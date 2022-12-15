For Quick Alerts
How To Prepare Vegetarian Hakka Noodles Recipe
Recipes
oi-Pundreeka Valli
Posted By: Pundreeka Valli|
Have the best of China in your kitchen, for breakfast. Serve this kid friendly dish, Hakka Noodles, that is best made at home, to satisfy your kids taste buds. This is easy and quick and suits your convenience, to top it all.
You could play with umpteen variations for this recipe and pair them up with dry Manchurian for a complete Chinese feel and flavour. The essential vegetables cooked along with the juicy noodles, adds a healthy angle to this dish altogether! Pair it up with dry Manchurian for a Chinese perfect meal
How To Prepare Vegetarian Hakka Noodles Recipe
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
30 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: appetiser/noodle soup
Serves: 4
Ingredients
-
- Oil-2 tbsp
- Chopped carrot
- Chopped bell peppers
- Chopped French beans
- Chopped spring onions/onions
- Soy sauce-2 tbs
- Vinegar-1 tsp
- Tomato ketchup (optional)- 1 tbsp
- Pinch of salt
How to Prepare
-
- Boil the contents of readymade Hakka noodles that you have purchased.
- Go as per instructions on the cover. Wash them and apply oil.
- In a Wok, add oil, chopped garlic cloves and finely chopped ginger, chopped carrots, chopped capsicum, chopped French beans, Soy sauce, Vinegar, Tomato Ketchup, A pinch of salt and mix all these well and toss them as well.
- See that you do not overcook, add boiled noodles, add spring onions.
- Serve them garnished with spring onions.
Instructions
Nutritional Information
- People - 4
- Hakka Noodles - 1 cup
- Saturated Fat - 2.4g.
- Dietary Fibre - 2.9g
- Total Carbohydrates - 26g
- Cholesterol - 29mg
- Trans Fat - 0.2g.
Comments
