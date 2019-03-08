Instant Thandai Recipe: How To Make Thandai At Home Instantly Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Instant Thandai is a North Indian beverage which is mostly served during festival of Holi. It is a cold beverage that people love to consume on the festive occasion. Thandai is generally made with milk and a lot of extraordinary ingredients that may not be always available. But Instant Thandai is an easy recipe and can be made within minutes with just a few ingredients that are easily available.

INSTANT THANDAI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE INSTANT THANDAI| INSTANT THANDAI FOR FESTIVAL| INSTANT THANDAI RECIPE instant thandai recipe | how to make instant thandai| instant thandai for festival| instant thandai recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweet Serves: 2 Ingredients Milk - ½ litre chilled Sugar - ¾ cup Pistachios - 8-10 Almonds - 15-20 unsoaked Muskmelon seeds - ½ cup Fennel seeds - ½ cup Pepper seeds - 6-8 Cardamoms - 6-7 Dried rose petals for garnishing - 6-8 petals How to Prepare 1. In a mixer, add the fennel seeds, sugar and black pepper and grind them into a powder

2. Strain the powder in a bowl with the help of a strainer

3. Keep the powder aside in a bowl

4. Put the almonds, muskmelon seeds, pistachios and cardamoms in a mixer and grind them to a powder

5. Strain the powder with the help of a strainer

6. Mix both the powders and thandai powder is ready. Keep it aside in a bowl

7. Take a fresh bowl and pour chilled milk in it

8. Add 2 tbsp thandai powder in it and whisk it well

9. Pour it into glasses, garnish with dried rose petals and serve chilled. Instructions Keep the milk chilled for 2-3 hours

The thandai powder can be made and stored in the fridge. Nutritional Information 2 cups - 250 ml

276 - Cal

11.0 - g

7.1 - g

38.2 - g

2.4 - g

