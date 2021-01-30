Methi Paratha Recipe: How To Make It At Your Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Methi Paratha is one of the most-common Indian dishes that you will find throughout the country. The dish is prepared using methi leaves and wheat flour. Being one of the healthy paratha recipes, it is widely loved by people belonging to different age-groups. In fact, people love to have methi paratha during the winter season. This is because methi leaves are believed to provide warmth to the body and hence consuming methi leaves can benefit you.

In order to help you in making delicious methi paratha, we are here to share the recipe for the same. In order to know how to prepare methi paratha, read on.

Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: meal Serves: 3 Ingredients 2 cups of whole wheat flour 2 cups of chopped methi leaves 1 tablespoon of finely chopped green chili ½ teaspoon of ajwain seeds ¼ teaspoon of garam masala ¾ teaspoon of salt or to taste 4-5 tablespoons of oil for cooking water to knead the dough

How to Prepare Take a large mixing bowl and add flour, chopped methi leaves, chilies, garam masala, ajwain and salt. Now add 2 teaspoons of oil into it. Knead the flour into a soft dough by adding water in little quantities. Once you have kneaded the dough, cover it and let it rest for 20-30 minutes. Now divide the dough into 8 equal parts. Heat the tawa on medium flame. Divide the dough into small balls of equal size. Dust the balls with dry flour and flatten it slightly with your palm. Roll the flattened dough using a rolling pin to make sure that the paratha is rolled equally. Now cook the paratha on the heated tawa. Keep the flame medium to ensure that the paratha doesn't burn. Cook the paratha from both the sides. Now apply a little bit of oil on the paratha and cook for 30-40 seconds by flipping on both the sides. Repeat this process until all the balls are made paratha. Serve with a curry or chutney.

Instructions Always use fresh methi leaves. You can cut down the excess stem of the leaves. Use ghee if you do not prefer greasing the paratha with oil. Nutritional Information People - 3

kcal - 144 kcal

Fat - 2g

Protein - 6g

Carbs - 26 g

Fiber - 4g

