No cooking recipe has its own benefits. It helps save tons of time, along with giving you a healthy balanced diet, similar to cooked foods.

In case you are wondering how no cooking recipes are made, let me remind you that there are varieties of fruits and varieties that can be consumed raw without causing you any digestive problems. Also, there are dried fruits, nuts, milk and sprouted beans and legumes which are consumed without cooking and provide many health benefits.

Schezwan paneer sandwich comes under some of the quickly made recipes. All you need is a schezwan sauce which has a balanced flavour of tangy, hot, pungent and sweet. You can easily buy the sauce from the market or make it at home in no time.

Look at the recipe of schezwan paneer sandwich and must give it a try.

No Cooking Indian Recipe: How To Make Schezwan Paneer Sandwich No Cooking Indian Recipe: How To Make Schezwan Paneer Sandwich Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 0M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients Four bread slices. Half a teaspoon of lemon juice. One-fourth cup of curd. One-fourth teaspoon of ground black pepper. Small-sized onion, chopped. Green chillies, chopped (optional). Small-sized capsicum, chopped. One-eighth cup of schezwan sauce. A teaspoon of tomato sauce. One-third cup of paneer, sliced into small pieces. Salt to taste.

How to Prepare In a bowl, mix capsicum, onion, chillies, schezwan sauce, tomato sauce, paneer and salt to taste. In a cup of curd, add lemon juice, salt to taste and ground pepper and mix well. Take bread slices and keep them on a flat plate. Spread the curd on one side of each bread, equal portion. Divide the bowl mixture into two equal parts and put on two bread slices. Use the other two bread slices to cover the stuffed bread. With the help of knife, cut the sandwich diagonally into two equal pieces. Eat immediately.

Instructions You can also add other raw veggies like carrots and cucumbers. Nutritional Information Serving - 2

Calories - 250

Fat - 10.8 g

Protein - 9.2 g

Carbohydrate - 28.6 g

Fibre - 0.4 g

