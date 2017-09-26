Just In
- 2 hrs ago Mango Mousse Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home
- 3 hrs ago Jiya Shankar Aka Susheela Of Kaatelal & Sons Shares More About Her Personal Fashion And Trends She Follows
- 3 hrs ago ZyCoV-D Could Be The Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine To Get Approval In India: All You Need To Know
- 4 hrs ago On Suhana Khan’s Birthday, Her 3 Makeup Looks That Proves Accentuating ‘One’ Feature Can Get You Perfect Look
Don't Miss
- Sports COVID-19: Indian boxer Vinod Tanwar withdrawn from Asian Championships squad after testing positive
- Education Remembering Chipko Movement Pioneer Sunderlal Bahuguna, Life And Times Of The Noted Environmentalist
- News Is Navjot Singh Sidhu joining AAP: Prove it he says
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In June
- Movies Singer Shreya Ghoshal Blessed With Baby Boy; Says 'It's An Emotion Never Felt Before'
- Finance Axis Bank Revises Interest Rates On FD, Check Current Rates Here
- Automobiles Next-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Engine Specs Leaked: Toyota Ditches The V8 For V6 Petrol & Diesel Options
- Technology Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Could Launch As Rebadged Galaxy M42 5G: What To Expect?
Rajma Masala Recipe: How To Make Punjabi-style Rajma Masala
Rajma masala is a popular Punjabi curry that is prepared commonly in most households. The Punjabi-style rajma masala is prepared by cooking kidney beans in an onion-tomato gravy.
The Punjabi rajma is a common lunch or dinner recipe, as it does not require any exquisite ingredients. Even the spices added in the curry are regular household spices. The kidney beans must be soaked overnight and once done, it is easy to prepare this at home.
There are many ways to cook the rajma. Here is a simple recipe with a detailed procedure, images and a video.
Rajma is known for it's health benefits and is high in fibre. This nutritious beans are good for diabetic patients as well. Hence, this is an ideal recipe to be prepared for all ages. Rajma masala is best eaten with rice or sometimes even roti. Rajma chawal is a popular main course all over India.
So, if you'd like to prepare rajma masala at home, here is the step-by-step procedure with images and a video.
RAJMA MASALA VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Main Course
Serves: 2-3
-
Rajma - 1 cup
Water - 6 cups + for rinsing
Turmeric powder - ¾th tsp
Salt to taste
Garlic (peeled) - 3 cloves
Ginger (grated) - 1 tsp
Oil - 2 tbsp
Jeera - 1 tsp
Onions (chopped) - 1 cup
Tomatoes (chopped) - 1 cup
Green chillies (chopped) - 1 tsp
Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
Garam masala - 1 tsp
Amchur powder - 1 tsp
Coriander leaves (chopped) - for garnishing
-
1. Add rajma into a sieve.
2. Rinse it thoroughly with water.
3. Transfer it into a bowl.
4. Add 4 cups of water and allow it to soak for 10-12 hours.
5. Add the rajma with the water in a heated pressure cooker.
6. Add 2 teaspoons of salt.
7. Add turmeric powder.
8. Add 2 cups of water and mix well.
9. Pressure cook it for up to 8-10 whistles and allow the pressure in the cooker to settle.
10. Meanwhile, add the garlic cloves in a mortar.
11. Add a teaspoon of grated ginger.
12. Add a pinch of salt and pound it into a paste with a pestle and keep it aside.
13. Open the lid of the pressure cooker.
14. Make sure if the rajma is cooked properly by pressing it with your fingers.
15. If it smashes, then the rajma is cooked properly.
16. Add oil in a heated pan.
17. Add a teaspoon of jeera and allow it to turn brown.
18. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn light brown.
19. Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 5 minutes, until the colour changes.
20. Add the tomatoes and stir well.
21. Allow it to cook for 5-7 minutes, until all the water evaporates.
22. Add the chopped green chillies.
23. Add salt and red chilli powder.
24. Then, add garam masala and amchur powder.
25. Mix well.
26. Add the rajma and stir well.
27. Mash a few rajma pieces to make the gravy a little thick.
28. Allow it to cook for 2 minutes.
29. Transfer into a bowl and garnish with coriander leaves.
30. Serve hot.
- 1. Salt is added while pounding the garlic-ginger paste to make it smooth.
- 2. You can also grind a few cooked rajma pieces into a smooth paste and then add it to the gravy later, to make the gravy thick.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 155 cal
- Fat - 4 g
- Protein - 11 g
- Carbohydrates - 30 g
- Sugar - 1 g
- Fibre - 7 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE RAJMA MASALA
1. Add rajma into a sieve.
2. Rinse it thoroughly with water.
3. Transfer it into a bowl.
4. Add 4 cups of water and allow it to soak for 10-12 hours.
5. Add the rajma with the water in a heated pressure cooker.
6. Add 2 teaspoons of salt.
7. Add turmeric powder.
8. Add 2 cups of water and mix well.
9. Pressure cook it for up to 8-10 whistles and allow the pressure in the cooker to settle.
10. Meanwhile, add the garlic cloves in a mortar.
11. Add a teaspoon of grated ginger.
12. Add a pinch of salt and pound it into a paste with a pestle and keep it aside.
13. Open the lid of the pressure cooker.
14. Make sure if the rajma is cooked properly by pressing it with your fingers.
15. If it smashes, then the rajma is cooked properly.
16. Add oil in a heated pan.
17. Add a teaspoon of jeera and allow it to turn brown.
18. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn light brown.
19. Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 5 minutes, until the colour changes.
20. Add the tomatoes and stir well.
21. Allow it to cook for 5-7 minutes, until all the water evaporates.
22. Add the chopped green chillies.
23. Add salt and red chilli powder.
24. Then, add garam masala and amchur powder.
25. Mix well.
26. Add the rajma and stir well.
27. Mash a few rajma pieces to make the gravy a little thick.
28. Allow it to cook for 2 minutes.
29. Transfer into a bowl and garnish with coriander leaves.
30. Serve hot.
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.