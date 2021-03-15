Just In
Medu Vada Recipe: Learn How To Prepare It With These Easy Steps
Among all the South Indian dishes, Medu Vada is one of most sought after dishes. Prepared using soaked black gram, it is a delicious dish that you can have as your breakfast or evening snacks. Crispy yet fluffy vada when dipped in sambar, gives a delightful breakfast. People often have it with coconut chutney as well. These are deep fried in oil yet are extremely healthy and good for your digestion. You can always make medu vada and include it in your diet.
Also read: Hing Aloo Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
One can prepare it quite easily as the process of preparing medu vada isn't that difficult. To know how you can prepare medu vada at home, scroll down the article to read more.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks, breakfast
Serves: 12-14 pieces
- 2 cups of urad dal
- 8-10 chopped curry leaves
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon crushed black peppercorns
- 2 green chilies, finely chopped
- 1 finely chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger
- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves, (optional)
- salt to taste
- oil for deep frying
- Water for adjusting the batter consistency
- First of all, soak the urad dal for 5 hours or overnight.
- Once soaked well, grind the urad dal to get a smooth batter.
- In case, you need water, add in little quantity.
- Add semolina or a bit of urad dal flour, if the batter is runny or thin.
- Add all spices, chopped curry leaves, onions and salt.
- Mix the batter nicely.
- In a kadai heat oil while keeping the flame medium.
- Now take some water in a separate bowl and apply water on both your hands.
- Take a spoonful of batter in your hand and make a hole in its center using your wet thumb.
- Carefully slide the vada into the hot oil.
- Deep fry the vada from both the sides. Fry till the vada is golden brown or slightly brown in colour.
- The oil shouldn't be too hot. Always fry the vada on a medium flame else the vada will burn and won't get cooked from inside.
- Fry all the vada.
- Drain them on a kitchen tissue to ensure that the excess oil gets removed.
- Serve the medu vada with sambar and chutney.
- pieces - 12-14 pieces
- Calories - 73 kcal
- Fat - 5.2 g
- Protein - 3.6 g
- Carbs - 8.9 g
- Fiber - 1.8 g