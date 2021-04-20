Just In
Immunity Magnifying Smoothie Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
An Immunity Magnifying Smoothie is packed with nourishing ingredients like ginger and turmeric, spinach etc, that will act as a shield against the corona. This immune boosting smoothie aids digestion and tastes so delicious. It's a refreshing breakfast or a filing snack.
Not only does this smoothie taste fantastic, with hints of pineapple, banana and ginger, it also boasts of some pretty incredible health beneficial ingredients.
So, here's what you'll need:
Banana: Always use frozen banana in smoothies, it makes the smoothie creamier
Pineapple: It sweetens the recipe naturally and is wonderful for preventing inflammation.
Spinach: Eating green leafy vegetables have always been part of parents' teachings. In this smoothie, it is present, however you won't taste it all.
Ginger: Use fresh ginger, it makes all the difference here.
Turmeric root: This is magic! Its earthy and flavourful. It not only helps preventing cancer, it has been used for medical properties since thousands of years.
Black pepper: It will help release the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Vegetarian
Serves: 2
-
- 1 frozen ripe banana
- 1 cup frozen pineapple
- 2 cups spinach
- 2inches ginger (peeled)
- 2 inches turmeric root (peeled)
- ½ tsp honey
- 2-3 sprinkles black pepper
- ½ cup almond/coconut milk.
- 1tbsp chia seeds (optional)
- ½ cup Greek yogurt for protein (for post workout-optional)
-
Notes:
- To make this smoothie vegan, simply skip the honey. (The fruits will still sweeten it)
- Customise fruit: Use mango/apple instead of banana
- Swap kale instead of spinach
- Use ground turmeric if you don't have fresh turmeric
- Use any kind of milk you like
- Add milk slowly. You don't want the smoothie to be too thin. If its too thick it wont blend well. So make it just right.
Method:
- In a high-power blender, add all ingredients.
- Now blend for 2-3mins or until well combined.
- Serve cool.
- People - 2
- Cal - 253Kcal
- Fat - 3g
- Protein - 4.4g
- Carbs - 60.7g
- Fiber - 7.6g