For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 20 min ago Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu Give Us A Heartwarming Twinning Fashion Moment In Their Pink Outfits
-
- 43 min ago 40 Self-Care Tips For A Healthy, Happy, Hearty You
- 1 hr ago Aditi Rao Hydari’s Beautiful Midnight-Blue Ensemble Is What You Should Bookmark For This Navaratri
- 1 hr ago Trendy, Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles That We’re Obsessing Over Right Now!
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: Virat Kohli paired with Devdutt Padikkal as RCB introduce 'mentorship programme'
- Technology Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro To Launch In India On October 7
- News Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tests positive for COVID-19
- Movies Bobby Deol Admits Hindi Film Industry Is Ruthless; ‘Nothing Is Given To You On A Silver Plate’
- Finance GST Collection Rises To Rs 95,480 Crore In September
- Automobiles Suzuki Gixxer 155 & 250 New Colours Launched In India: Pics, Price & Other Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
- Education RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020 Declared
Lip Smacking Quinoa Corn Vegan Salad: How To Prepare This At Your Home
Recipes
oi-Staff
Posted By: Staff|
Lip Smacking Quinoa Corn Vegan Salad
Lip Smacking Quinoa Corn Vegan Salad
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
30 Mins
Recipe By: Le Garden-The Salad Company
Recipe Type: Vegan Salads
Serves: 4
Ingredients
-
For Salad
- 1 cup quinoa
- 0.5 cup sweet corn
- 1 medium cucumber diced
- 0.5 cup spinach
- 1 cup red yellow bell peppers chopped
- 1 sprig parsley
- 2 tbsp Cranberries
For Dressing:
- 0.25 cup cashews
- 3 deseeded dates
- 1 tsp tamarind pulp
- 0.5 tsp black salt
- 0.5 tsp chilli flakes
- 0.25 cup water
Garnish:
- Cranberries/blueberries (optional)
How to Prepare
-
- Soak the quinoa overnight. After 12 hours of soaking, pressure cook for 1-2 whistles. Press it between your fingers, if the coarseness has disappeared, great, you are ready to go, else continue cooking in the cooker.
- Take the cucumber, peel it and taste a slice to check if its bitter, continue if all is good. Peel as thin as possible, since most of the nutrients lie just below the skin.
- Strain the sweet corn, measure the quantity and keep aside.
- Take the spinach and soak it in salt water for 5 mins. Wash it thoroughly in running water. Strain it very well and tear it to bits (the size that will be easy to chew). Its always better to tear the greens in a salad than chopping it.
- Wash and chop the bell peppers and parsley.
- Mix all the ingredients with cranberries and toss it in a bowl.
For the dressing:
Put the dates in the mixer grinder with 2-3 tbsp water and pulse it. Grind the cashew pieces and tamarind for 5-10seconds. Add salt and chilli flakes as per your taste. Add water as per desired consistency.
Instructions
- Soak the quinoa overnight. After 12 hours of soaking, pressure cook for 1-2 whistles.
Nutritional Information
- Grams - 633.5g
- Kcal - 688Kcal
- Fat - 17g
- Protein - 31g
- carbs - 114g
- Cholesterol - 86mg
- Dietary Fiber - 14g
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments
[ 3.5 of 5 - 39 Users]
Read more about: lip smacking quinoa corn vegan salad salad vegan salad recipe
Story first published: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 1, 2020