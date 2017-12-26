Subscribe to Boldsky
Spinach And Feta Falafel Bites Recipe

By: Pooja Gupta

Monsoon time is on and the best thing to have this monsoon is homemade fritters. Enjoy hot piping cup of tea with these amazing hot cheesy spinach and falafel bites. It is made by mixing feta cheese with spinach and falafel and then frying them deep. You can even air fry the same to save on calories. Invite your friends over or if you are doing a small kitty party at home do try this recipe to impress everyone.

spinach and feta falafel recipe
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
25M
Total Time
55 Mins

Recipe By: Pooja Gupta

Recipe Type: Snacks

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • Baby spinach - 2-3 cups

    Can drained chickpeas - ½ kg

    Feta cheese - 1cup

    Cumin - 2 tsp

    Plain flour - 1cup

    Vegetable oil, for frying

    Tzatziki, to serve

Red Rice Kanda Poha
How to Prepare

  • Pour a kettle of boiling water over baby spinach in a colander.

    When cool enough to handle, squeeze out any water

    Pulse in a food processor with drained chickpeas, feta, cumin and plain flour until just combined.

    Roll into tbsp-sized balls with well floured hands, then flatten into patties.

    Fry in batches in vegetable oil for 2-3 minutes each side, then leave to cool.

    Place on a baking tray, cover with cling film and freeze.

    To serve, defrost in the fridge overnight and cook at 180C/160C fan/ gas 4 for 5-10 minutes.

    Serve with tzatziki.

    These canapés can be frozen for up to 3 months.

    If you're short on baking trays, then once the canapés are frozen solid, transfer them to freezer bags.

    Make sure they are well wrapped or sealed to preserve them properly.

    Label everything clearly to remind yourself what you've frozen.

Instructions
  • Squeeze out all the water from the spinach, if not the falafel will become soggy.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 2 balls
  • Calories - 49 cal
  • Fat - 3g
  • Protein - 2g
  • Carbohydrates - 5g
  • Dietary Fibre - 1g
Story first published: Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 15:30 [IST]
