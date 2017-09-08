Just In
Milk Peda Recipe: How To Make Doodh Peda
The milk peda is a popular Indian sweet that is generally prepared during festivals with khoya, as it's the main ingredient. The doodh peda is extremely popular and an all-time favourite to all and hence is available in every nook and corner of the country.
In this recipe, the delectable milk peda is prepared with milk powder and condensed milk as the main ingredients. The cardamom and nutmeg powder enhance the flavour of the sweet.
The milk peda is a quick and easy recipe and can be made in a jiffy. Thus, it is a preferred recipe during festivals and is liked by all. Here is a video and a step-by-step procedure with images of how to make the doodh peda recipe.
MILK PEDA VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 12 pedas
-
Condensed milk - 200 g
Milk powder - ¾th cup
Ghee - ½ tbsp
Cardamom powder - 1 tsp
Nutmeg powder - a pinch
Saffron strands - 3-4
-
1. Add ghee in a mildly heated pan.
2. Add milk powder and condensed milk.
3. Stir continuously for 2-3 minutes to avoid burning at the bottom.
4. Add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder.
5. Stir well and allow it to cook until it starts to leave the sides of the pan.
6. Allow it to cool for 5-10 minutes.
7. Add saffron strands.
8. Using your hand, knead well and roll it into small balls.
9. Press these into flat pedas between the palms.
10. Make a thumb impression on the pedas.
- 1. You can use milk and sugar instead of condensed milk and milk powder.
- 2. The milk peda can be done using khoya as well.
- 3. If you over cook the mixture, it will become too hard.
- Serving Size - 1 piece
- Calories - 103 cal
- Fat - 5 g
- Protein - 4 g
- Carbohydrates - 12 g
- Sugar - 8 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE MILK PEDA
