    Lip Smacking Quinoa Corn Vegan Salad: How To Prepare This At Your Home

    Posted By: Staff
    |
    Lip Smacking Quinoa Corn Vegan Salad
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    30 Mins

    Recipe By: Le Garden-The Salad Company

    Recipe Type: Vegan Salads

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • For Salad

      • 1 cup quinoa
      • 0.5 cup sweet corn
      • 1 medium cucumber diced
      • 0.5 cup spinach
      • 1 cup red yellow bell peppers chopped
      • 1 sprig parsley
      • 2 tbsp Cranberries

      For Dressing:

      • 0.25 cup cashews
      • 3 deseeded dates
      • 1 tsp tamarind pulp
      • 0.5 tsp black salt
      • 0.5 tsp chilli flakes
      • 0.25 cup water

      Garnish:

      • Cranberries/blueberries (optional)
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • Soak the quinoa overnight. After 12 hours of soaking, pressure cook for 1-2 whistles. Press it between your fingers, if the coarseness has disappeared, great, you are ready to go, else continue cooking in the cooker.
      • Take the cucumber, peel it and taste a slice to check if its bitter, continue if all is good. Peel as thin as possible, since most of the nutrients lie just below the skin.
      • Strain the sweet corn, measure the quantity and keep aside.
      • Take the spinach and soak it in salt water for 5 mins. Wash it thoroughly in running water. Strain it very well and tear it to bits (the size that will be easy to chew). Its always better to tear the greens in a salad than chopping it.
      • Wash and chop the bell peppers and parsley.
      • Mix all the ingredients with cranberries and toss it in a bowl.

      For the dressing:

      Put the dates in the mixer grinder with 2-3 tbsp water and pulse it. Grind the cashew pieces and tamarind for 5-10seconds. Add salt and chilli flakes as per your taste. Add water as per desired consistency.

    Instructions
    • Soak the quinoa overnight. After 12 hours of soaking, pressure cook for 1-2 whistles.
    Nutritional Information
    • Grams - 633.5g
    • Kcal - 688Kcal
    • Fat - 17g
    • Protein - 31g
    • carbs - 114g
    • Cholesterol - 86mg
    • Dietary Fiber - 14g

    [ 3.5 of 5 - 39 Users]
    Story first published: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2020
     
