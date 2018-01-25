Jowar Tomato Chilla Recipe: How To Prepare Millet Flour Tomato Chilla At Home

Jowar and tomato chilla is a well-known dish, especially in North India. Jowar is also a common and a popular ingredient in North Karnataka. Making chillas, dosas and rotis from jowar or millet is an everyday dish in these parts of India.

Jowar and tomato chilla is a great source of nutrients and a very healthy recipe to have for breakfast. It can be eaten for any meal though. It is usually served with green chutney; but it can also be served with a variety of other chutney's.

Jowar and tomato chilla is prepared by mixing the millet flour with other flours and vegetables like onions and tomatoes. It can be made instantly without having to let it ferment. So, if you would like to try our version of the chilla, watch the video on how to make this dish with the step-by-step procedure containing images.

JOWAR TOMATO CHILLA VIDEO RECIPE

Jowar Tomato Chilla Recipe | How To Prepare Jowar Tomato Chilla | Nutritious Jowar Tomato Chilla Recipe | Millet Tomato Chilla Recipe | Millet Flour With Tomato Chilla Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main course Serves: 4 Ingredients Jowar atta (millet flour) - ¼th cup Maize flour - ¼th cup Wheat flour - ¼th cup Onions - ½ cup (chopped) Tomatoes - ½ cup (chopped) Coriander leaves - ½ cup (chopped) Green chillies - 2 tsp (chopped) Jeera powder - 2 tsp Salt - 2 tsp Water - ½ cup + 2 cups Oil - ½ tsp How to Prepare 1. Add millet flour in a large bowl. 2. Add maize and wheat flour to the same. 3. Further, add the chopped onions and tomatoes. 4. Add the chopped coriander leaves and green chillies. 5. Then, add 2 teaspoons of both, jeera powder and salt. 6. Add half a cup of water and whisk it well. 7. Now, add water little by little (around 2 cups). 8. Mix it into a pouring consistency. 9. Now, pour the mixture onto a heated flat-pan (tawa) and level it neatly. 10. Smear half a teaspoon of oil around the corners. 11. Allow it to cook for a minute. 12. Flip it over and let it cook for half a minute. 13. Now, flip it back to check if it is cooked. 14. Once done, remove it from the pan and place it on the plate. 15. Serve hot. Instructions Make sure to chop the vegetables evenly, as one vegetable should not overpower the taste of the whole chilla.

You could add more of Ggreen chilli can be added more according to one's requirement of spice.as per your requirement of spice.

Ensure to make the mixture not too thick or thin and of pouring consistency. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 chilla

Calories - 80.5 cal

Fat - 1.8 g

Protein - 1.9 g

Carbohydrates - 10.6 g

Fibre - 1.2 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE JOWAR AND TOMATO CHILLA

