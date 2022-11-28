ENGLISH
    Malabar Style Sulaimani Chai (Malabar Spiced Tea) Recipe

    Believed to have originated from the Arab region, Sulaimani tea has grown to be an inherent part of India's Malabar province and the city of Hyderabad. It is a mellow blend of sweet and sour flavours that can be sipped and savoured slowly just after a heavy biryani or a wedding banquet. The strength of Assam tea backs the tanginess of lemon and spices backed by the strength of the robust Assam tea creates an overall soothing effect, that is bound to calm your tastebuds after a distractingly heavy meal.

    Sulaiman in Arabic translates to 'Man of Peace'. It is believed that Prophet Muhamad used to often drink a beverage called Ghava that inspired the Arabs to follow suit by bringing modifications to the ancient recipe which travelled all the way over to Indian shores and mingled with the traditionality of Malabar Indians here and a cultural icon was born with the name tag of Suleimani tea.

    Sulaimani has tolerable amounts of caffeine and a citrus tang that has untold multifarious benefits that only medicine can bring. It has medicinal properties that can aid digestion, reduce cholesterol levels, banish ageing signs, improve blood flow, prevent clots and more than all, has all those energy-boosting properties. Get the recipe here.

    How to Prepare Malabar Style Sulaimani Chai (Malabar Spiced Tea) Recipe

    Malabar Style Sulaimani Chai Recipe

    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    5M
    Total Time
    10 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Tea

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients
      • Water- 2.5 cups
      • Sugar or honey (optional)- 1 tbsp
      • Tea leaves- ½ tsp
      • Cardamoms-5
      • Cloves-5
      • Mint leaves- 2 strips
      • Cinnamon- 11-inch stick

    How to Prepare
      1. Pour water into the pan and bring it to boiling point.
      2. Fold in some cardamom, cinnamon and cloves, and let it boil for five more minutes.
      3. Toss in the tea leaves. Remove from the stove and allow the tea to blend in well with the essence of its ingredients.
      4. Strain the spices and tea leaves.
      5. If you need, you could mix sugar or honey.
      6. Pour the tea from one glass to another, twice or thrice to aerate it.
      7. Before serving, add mint leaves.
    Instructions
    • There is an equally delectable variation that you can try out for a change. Tea powder -2 tsp Ginger - a small piece Cardamom - 2-3 pieces Cloves - 2 pieces Cinnamon - 1 small piece Water -2 cups Sugar- 1 tsp Water- 2 cups Lemon juice - 1 tsp
    Nutritional Information
    • 4 - People
    • Calories: - 8 mg
    • Fat: - 0.1 g
    • Protein: - 1 mg
    • Carbohydrate: - 8 mg
    • Sugar: - 3 mg
    • Fiber: - 0.5 mg


    Prepare the tea in the same way as you would prepare regular Sulaimani tea. Follow the above method of preparation to bring in that desired flavour modification.

    5 of 5 - 90 Users
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2022
    Desktop Bottom Promotion