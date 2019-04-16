TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Sooji Pancakes Recipe: How To Make Sooji Chilla
Sooji pancake is the modern version of sooji chilla or uttappam. It is a breakfast item. Generally, pancakes are sweet in taste but Indians love to make their food spicy and these sooji pancakes make a perfect Indian breakfast. They are not only delicious but nutritious as well.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Breakfast
Serves: 2
-
1. Sooji - 1 cup
2. Curd - 1 cup
3. Baking powder - ½ tbsp
4. Tomatoes - ½ cup chopped
5. Green chillies - 2 to 3 finely chopped
6. Onions - ¾ cup finely chopped
7. Carom seeds - ½ tbsp
8. Salt - to taste
-
1. In a bowl, add sooji, curd, baking powder and salt.
2. Mix them well and make a thick batter by adding some water.
3. Add the carom seeds and mix well.
4. Take another bowl and add the chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies and salt.
5. Heat a pan and pour the sooji batter in small circles just like pancakes.
6. Grease the sides with oil.
7. Top them with the veggies mixture.
8. Let the bottom part of the pancakes get thick and crispy.
9. Flip it to roast the other side.
10. When both the sides become crisp, take them in a plate and serve hot.
- If the mixture becomes thick, add water to dilute it accordingly
- You can top with your choice of veggies.
- Serving Size - 4 pieces (200 g)
- Calories - 369 cal
- Fats - 12.9 g
- Proteins - 9.2 g
- Carbs - 53.7 g
- Fibre - 4.8 g
