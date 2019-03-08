TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
-
Instant Thandai Recipe: How To Make Thandai At Home Instantly
Instant Thandai is a North Indian beverage which is mostly served during festival of Holi. It is a cold beverage that people love to consume on the festive occasion. Thandai is generally made with milk and a lot of extraordinary ingredients that may not be always available. But Instant Thandai is an easy recipe and can be made within minutes with just a few ingredients that are easily available.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Sweet
Serves: 2
-
Milk - ½ litre chilled
Sugar - ¾ cup
Pistachios - 8-10
Almonds - 15-20 unsoaked
Muskmelon seeds - ½ cup
Fennel seeds - ½ cup
Pepper seeds - 6-8
Cardamoms - 6-7
Dried rose petals for garnishing - 6-8 petals
-
1. In a mixer, add the fennel seeds, sugar and black pepper and grind them into a powder
-
2. Strain the powder in a bowl with the help of a strainer
-
3. Keep the powder aside in a bowl
-
4. Put the almonds, muskmelon seeds, pistachios and cardamoms in a mixer and grind them to a powder
-
5. Strain the powder with the help of a strainer
-
6. Mix both the powders and thandai powder is ready. Keep it aside in a bowl
-
7. Take a fresh bowl and pour chilled milk in it
-
8. Add 2 tbsp thandai powder in it and whisk it well
-
9. Pour it into glasses, garnish with dried rose petals and serve chilled.
- Keep the milk chilled for 2-3 hours
- The thandai powder can be made and stored in the fridge.
- 2 cups - 250 ml
- 276 - Cal
- 11.0 - g
- 7.1 - g
- 38.2 - g
- 2.4 - g
