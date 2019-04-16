ENGLISH

    Sooji Pancakes Recipe: How To Make Sooji Chilla

    Posted By: Tanya Ruia
    |
    Sooji Pancake | Breakfast Recipe | Boldsky

    Sooji pancake is the modern version of sooji chilla or uttappam. It is a breakfast item. Generally, pancakes are sweet in taste but Indians love to make their food spicy and these sooji pancakes make a perfect Indian breakfast. They are not only delicious but nutritious as well.

    Sooji Pancakes Recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Breakfast

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • 1. Sooji - 1 cup

      2. Curd - 1 cup

      3. Baking powder - ½ tbsp

      4. Tomatoes - ½ cup chopped

      5. Green chillies - 2 to 3 finely chopped

      6. Onions - ¾ cup finely chopped

      7. Carom seeds - ½ tbsp

      8. Salt - to taste

    How to Prepare

    • 1. In a bowl, add sooji, curd, baking powder and salt.

      2. Mix them well and make a thick batter by adding some water.

      3. Add the carom seeds and mix well.

      4. Take another bowl and add the chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies and salt.

      5. Heat a pan and pour the sooji batter in small circles just like pancakes.

      6. Grease the sides with oil.

      7. Top them with the veggies mixture.

      8. Let the bottom part of the pancakes get thick and crispy.

      9. Flip it to roast the other side.

      10. When both the sides become crisp, take them in a plate and serve hot.

    Instructions
    • If the mixture becomes thick, add water to dilute it accordingly
    • You can top with your choice of veggies.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 4 pieces (200 g)
    • Calories - 369 cal
    • Fats - 12.9 g
    • Proteins - 9.2 g
    • Carbs - 53.7 g
    • Fibre - 4.8 g

    1. In a bowl, add sooji, curd, baking powder and salt.

    2. Mix them well and make a thick batter by adding some water.

    3. Add the carom seeds and mix well.

    4. Take another bowl and add the chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies and salt.

    5. Heat a pan and pour the sooji batter in small circles just like pancakes.

    6. Grease the sides with oil.

    7. Top them with the veggies mixture.

    8. Let the bottom part of the pancakes get thick and crispy.

    9. Flip it to roast the other side.

    10. When both the sides become crisp, take them in a plate and serve hot.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 14:51 [IST]
