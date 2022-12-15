How To Prepare Vegetarian Hakka Noodles Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Have the best of China in your kitchen, for breakfast. Serve this kid friendly dish, Hakka Noodles, that is best made at home, to satisfy your kids taste buds. This is easy and quick and suits your convenience, to top it all.

You could play with umpteen variations for this recipe and pair them up with dry Manchurian for a complete Chinese feel and flavour. The essential vegetables cooked along with the juicy noodles, adds a healthy angle to this dish altogether! Pair it up with dry Manchurian for a Chinese perfect meal

How To Prepare Vegetarian Hakka Noodles Recipe How To Prepare Vegetarian Hakka Noodles Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: appetiser/noodle soup Serves: 4 Ingredients Oil-2 tbsp Chopped carrot Chopped bell peppers Chopped French beans Chopped spring onions/onions Soy sauce-2 tbs Vinegar-1 tsp Tomato ketchup (optional)- 1 tbsp Pinch of salt

How to Prepare Boil the contents of readymade Hakka noodles that you have purchased. Go as per instructions on the cover. Wash them and apply oil. In a Wok, add oil, chopped garlic cloves and finely chopped ginger, chopped carrots, chopped capsicum, chopped French beans, Soy sauce, Vinegar, Tomato Ketchup, A pinch of salt and mix all these well and toss them as well. See that you do not overcook, add boiled noodles, add spring onions. Serve them garnished with spring onions.

Instructions Nutritional Information People - 4

Hakka Noodles - 1 cup

Saturated Fat - 2.4g.

Dietary Fibre - 2.9g

Total Carbohydrates - 26g

Cholesterol - 29mg

Trans Fat - 0.2g.

