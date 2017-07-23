Paneer Makhani Recipe (Jain Style): No Onion No Garlic Paneer Butter Masala Recipes oi-Staff

Jain-style paneer makhani recipe is mainly prepared in North India during the festival seasons. It is especially made without onion and garlic, so that it can be consumed during vrats or fasts.

Jain-style paneer butter masala is made by cooking paneer cubes in a thick creamy tomato gravy. This flavoursome dish goes well with all breads and rice. Butter paneer is a simple dish, which is easy to cook at home. Even beginners need not put too much of an effort to get this dish right.

If you want to prepare this "no garlic, no onion" paneer makhani at home, watch and learn the step-by-step procedure along with images and a video.

JAIN STYLE PANEER MAKHANI RECIPE VIDEO

JAIN STYLE PANEER MAKHANI RECIPE | NO ONION NO GARLIC PANEER BUTTER MASALA | NO ONION NO GARLIC RECIPE Jain Style Paneer Makhani Recipe | No Onion No Garlic Paneer Butter Masala | Jain Butter Paneer Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 2 Ingredients Butter - 1 tbsp Cumin seeds (jeera) - a pinch Tomato puree - 4 medium-sized tomatoes Fresh cream - 3/4th cup Salt to taste Tomato ketchup (without onion) - 2 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tsp Paneer masala powder - 1 tsp Paneer (cut into cubes) - 200 g Powdered sugar - 1 tsp Kasuri methi - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Add butter to a heated pan. 2. Once the butter melts, add the cumin seeds. 3. Add the tomato puree, once the cumin seeds turn brown, and stir well. 4. As soon as the tomato puree starts to boil, add fresh cream and mix thoroughly. 5. Add salt and tomato ketchup and blend well. 6. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for 10 minutes, stirring it occasionally. 7. Remove the lid, add kashmiri chilli powder and the paneer masala powder and mix properly. 8. Add the paneer cubes and stir well. 9. Add powdered sugar and kasuri methi and mix it properly before serving. Instructions 1.Cook the gravy until the water evaporates completely.

2.Since it has no onion and garlic, this dish can be eaten during vrats/fasts. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 191 cal

Fat - 14.9 g

Protein - 9.4 g

Carbohydrates - 6.0 g

Fibre - 2.7 g

