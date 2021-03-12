Hing Aloo Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Are you looking forward to making a delicious and unique curry to have with your laccha paratha, luchi or kachori? Aloo curry is one of those recipes that always go well with kachori, luchi or laccha paratha. People are often seen enjoying different types of aloo recipes on different occasions. But if you are already bored of the traditional aloo recipe and want to enjoy something fresh and unique, then we are here with the same.

The next time, you brainstorm for preparing a deliciou aloo curry, then you can surely opt for hing aloo. Though you may not have heard about it, this is one of the potato recipes that you must try. Prepared using baby or medium-sized potatoes, the recipe is made without onions and garlic. The recipe contains a generous amount of cumin seeds and heeng which in return gives a wonderful taste to the recipe.

So, if you are already excited to know more about this recipe, then scroll down the article to read more.

Hing Aloo Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Hing Aloo Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Vegetarian Serves: 4 Ingredients 10-12 boiled and peeled baby potatoes 2 tablespoons of Ghee 1 teaspoon of jeera ½ teaspoon of Heeng 1 tablespoon of coriander powder 1 teaspoon of fenugreek ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder ½ cup chopped tomato 1 teaspoon of red chilli powder ½ teaspoon of garam masala powder 1 tablespoon Fresh Coriander (Chopped) Salt as per you taste

How to Prepare 1. First of all heat ghee in a pan. 2. After this add jeera and hing. Saute for 30-40 seconds on medium flame. 3. Next, add fenugreek seeds. 4. Let the seeds splutter for 20-30 seconds on medium flame. 5. Now add the chopped tomatoes and cook for two minutes. 6. After this, add coriander powder, chilli powder along with turmeric powder and garam masala powder. 7. Mix everything well and then add salt. 8. Cook for two more minutes. 9. Using your hand, break the boiled potatoes and add into the pan. 10. Combine everything nicely and then add a cup of water into the pan. 11. Cook for 7-8 minutes on medium flame. 12. After 7-8 minutes, turn off the flame and garnish the curry with chopped green chilli and fresh coriander leaves. 13. Serve hot with luchi, laccha paratha or kachori. Instructions The next time, you brainstorm for preparing a deliciou aloo curry, then you can surely opt for hing aloo. Nutritional Information People - 4

145kcal - kcal

Fat - 7 g

Protein - 3g

Carbs - 16 g

Fiber - 3 g

