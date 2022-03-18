ENGLISH
    Happy Holi 2022: Special Imli Ki Chatni Or Tamarind Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare

    Posted By:
    |

    Sweets are mandatory in the celebration of the Holi festival, however, one must not forget the insanely delicious and evergreen recipe of imli ki chutney or tamarind chutney, without which the festival of Holi is incomplete.

    Boldsky brings to you a recipe of tamarind chutney which is lip smacking, easy to make, need only a few ingredients and can go with any Holi snacks such as samosa, cutlet, kachori, pakora and dahi vada.

    Here's how you can proceed to prepare the tangy and sweet tamarind chutney, which is also gluten-free and vegan. Take a look.

    Holi Special: Imli Ki Chutney Recipe
    Prep Time
    3 Hours0 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    3 Hours10 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Vegetarian

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients
      • A cup of tamarind, cleaned and washed.
      • 4-5 dates, cleaned and washed
      • Half cup of jaggery.
      • Around four cups of water.
      • A teaspoon of ground ginger powder.
      • A teaspoon of roasted and ground cumin seeds.
      • A teaspoon of red chilli powder.
      • A pinch of asafoetida.
      • Two tablespoons of olive oil.
      • Black salt or regular salt or both mixed, whatever preferable.
    How to Prepare
      • Soak tamarind and dates separately for around three hours. You can soak them overnight.
      • Remove the seeds of the tamarind and squeeze the pulp well with your hands to form a paste.
      • Strain the paste and keep it aside.
      • Grind the soaked dates after removing seeds to form a paste.
      • In a pan, heat the oil.
      • Over a low flame, add ginger powder, cumin seed powder, red chilli powder and asafoetida.
      • Let the spices cook for around a minute.
      • Add tamarind pulp and dates mixture and stir for around 3-4 minutes.
      • Add jaggery and salt to taste and cook until the consistency of the mixture thickens.
      • Once done, allow the chutney to cool.
      • Store in an air-tight container and serve with your favourite Holi snacks.
    Instructions
    • If soaking of tamarind and dates is not possible, you can put them to boil for around 4-5 minutes and then cool them with lid covered for around half an hour.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 2
    • Calories - 560
    • Protein - 2 g
    • Carbohydrates - 128 g
    • Fiber - 3 g

    Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 11:55 [IST]
