ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Paneer Makhani Recipe (Jain Style): No Onion No Garlic Paneer Butter Masala

    Posted By: Sowmya Subramanian
    |

    Jain-style paneer makhani recipe is mainly prepared in North India during the festival seasons. It is especially made without onion and garlic, so that it can be consumed during vrats or fasts.

    Jain-style paneer butter masala is made by cooking paneer cubes in a thick creamy tomato gravy. This flavoursome dish goes well with all breads and rice. Butter paneer is a simple dish, which is easy to cook at home. Even beginners need not put too much of an effort to get this dish right.

    If you want to prepare this "no garlic, no onion" paneer makhani at home, watch and learn the step-by-step procedure along with images and a video.

    JAIN STYLE PANEER MAKHANI RECIPE VIDEO

    JAIN STYLE PANEER MAKHANI RECIPE | NO ONION NO GARLIC PANEER BUTTER MASALA | NO ONION NO GARLIC RECIPE
    Jain Style Paneer Makhani Recipe | No Onion No Garlic Paneer Butter Masala | Jain Butter Paneer Recipe
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Main Course

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • Butter - 1 tbsp

      Cumin seeds (jeera) - a pinch

      Tomato puree - 4 medium-sized tomatoes

      Fresh cream - 3/4th cup

      Salt to taste

      Tomato ketchup (without onion) - 2 tbsp

      Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tsp

      Paneer masala powder - 1 tsp

      Paneer (cut into cubes) - 200 g

      Powdered sugar - 1 tsp

      Kasuri methi - 1 tsp

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Add butter to a heated pan.

      2. Once the butter melts, add the cumin seeds.

      3. Add the tomato puree, once the cumin seeds turn brown, and stir well.

      4. As soon as the tomato puree starts to boil, add fresh cream and mix thoroughly.

      5. Add salt and tomato ketchup and blend well.

      6. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for 10 minutes, stirring it occasionally.

      7. Remove the lid, add kashmiri chilli powder and the paneer masala powder and mix properly.

      8. Add the paneer cubes and stir well.

      9. Add powdered sugar and kasuri methi and mix it properly before serving.

    Instructions
    • 1.Cook the gravy until the water evaporates completely.
    • 2.Since it has no onion and garlic, this dish can be eaten during vrats/fasts.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 cup
    • Calories - 191 cal
    • Fat - 14.9 g
    • Protein - 9.4 g
    • Carbohydrates - 6.0 g
    • Fibre - 2.7 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE JAIN STYLE PANEER MAKHANI

    1. Add butter to a heated pan.

    2. Once the butter melts, add the cumin seeds.

    3. Add the tomato puree, once the cumin seeds turn brown, and stir well.

    4. As soon as the tomato puree starts to boil, add fresh cream and mix thoroughly.

    5. Add salt and tomato ketchup and blend well.

    6. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for 10 minutes, stirring it occasionally.

    7. Remove the lid, add kashmiri chilli powder and the paneer masala powder and mix properly.

    8. Add the paneer cubes and stir well.

    9. Add powdered sugar and kasuri methi and mix it properly before serving.

    More PANEER News

    [ 5 of 5 - 43 Users]
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close