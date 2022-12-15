ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Prepare Vegetarian Hakka Noodles Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    Have the best of China in your kitchen, for breakfast. Serve this kid friendly dish, Hakka Noodles, that is best made at home, to satisfy your kids taste buds. This is easy and quick and suits your convenience, to top it all.

    You could play with umpteen variations for this recipe and pair them up with dry Manchurian for a complete Chinese feel and flavour. The essential vegetables cooked along with the juicy noodles, adds a healthy angle to this dish altogether! Pair it up with dry Manchurian for a Chinese perfect meal

    How To Prepare Vegetarian Hakka Noodles Recipe
    How To Prepare Vegetarian Hakka Noodles Recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    30 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: appetiser/noodle soup

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients
      • Oil-2 tbsp
      • Chopped carrot
      • Chopped bell peppers
      • Chopped French beans
      • Chopped spring onions/onions
      • Soy sauce-2 tbs
      • Vinegar-1 tsp
      • Tomato ketchup (optional)- 1 tbsp
      • Pinch of salt
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • Boil the contents of readymade Hakka noodles that you have purchased.
      • Go as per instructions on the cover. Wash them and apply oil.
      • In a Wok, add oil, chopped garlic cloves and finely chopped ginger, chopped carrots, chopped capsicum, chopped French beans, Soy sauce, Vinegar, Tomato Ketchup, A pinch of salt and mix all these well and toss them as well.
      • See that you do not overcook, add boiled noodles, add spring onions.
      • Serve them garnished with spring onions.
    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 4
    • Hakka Noodles - 1 cup
    • Saturated Fat - 2.4g.
    • Dietary Fibre - 2.9g
    • Total Carbohydrates - 26g
    • Cholesterol - 29mg
    • Trans Fat - 0.2g.

    More VEG News

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 24 Users]
    Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 19:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2022
    Read more about: veg hakka noodles appetiser recipes
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion