Lip Smacking Quinoa Corn Vegan Salad: How To Prepare This At Your Home

Soak the quinoa overnight. After 12 hours of soaking, pressure cook for 1-2 whistles. Press it between your fingers, if the coarseness has disappeared, great, you are ready to go, else continue cooking in the cooker.

Take the cucumber, peel it and taste a slice to check if its bitter, continue if all is good. Peel as thin as possible, since most of the nutrients lie just below the skin.

Strain the sweet corn, measure the quantity and keep aside.

Take the spinach and soak it in salt water for 5 mins. Wash it thoroughly in running water. Strain it very well and tear it to bits (the size that will be easy to chew). Its always better to tear the greens in a salad than chopping it.

Wash and chop the bell peppers and parsley.

Mix all the ingredients with cranberries and toss it in a bowl.

For the dressing:

Put the dates in the mixer grinder with 2-3 tbsp water and pulse it. Grind the cashew pieces and tamarind for 5-10seconds. Add salt and chilli flakes as per your taste. Add water as per desired consistency.