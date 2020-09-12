Rajma Masala Recipe: Kidney Beans Curry Recipe Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

What comes to your mind first when you hear Rajma Chawal? Obviously, you may think of the delicious and steaming Rajma curry poured over hot plain rice. Well, there is no denying that Rajma Chawal is a popular dish, especially in the northern states of India. People belonging to Delhi and its nearby regions are fond of this dish. You must have heard people mentioning this dish whenever they want to eat something special.

Those who don't know Rajma Masala is an Indian curry made using soaked Rajma or kidney beans in a tomato-onion based gravy. The kidney beans are soaked overnight to make mouth-watering Rajma Masala. This true Punjabi meal is prepared by using some of the most common spices used in an Indian kitchen such as turmeric, chili and coriander powder, ginger-garlic paste and so on. The Rajma Masala is usually consumed with plain rice but you can also have it with phulka, puri and flavoured rice. To know it is prepared, scroll down the article to read more.

Rajma Masala Recipe Rajma Masala Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 50M Total Time 1 Hours5 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Meal Serves: 5 Ingredients For pressure cooking Rajma 2 cups of overnight soaked Rajma beans 4 cups of water 1 Teaspoon salt For Masala 3 tablespoons of cooking oil 4 finely chopped tomatoes or 1 cup of tomato puree 2 medium-sized finely grated onions 2 finely chopped green chilies 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste 1 tablespoon of coriander powder 1 tablespoon of Kasuri Methi 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds 1 teaspoon cumin powder 1 ½ teaspoon of Kashmiri red chili 1 teaspoon garam masala ¾ teaspoon of salt ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves 1 tablespoon ghee

How to Prepare In the night, soak Rajma beans in 4 cups of water. In the morning, drain out the water and wash them properly. Now transfer the beans into the pressure cooker with 2 cups of water and 1 teaspoon of salt. You have to pressure cook the Rajma on high heat for 1 whistle and then cook them for another 15 minutes on low flame. Transfer the Rajma beans in a separate vessel, after the pressure cooker releases its gas naturally. In a pan heat 3 tablespoons of your cooking oil. Once the oil is heated, add 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds and let it splutter. Add finely grated onions and saute on medium flame. You need to saute the onions till they become golden brown in colour. Add ginger-garlic paste and chopped green chilies. Now saute for 1 minute on medium flame. After this, add the tomato puree and cook for 5 minutes on medium flame. Now add turmeric powder, cumin powder and coriander powder. Mix well and then add salt and Kashmiri red chili powder along with the garam masala. Stir the masala properly and let them cook on low-medium flame till the oil starts separating at the edges. This process will usually take 10-15 minutes. After this, add boiled beans and mix well with the masala. Add 2-3 cups of water depending on the gravy consistency you want. Cover the pan with a lid and let the curry cook for 20-30 minutes. If you wish, you can mash the curry a little bit using a tomato masher. This will ensure that the curry becomes thicker and creamier. Add one tablespoon of ghee and mix well. Finally, add crushed Kasuri methi and 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot with rice and salad.

To ensure that Rajma Masala tastes good, always soak them for 9-10 hours and then pressure cook them to make them softer.

kcal - 304 kcal

Fat - 10 g

Protein - 14 g

Carbs - 42 g

Fiber - 11 g

When you add tomato puree, do not rush to add spices. Cook the tomato puree for at least 5-7 minutes and then add spices.

After you have added spices in the puree, cook them for at least 15 minutes. This will not only give an authentic taste to the dish but will also ensure a rich colour to the dish.

You can also use finely chopped onions instead of grated ones.

Always cook this dish on a low-medium flame. Have patience while you are cooking.

