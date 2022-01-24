Low Calorie Quick Vegetarian Recipe: How To Make Cabbage Soup Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Losing weight can be tricky, however, cutting back on calories counts a lot in the process. How about we bring to you a low-calorie quick vegetarian recipe, which will not only help you lose weight effectively but will also tantalise your tastebuds and satisfy your cravings?

Cabbage soup could be one of the best nutrient-packed snack or lunch options filled with the goodness of ingredients like capsicum or bell pepper, carrots, tomato and varieties of seasoning. It is also delicious and will make you indulge in the food any time of the day.

According to a study published in the journal Hindawi, the antioxidants in cabbage can help prevent a range of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart diseases and hepatic diseases. The glycemic index of ingredients used in this soup recipe also comes under low levels. For example, the GI of cabbage is 10, capsicum is 15, carrot is 47 and tomato is 15.

This cabbage soup recipe is dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, low-calories, soy-free and high in fibre.

Read on to know how to make cabbage soup.

How To Make Cabbage Soup How To Make Cabbage Soup Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snack Serves: 3 Ingredients One tablespoons olive oil. One-fourth of cabbage, sliced. One small-sized onion, chopped. One small-sized carrot, chopped. One small-sized capsicum, chooped. One small-sized tomato, chopped. One or two spring onions, chopped. Half teaspoon garlic, chopped. Half teaspoon ground pepper. One teaspoon of Italian seasoning that consists of oregano, basil, thyme and rosemary. Four cups of low-salt vegetable broth. One teaspoon of white vinegar. Salt to taste.

How to Prepare Take a pan and heat oil on a medium flame. Add onion and spring onion and stir until they get a bit brown. Add carrots, capsicum, garlic, pepper, seasoning and salt to taste. Stir fry for around two minutes. Add broth, tomato and cabbage and cook on high flame for a while. Reduce the heat and allow the mixture to simmer for around 20 minutes. Add vinegar and shimmer for two more minutes. Serve hot.

Instructions Vegetable broth is a simple recipe; it can be prepared earlier and freezed as ice cubes, to be defrosted whenever required. To prepare vegetable broth, boil water (around four cups) in a large pot and add cruciferous vegetables like onions, carrots, cauliflower, cabbage, garlic and celery and boil the mixture for around 10 minutes on a high flame to let all the nutrients from the vegetables seep out. Discard the vegetables and freeze the broth in ice cube trays. Keep it in glass jar to use it within a week. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 133

Protein - 3 g

Carbohydrates - 19.8 g

Fiber - 7 g

