, finely chopped (optional) - 1

      Small bunch coriander, stalks finely chopped, leaves picked

      Curry paste (we used balti) - 2 tbsp

      Black onion (nigella) seeds - 2 tsp

      Bag spinach(or frozen spinach) - 2cups

      Pack filo pastry - 6 sheets

      Cucumber - ½ cup

      Pot natural yogurt - 1cup

      Mango chutney, to serve

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • Put the sweet potatoes in a large bowl, cover with cling film and microwave on High for 8 minutes or until soft.
      • Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large pan, add the chopped onion and cook for a few minutes to soften.
      • Stir in the ginger, garlic, chilli (if using) and coriander stalks, stirring for a couple minutes more until fragrant.
      • Add the curry paste and half the black onion seeds to the pan, stir for 30 seconds or so until fragrant, then add the spinach and 2-3 tbsp water.
      • Cook the spinach until wilted, then add the sweet potato and any liquid from the bowl.
      • Season well and mash everything together with the back of a spoon, leaving some chunky bits of potato.
      • Leave to cool completely.
      • Unroll the pastry and pull out two sheets to work with - keep the rest covered with a tea towel to prevent it from drying out.
      • Brush both sheets with a little oil and scatter some of the black onion seeds over one sheet.
      • Put the other sheet on top. With the shortest side facing you, cut down the centre to make two long strips.
      • Scoop a sixth of the sweet potato mixture onto the top right-hand corner of the filo in a rough triangle shape.
      • Fold the pastry over on an angle, continuing down the length of the pastry until you reach the bottom and have a neat triangle encasing the filling.
      • Trim off any excess pastry with a knife. Repeat to make six samosas.
      • Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6.
      • Put the samosas on a baking tray lined with baking parchment.
      • Brush with a little more oil and sprinkle over the remaining black onion seeds.
      • Bake for 25-30 minutes or until deep golden brown.
      • Meanwhile, peel the cucumber into ribbons, then toss with the sliced onions and coriander leaves.
      • To serve, dollop some yogurt onto each plate, top with two samosas, a mound of the cucumber salad and mango chutney.

    Instructions
    • The garlic tends to burn easily, so keep an eye on it.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 pastry
    • Calories - 650 cal
    • Fat - 13g
    • Protein - 17g
    • Carbohydrates - 108g
    • Sugar - 36g
    • Dietary Fiber - 15g
    [ 3.5 of 5 - 11 Users]
    Read more about: spinach vegetarian snacks samosa
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue