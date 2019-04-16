Sooji Pancakes Recipe: How To Make Sooji Chilla

1. In a bowl, add sooji, curd, baking powder and salt.

2. Mix them well and make a thick batter by adding some water.

3. Add the carom seeds and mix well.

4. Take another bowl and add the chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies and salt.

5. Heat a pan and pour the sooji batter in small circles just like pancakes.

6. Grease the sides with oil.

7. Top them with the veggies mixture.

8. Let the bottom part of the pancakes get thick and crispy.

9. Flip it to roast the other side.

10. When both the sides become crisp, take them in a plate and serve hot.