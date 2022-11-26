Just In
Indian Gravies: How To Make Restaurant Style Red Gravy Using Onion And Tomato
As the happy new year sweeps in a burst of fresh energy and a renewed spirit, you wake up suddenly to new recipe ideas and get into the usual recipe hunt. You are a bit bored about that bland touch in your gravies and wish to whip up something restaurant-style like an expert. Here is a time-tested secret ingredient that just serves the purpose.
Add an extra dash of the basic gravy paste and go about your cooking as usual. The result will surely shock you out of your wits and your recipe will be the latest buzz amongst your known circles of friends.
Use this gravy base in your butter paneer masala, or even an egg curry or just toss in a few fried paneer chunks and a handful of green peas on the simmering gravy base and dish out a gravy with an earthy feel. Another idea would be to create a basic egg curry by cooking it with hardboiled eggs. If you love non-veg items, you can add chicken, mutton, fish or any other meat of your choice.
Now, the secret behind the success behind the chole and the restaurant-style dum aloo is right here at your fingertips. You can also think of other delectable options like kadhai paneer, kadhai rajma or any other gravy that requires a taste-enhancing flavour.
How To Prepare Restaurant Style Indian Red Gravy Using Onion And Tomato
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dinner/Main Course vegetarian
Serves: 4-5
- Onions- 4 large
- Tomatoes chopped- 2 large
- Fresh tomato puree -1 cup
- Oil- 3 tablespoons
- Cumin seeds- 1/2 teaspoon
- Garlic paste- 1 teaspoon
- Ginger paste -1 teaspoon
- Turmeric powder- 1/4 teaspoon
- Salt to taste
- Red chilli powder- 1 teaspoon
- Coriander powder- 1 1/2 teaspoons
- Garam masala powder- 1 teaspoon
1. Drizzle some oil in a pan. Add a sprinkle of cumin seeds.
2. When it is slightly discoloured, toss in onion chunks, and saute until it turns brownish in colour.
3. To the mix, add ginger garlic paste and continue to sauté.
4. Toss a dash of turmeric with the ingredients in the wok, and fold in tomatoes, along with the fresh tomato puree followed by salt.
5. It is time to mix the red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder and sauté till the oil is released at the sides.
6. You can store it frozen or use it immediately with the vegetables or non-veg items of your choice.
- People - 4-5
- Calories - 772 Kcal
- Fat - 47.6 g
- Protein - 11.6 g
- Carbohydrates - 74.3 g
- Fiber - 23.2 g
