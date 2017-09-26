ENGLISH

    Rajma Masala Recipe: How To Make Punjabi-style Rajma Masala

    Posted By:
    |

    Rajma masala is a popular Punjabi curry that is prepared commonly in most households. The Punjabi-style rajma masala is prepared by cooking kidney beans in an onion-tomato gravy.

    The Punjabi rajma is a common lunch or dinner recipe, as it does not require any exquisite ingredients. Even the spices added in the curry are regular household spices. The kidney beans must be soaked overnight and once done, it is easy to prepare this at home.

    There are many ways to cook the rajma. Here is a simple recipe with a detailed procedure, images and a video.

    Rajma is known for it's health benefits and is high in fibre. This nutritious beans are good for diabetic patients as well. Hence, this is an ideal recipe to be prepared for all ages. Rajma masala is best eaten with rice or sometimes even roti. Rajma chawal is a popular main course all over India.

    So, if you'd like to prepare rajma masala at home, here is the step-by-step procedure with images and a video.

    RAJMA MASALA VIDEO RECIPE

    RAJMA MASALA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE PUNJABI-STYLE RAJMA | PUNJABI RAJMA RECIPE | RAJMA CURRY | RAJMA RECIPE
    Rajma Masala Recipe | How To Make Punjabi-style Rajma | Punjabi Rajma Recipe | Rajma Curry | Rajma Recipe
    Prep Time
    12 Hours
    Cook Time
    45M
    Total Time
    13 Hours

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Main Course

    Serves: 2-3

    Ingredients

    • Rajma - 1 cup

      Water - 6 cups + for rinsing

      Turmeric powder - ¾th tsp

      Salt to taste

      Garlic (peeled) - 3 cloves

      Ginger (grated) - 1 tsp

      Oil - 2 tbsp

      Jeera - 1 tsp

      Onions (chopped) - 1 cup

      Tomatoes (chopped) - 1 cup

      Green chillies (chopped) - 1 tsp

      Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

      Garam masala - 1 tsp

      Amchur powder - 1 tsp

      Coriander leaves (chopped) - for garnishing

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Add rajma into a sieve.

      2. Rinse it thoroughly with water.

      3. Transfer it into a bowl.

      4. Add 4 cups of water and allow it to soak for 10-12 hours.

      5. Add the rajma with the water in a heated pressure cooker.

      6. Add 2 teaspoons of salt.

      7. Add turmeric powder.

      8. Add 2 cups of water and mix well.

      9. Pressure cook it for up to 8-10 whistles and allow the pressure in the cooker to settle.

      10. Meanwhile, add the garlic cloves in a mortar.

      11. Add a teaspoon of grated ginger.

      12. Add a pinch of salt and pound it into a paste with a pestle and keep it aside.

      13. Open the lid of the pressure cooker.

      14. Make sure if the rajma is cooked properly by pressing it with your fingers.

      15. If it smashes, then the rajma is cooked properly.

      16. Add oil in a heated pan.

      17. Add a teaspoon of jeera and allow it to turn brown.

      18. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn light brown.

      19. Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 5 minutes, until the colour changes.

      20. Add the tomatoes and stir well.

      21. Allow it to cook for 5-7 minutes, until all the water evaporates.

      22. Add the chopped green chillies.

      23. Add salt and red chilli powder.

      24. Then, add garam masala and amchur powder.

      25. Mix well.

      26. Add the rajma and stir well.

      27. Mash a few rajma pieces to make the gravy a little thick.

      28. Allow it to cook for 2 minutes.

      29. Transfer into a bowl and garnish with coriander leaves.

      30. Serve hot.

    Instructions
    • 1. Salt is added while pounding the garlic-ginger paste to make it smooth.
    • 2. You can also grind a few cooked rajma pieces into a smooth paste and then add it to the gravy later, to make the gravy thick.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 cup
    • Calories - 155 cal
    • Fat - 4 g
    • Protein - 11 g
    • Carbohydrates - 30 g
    • Sugar - 1 g
    • Fibre - 7 g


    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE RAJMA MASALA

