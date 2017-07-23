Just In
- 15 hrs ago 5 Amazing Makeup Tips To Take From Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram Feed
- 16 hrs ago Patthar Wargi Music Video: Hina Khan Shows Us How To Effortlessly Ace The Party Look With Her Outfit
- 17 hrs ago How To Safely Dispose Of Your COVID-19 Waste And Not Harm The Waste Handlers
- 18 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope: 23 May To 29 May
Don't Miss
- News CBSE 12th Board Exams: What are the two options proposed by CBSE
- Movies Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’s Zaan Khan Plans A Special Party For Co-Star Gracy Goswami On Her 18th Birthday
- Sports Kane beats Salah to win third Premier League Golden Boot award
- Finance Why This Ambani Company Shares Stopped Trading on Bourses?
- Technology Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Rear Display Gets Enhanced Features; All You Need To Know
- Automobiles 2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Prices & Specs Revealed; Gets Several New Features
- Education High Level Meeting On CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021, Check Live Updates
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In June
Paneer Makhani Recipe (Jain Style): No Onion No Garlic Paneer Butter Masala
Jain-style paneer makhani recipe is mainly prepared in North India during the festival seasons. It is especially made without onion and garlic, so that it can be consumed during vrats or fasts.
Jain-style paneer butter masala is made by cooking paneer cubes in a thick creamy tomato gravy. This flavoursome dish goes well with all breads and rice. Butter paneer is a simple dish, which is easy to cook at home. Even beginners need not put too much of an effort to get this dish right.
If you want to prepare this "no garlic, no onion" paneer makhani at home, watch and learn the step-by-step procedure along with images and a video.
JAIN STYLE PANEER MAKHANI RECIPE VIDEO
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Main Course
Serves: 2
-
Butter - 1 tbsp
Cumin seeds (jeera) - a pinch
Tomato puree - 4 medium-sized tomatoes
Fresh cream - 3/4th cup
Salt to taste
Tomato ketchup (without onion) - 2 tbsp
Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tsp
Paneer masala powder - 1 tsp
Paneer (cut into cubes) - 200 g
Powdered sugar - 1 tsp
Kasuri methi - 1 tsp
-
1. Add butter to a heated pan.
2. Once the butter melts, add the cumin seeds.
3. Add the tomato puree, once the cumin seeds turn brown, and stir well.
4. As soon as the tomato puree starts to boil, add fresh cream and mix thoroughly.
5. Add salt and tomato ketchup and blend well.
6. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for 10 minutes, stirring it occasionally.
7. Remove the lid, add kashmiri chilli powder and the paneer masala powder and mix properly.
8. Add the paneer cubes and stir well.
9. Add powdered sugar and kasuri methi and mix it properly before serving.
- 1.Cook the gravy until the water evaporates completely.
- 2.Since it has no onion and garlic, this dish can be eaten during vrats/fasts.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 191 cal
- Fat - 14.9 g
- Protein - 9.4 g
- Carbohydrates - 6.0 g
- Fibre - 2.7 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE JAIN STYLE PANEER MAKHANI
1. Add butter to a heated pan.
2. Once the butter melts, add the cumin seeds.
3. Add the tomato puree, once the cumin seeds turn brown, and stir well.
4. As soon as the tomato puree starts to boil, add fresh cream and mix thoroughly.
5. Add salt and tomato ketchup and blend well.
6. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for 10 minutes, stirring it occasionally.
7. Remove the lid, add kashmiri chilli powder and the paneer masala powder and mix properly.
8. Add the paneer cubes and stir well.
9. Add powdered sugar and kasuri methi and mix it properly before serving.
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.