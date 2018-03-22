Kadalebele Usli Recipe | Kadlebele Usli Recipe | Chana Dal Usli Recipe | Chana Dal Sundal Recipe

Kadalebele Usli Recipe | Kadlebele Usli Recipe | Chana Dal Sundal Recipe | Boldsky

While preparing tasty snacks to uplift our moods, we often struggle to find a perfect emblem of taste and health, as most ready-made snacks are not healthy at all. To put an end to this struggle for once and for all, we are sharing our favourite snack Kadalebele Usli or Chana Dal Usli recipe, which will endow you with an umpteen number of health benefits, while being extremely delicious to please your taste-buds as well.

Loaded with the goodness of chana dal or Bengal gram dal, this nutritional snack recipe will help to keep your fibre content rich, plus providing you with high protein, zinc, calcium and so many other vital nutrients. Moreover, this tangy yet toothsome recipe is also known to be a low-fat snack recipe, "yaay" for all the peeps in a strict diet routine.

As if all the above-mentioned benefits were not enough already, this recipe has our heart for being the least time-consuming of all. It literally takes less than half an hour to prepare an entire bowl of this mouthful delicacy, as you only need to pressure cook the chana dal and add it with the stirred spices in a pan. Serve with a little bit of extra lemon juice and coriander on top and you are good to go. A tasty bowl of delicious chana dal usli is waiting for you to indulge in.

To make this quickly at home, take a look at the recipe below or simply watch our step-by-step video and do not forget to share your favourite healthy snack recipes with us.

KADALEBELE USLI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE CHANA DAL USLI | CHANA DAL SUNDAL RECIPE | KADALEBELE USLI STEP BY STEP | KADALEBELE USLI VIDEO Kadalebele Usli Recipe | How To Make Chana Dal Usli | Chana Dal Sundal Recipe | Kadalebele Usli Step By Step | Kadalebele Usli Video Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Snacks recipe Serves: 2-3 Ingredients 1. Chana dal - 1 cup 2. Curry leaves - 1 strand 3. Green chilli - 1, chopped 4. Coriander leaves (chopped) - 1/4th cup 5. Lemon juice - 1 tbsp 6. Grated coconut - ½ cup 7. Water - 1 cup 8. Mustard seeds - 1 tbsp 9. Hing - a pinch 10. Salt - 1 tbsp 11. Oil - for seasoning How to Prepare 1. Take a cooker and add chana dal to it. 2. Add water and pressure cook the dal for 2 whistles. 3. Let it cool for 10 minutes. 4. Take a pan and add oil. 5. Once the oil heats up, add hing, mustard seeds, and chilli, one by one. 6. Stir for a minute. 7. Add the pressure cooked chana dal, water, grated coconut, chopped coriander, salt and stir everything well. 8. Add lemon juice and give it a good stir. 9. Remove the pan from the stove and transfer the usli into a bowl. 10. Serve with chopped coriander and extra lemon juice on top or simply as it is. Instructions 1. Squeeze an extra teaspoon of lemon juice while serving, to give it a fresh boost of zest to the dish.

2. You can totally serve this to children as well, just avoid adding chillies and add an extra scoop of grated coconut and give your kids a delicious and healthy snack to munch on. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup (150 g)

Calories - 240 cal

Fat - 8.4 g

Protein - 10.6 g

Carbohydrates - 30.6 g

Fibre - 8.4 g

