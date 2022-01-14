Makar Sankranti 2021: How To Prepare Jaggery And Sesame Seed Paratha Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Makar Sankranti is a great Indian festival celebrated every year on 14 January. The days marks the first day of the transit of the sun into the Capricorn zodiac or 'Makara' Rashi and the end of the winter solstice and the start of spring.

Among many famous delicacies prepared on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, jaggery (gur) and sesame seed (til) paratha holds a significant place. It makes for a perfect filling dessert during the festival and is healthy for people in the winters.

Let's discuss how to make tasty and nutritious jaggery and sesame seed paratha.

Prep Time 25 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 6 Ingredients For Dough One and a half cups of whole wheat flour. Half cup of refined flour. A tablespoon of ghee/oil. A cup of warm water A pinch of salt For Stuffing Three-fourth cup of grated jaggery. A tablespoon of ghee. A pinch of cardamom powder. One-fourth cup of grated coconut. 10-15 almonds coarsely crushed. Four tablespoons of sesame seeds. A tablespoon of dry roasted and crushed fennel seeds.

How to Prepare To prepare the dough, mix both the flour types, ghee, salt and knead them with soft hands, pouring warm water at intervals. When prepared, cover the dough and keep it aside for around 20 minutes. To prepare the stuffing, in a bowl, mix jaggery, cardamom powder, coconut, almonds, sesame seeds, fennel seeds and ghee. Divide dough into equal portions and make round balls. Flatten the balls, a bit concave at the centre, and put a tablespoon of the stuffing. Now, close from all the sides to form round-like balls. Again, flatten the balls lightly with palms and roll them in a shape of a roti. In a chapati pan, cook the stuffed paratha on both sides with the help of little ghee or oil. Serve hot.

Instructions After stuffing, make sure that you roll the balls in a roti shape with light pressure to avoid them from tearing. Also, while cooking, avoid too much pressing the paratha. Nutritional Information People - 6

Calories - 275 kcal

Fat - 3 g

Protein - 5 g

Carbohydrates - 38 g

Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 8:30 [IST]