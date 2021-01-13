Makar Sankranti 2021: Recipe For Making Murmura Ladoo

1. Heat a pan on medium flame and add 3 cups of water into it.

2. Once the water gets heated, and add the jaggery in it and stir occasionally.

3. Keep the flame medium and let the jaggery melt down completely.

4. As soon as the jaggery dissolves, turn the flame to high and allow the solution to come to a boil.

5. Cook until the solution has a two string consistency. This means when you take a little quantity of solution between your thumb and index finger, it should form two strings when the fingers are separated.

6. Add the murmura quickly into the solution and mix everything nicely.

7. Turn off the gas flame and allow the mixture to cool down for 3-4 minutes.

8. Grease your palms with ghee and start making round ladoos from the mixture while it is still warm. Otherwise you won't be able to form ladoos.

9. Once the ladoos are made, allow them to set on their own for at least 1 hour.

10. Store in an air-tight container and serve on Makar Sankranti.