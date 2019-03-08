ENGLISH

    Instant Thandai Recipe: How To Make Thandai At Home Instantly

    Posted By: Tanya Ruia
    |
    Instant Thandai | Jhatpat Thandai Recipe | Boldsky

    Instant Thandai is a North Indian beverage which is mostly served during festival of Holi. It is a cold beverage that people love to consume on the festive occasion. Thandai is generally made with milk and a lot of extraordinary ingredients that may not be always available. But Instant Thandai is an easy recipe and can be made within minutes with just a few ingredients that are easily available.

    Instant Thandai Recipe
    INSTANT THANDAI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE INSTANT THANDAI| INSTANT THANDAI FOR FESTIVAL| INSTANT THANDAI RECIPE
    instant thandai recipe | how to make instant thandai| instant thandai for festival| instant thandai recipe
    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Sweet

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • Milk - ½ litre chilled

      Sugar - ¾ cup

      Pistachios - 8-10

      Almonds - 15-20 unsoaked

      Muskmelon seeds - ½ cup

      Fennel seeds - ½ cup

      Pepper seeds - 6-8

      Cardamoms - 6-7

      Dried rose petals for garnishing - 6-8 petals

    How to Prepare

    • 1. In a mixer, add the fennel seeds, sugar and black pepper and grind them into a powder

    • 2. Strain the powder in a bowl with the help of a strainer

    • 3. Keep the powder aside in a bowl

    • 4. Put the almonds, muskmelon seeds, pistachios and cardamoms in a mixer and grind them to a powder

    • 5. Strain the powder with the help of a strainer

    • 6. Mix both the powders and thandai powder is ready. Keep it aside in a bowl

    • 7. Take a fresh bowl and pour chilled milk in it

    • 8. Add 2 tbsp thandai powder in it and whisk it well

    • 9. Pour it into glasses, garnish with dried rose petals and serve chilled.

    Instructions
    • Keep the milk chilled for 2-3 hours
    • The thandai powder can be made and stored in the fridge.
    Nutritional Information
    • 2 cups - 250 ml
    • 276 - Cal
    • 11.0 - g
    • 7.1 - g
    • 38.2 - g
    • 2.4 - g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE INSTANT THANDAI

    1. In a mixer, add the fennel seeds, sugar and black pepper and grind them into a powder.

    2. Strain the powder in a bowl with the help of a strainer.

    Instant Thandai Recipe

    3. Keep the powder aside in a bowl.

    Instant Thandai Recipe

    4. Put the almonds, muskmelon seeds, pistachios and cardamoms in a mixer and grind them to a powder.

    5. Strain the powder with the help of a strainer.

    Instant Thandai Recipe

    6. Mix both the powders and thandai powder is ready. Keep it aside in a bowl.

    7. Take a fresh bowl and pour chilled milk in it.

    Instant Thandai Recipe

    8. Add 2 tbsp thandai powder in it and whisk it well.

    9. Pour it into glasses, garnish with dried rose petals and serve chilled.

    [ 3.5 of 5 - 25 Users]
    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
