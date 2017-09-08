ENGLISH

    Milk Peda Recipe: How To Make Doodh Peda

    Posted By:
    |

    The milk peda is a popular Indian sweet that is generally prepared during festivals with khoya, as it's the main ingredient. The doodh peda is extremely popular and an all-time favourite to all and hence is available in every nook and corner of the country.

    In this recipe, the delectable milk peda is prepared with milk powder and condensed milk as the main ingredients. The cardamom and nutmeg powder enhance the flavour of the sweet.

    The milk peda is a quick and easy recipe and can be made in a jiffy. Thus, it is a preferred recipe during festivals and is liked by all. Here is a video and a step-by-step procedure with images of how to make the doodh peda recipe.

    MILK PEDA VIDEO RECIPE

    MILK PEDA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE DOODH PEDA | DOODH PEDA RECIPE | MILK PEDA WITH CONDENSED MILK
    Milk Peda Recipe | How To Make Doodh Peda | Doodh Peda Recipe | Milk Peda With Condensed Milk
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Sweets

    Serves: 12 pedas

    Ingredients

    • Condensed milk - 200 g

      Milk powder - ¾th cup

      Ghee - ½ tbsp

      Cardamom powder - 1 tsp

      Nutmeg powder - a pinch

      Saffron strands - 3-4

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Add ghee in a mildly heated pan.

      2. Add milk powder and condensed milk.

      3. Stir continuously for 2-3 minutes to avoid burning at the bottom.

      4. Add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder.

      5. Stir well and allow it to cook until it starts to leave the sides of the pan.

      6. Allow it to cool for 5-10 minutes.

      7. Add saffron strands.

      8. Using your hand, knead well and roll it into small balls.

      9. Press these into flat pedas between the palms.

      10. Make a thumb impression on the pedas.

    Instructions
    • 1. You can use milk and sugar instead of condensed milk and milk powder.
    • 2. The milk peda can be done using khoya as well.
    • 3. If you over cook the mixture, it will become too hard.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 piece
    • Calories - 103 cal
    • Fat - 5 g
    • Protein - 4 g
    • Carbohydrates - 12 g
    • Sugar - 8 g

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 91 Users]
     
