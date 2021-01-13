Just In
Makar Sankranti 2021: Recipe For Making Murmura Ladoo
Murmura ladoos are one of the must haves during the festival of Makar Sankranti. It is a sweet snack prepared using jaggery and murmura (puffed rice). The ladoos are prepared especially on the occasion of Makar Sankranti to not only offer the same to Gods but also to distribute among the poor, children and one's loved ones. This is quite easy to make and delicious to eat. If you are also looking forward to celebrating Makar Sankranti with your family members then you should definitely go through this recipe. Read on.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 8-10
-
- 250 grams of murmura
- 600 grams of jaggery
- 3 cups of water
-
1. Heat a pan on medium flame and add 3 cups of water into it.
2. Once the water gets heated, and add the jaggery in it and stir occasionally.
3. Keep the flame medium and let the jaggery melt down completely.
4. As soon as the jaggery dissolves, turn the flame to high and allow the solution to come to a boil.
5. Cook until the solution has a two string consistency. This means when you take a little quantity of solution between your thumb and index finger, it should form two strings when the fingers are separated.
6. Add the murmura quickly into the solution and mix everything nicely.
7. Turn off the gas flame and allow the mixture to cool down for 3-4 minutes.
8. Grease your palms with ghee and start making round ladoos from the mixture while it is still warm. Otherwise you won't be able to form ladoos.
9. Once the ladoos are made, allow them to set on their own for at least 1 hour.
10. Store in an air-tight container and serve on Makar Sankranti.
- People - 8-10
- kcal - 85kcal
- Fat - 0
- Protein - 1 g
- Carbs - 20 g
- Sugar - 8 g