Spicy Pongal Recipe: How To Prepare Khara Pongal At Home

Spicy pongal, or kara pongal, is a traditional South Indian dish. Also known as ven pongal, it is mainly offered as a naivedyam food along with sweet pongal.
Spicy pongal is one of the most popular foods that is eaten as a breakfast dish. There are a few variations to this dish, whereas the ghee pongal is the most common one. Having pongal creates a light and easy feeling in oneself. It is an ideal dish for everybody, as it melts in the mouth as soon as it is relished.
Spicy pongal is prepared by adding the cooked rice and dal to a whole load of seasoned spices. The taste of ghee that is balanced by the spices lets you enjoy every bite of the pongal.
So, if you'd like to try our version of this delicious spicy pongal, watch the video and learn how to make this dish with a step-by-step procedure containing images.
Recipe By: Kavyashree S
Recipe Type: Main course
Serves: 2-3
Moong dal - ¾ th cup
Rice - ¾ th cup
Jeera - 1 tsp
Ginger - 1 inch (grated)
Curry leaves - 8-9
Green chillies - 5-6 (slit)
Coriander leaves - ½ cup (chopped)
Crushed peppers - 3/4 th tsp
Cashew nuts - 8-10 (cut into half)
Turmeric powder - ¾ th tsp
Salt - ¾ th tbsp
Ghee - 1 ¼ th tbsp
Water - 6 cup + 1 cup
1. Add rice in a pressure cooker.
2. Add moong dal to it and fry it for 3 minutes on a medium flame.
3. Add 6 cups of water to it.
4. Stir once and cover it with the lid.
5. Pressure cook it for upto 4 to 5 whistles.
6. Add ghee in a heated saucepan.
7. Allow it to melt completely.
8. Add jeera and curry leaves to it.
9. Add the grated ginger and the slit green chillies to it.
10. Stir once.
11. Add pepper powder and cashew nuts.
12. Then, add turmeric powder and mix it well.
13. Add the cooked rice and dal mixture to it.
14. Pour a cup of water and mix it well, until all the ingredients are blend well.
15. Allow it to be cooked for 5 minutes.
16. Add the chopped coriander and mix well.
17. Add salt and mix it one last time.
18. Remove the pan and transfer the pongal into a bowl.
19. Serve hot.
- Make sure to wash the rice once
- Pepper can be added as whole, or it can be crushed coarsely
- Using ghee for the seasoning is what makes this dish special
- Water is added to give the dish a smooth texture
- This dish can be savoured with coconut chutney as well.
- Serving Size - 1 bowl
- Calories - 263.6cal
- Fat - 15.9 g
- Protein - 5.9 g
- Carbohydrates - 24.3 g
- Sugar - 1.8 g
- Fibre - 0.4 g
