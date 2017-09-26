ENGLISH

    Chole Masala Recipe: How To Make Punjabi Chole Masala

    Posted By: Staff
    |

    Punjabi chole masala is a popular North Indian recipe prepared by cooking chickpeas with a tomato and onion gravy loaded up with a variety of spices. The chana masala is a common dish that is prepared as a part of the regular meals in most households.

    The Punjabi chole masala has a burst of flavours and along with the chana, it makes for an extremely delicious recipe. The chickpeas are rich in iron and protein and hence this dish sure is nutritious and delectable to eat. This dish can be served with rice, roti or pooris.

    The Punjabi chole masala is easy to prepare if you use the readymade chole masala. However, in this recipe, we are preparing fresh chole masala and hence the procedure becomes a little lengthy.

    Do try out the recipe by following the video and the step-by-step procedure with detailed images.

    PUNJABI CHOLE MASALA VIDEO RECIPE

    CHOLE MASALA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE PUNJABI CHOLE MASALA | PUNJABI CHANA MASALA RECIPE | CHANA MASALA RECIPE
    Chole Masala Recipe | How To Make Punjabi Chole Masala | Punjabi Chana Masala Recipe | Chana Masala Recipe
    Prep Time
    12 Hours
    Cook Time
    1H
    Total Time
    13 Hours

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Main Course

    Serves: 2-3

    Ingredients

    • White chana - 1 cup

      Water - 6 cups + for rinsing

      Salt to taste

      Tea bag - 1

      Coriander seeds (dhaniya) - ½ tbsp

      Fennel seeds (saunf) - ½ tbsp

      Cumin seeds (jeera) - ½ tbsp + 1 tsp

      Bay leaf (tej patta) - 1

      Dried red chilli - 1

      Black cardamom - 1

      Cinnamon stick - one-inch piece

      Clove - 1

      Black peppercorn - 3

      Dry pomegranate seeds (anar dhana) - ¼th tbsp

      Tomatoes (cut into half) - 2

      Ginger (grated) - 1 tsp

      Garlic (peeled) - 3 cloves

      Oil - 2 tbsp

      Onions (chopped) - 1 cup

      Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

      Ajwain - 1 tsp

      Green chilli (chopped) - 1 tsp

      Coriander leaves (chopped) - for garnishing

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Add chana into a sieve.

      2. Rinse it thoroughly with water.

      3. Transfer into a bowl.

      4. Add 4 cups of water and allow it to soak for 10-12 hours.

      5. Add the soaked chana with the water in a pressure cooker.

      6. Add 2 teaspoons of salt.

      7. Add a teabag and allow it to boil for 2 minutes on a high flame.

      8. Once it boils, remove the teabag.

      9. Add 2 cups of water.

      10. Pressure cook it for up to 8-10 whistles and allow the pressure in the cooker to settle.

      11. Meanwhile, add dhaniya in a heated pan.

      12. Add saunf and jeera.

      13. Then, add the bay leaf and dried red chilli.

      14. Add the black cardamom, cinnamon stick and clove.

      15. Add black peppercorn and dried pomegranate seeds in the pan.

      16. Dry roast them for a minute until the raw smell goes away.

      17. Transfer into a mixer jar and grind into a fine powder and keep it aside.

      18. Add tomatoes in another mixer jar.

      19. Grind it into a puree and keep it aside.

      20. Add the garlic cloves in a mortar.

      21. Add a teaspoon of grated ginger.

      22. Add a pinch of salt and pound it into a paste with a pestle.

      23. Add oil in a heated pan.

      24. Add a teaspoon of jeera and allow it to turn brown.

      25. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn light brown.

      26. Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 2 minutes.

      27. Add the tomato puree and stir well.

      28. Allow it to cook for 7-8 minutes, until all the water is evaporated and the oil separates from the masala.

      29. Add a tablespoon of the ground masala.

      30. Add red chilli powder and ajwain; mix well.

      31. Add the chopped green chilli and mix well.

      32. Allow it to cook for 2-3 minutes.

      33. Meanwhile, open the lid of the pressure cooker.

      34. Make sure if the chana is cooked properly by pressing it with your fingers.

      35. If it smashes, then the chana is cooked properly.

      36. Add the chana to the masala.

      37. Mix it well and allow it to cook for 2-3 minutes, until it becomes a little thick.

      38. Transfer it into a bowl.

      39. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

    Instructions
    • 1. The teabag is added to give the chole masala a vibrant colour.
    • 2. If you do not find anar dhana in the shops, you can add amchur powder as well.
    • 3. Instead of making the masala powder, you can add the ready-made chole masala powder.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 cup
    • Calories - 244.7 cal
    • Fat - 6.7 g
    • Protein - 6.9 g
    • Carbohydrates - 42.6 g
    • Sugar - 5.8 g
    • Fibre - 6.7 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PUNJABI CHOLE MASALA

    1. Add chana into a sieve.

    2. Rinse it thoroughly with water.

    3. Transfer into a bowl.

    4. Add 4 cups of water and allow it to soak for 10-12 hours.

    5. Add the soaked chana with the water in a pressure cooker.

    6. Add 2 teaspoons of salt.

    7. Add a teabag and allow it to boil for 2 minutes on a high flame.

    8. Once it boils, remove the teabag.

    9. Add 2 cups of water.

    10. Pressure cook it for up to 8-10 whistles and allow the pressure in the cooker to settle.

    11. Meanwhile, add dhaniya in a heated pan.

    12. Add saunf and jeera.

    13. Then, add the bay leaf and dried red chilli.

    14. Add the black cardamom, cinnamon stick and clove.

    15. Add black peppercorn and dried pomegranate seeds in the pan.

    16. Dry roast them for a minute until the raw smell goes away.

    17. Transfer into a mixer jar and grind into a fine powder and keep it aside.

    18. Add tomatoes in another mixer jar.

    19. Grind it into a puree and keep it aside.

    20. Add the garlic cloves in a mortar.

    21. Add a teaspoon of grated ginger.

    22. Add a pinch of salt and pound it into a paste with a pestle.

    23. Add oil in a heated pan.

    24. Add a teaspoon of jeera and allow it to turn brown.

    25. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn light brown.

    26. Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 2 minutes.

    27. Add the tomato puree and stir well.

    28. Allow it to cook for 7-8 minutes, until all the water is evaporated and the oil separates from the masala.

    29. Add a tablespoon of the ground masala.

    30. Add red chilli powder and ajwain; mix well.

    31. Add the chopped green chilli and mix well.

    32. Allow it to cook for 2-3 minutes.

    33. Meanwhile, open the lid of the pressure cooker.

    34. Make sure if the chana is cooked properly by pressing it with your fingers.

    35. If it smashes, then the chana is cooked properly.

    36. Add the chana to the masala.

    37. Mix it well and allow it to cook for 2-3 minutes, until it becomes a little thick.

    38. Transfer it into a bowl.

    39. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

    [ 4 of 5 - 17 Users]
     
