Just In
Don't Miss
- Finance Employees of CIL, SCCL To Stage Protest Against Delays, In Retirement Benefit On Dec 5
- Sports Hockey Test: India beat Australia 4-3, first win for Men in Blue in 13 matches over Aussies
- Movies ‘He P**d In Front Of Her…’ When Salman Khan Allegedly Unzipped His Pants To Insult Female Critic
- Technology Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Spotted On Geekbench: More Powerful Than Galaxy M53 5G?
- Automobiles Upcoming Electric Scooter, River EV Spied Testing – Newcomer Gearing Up To Dethrone Ola & Ather?
- News BJP's Anil Vij says Congress has Ravana hidden inside it
- Education Sail Recruitment 2022 Application Commences for 259 Consultants and Other Postions.
- Travel Most Popular Winter Sports In India You Can Try
How To Prepare Traditional Soft Ragi (Finger Millet) Roti Recipe
Traditional Ragi Rotis are the hallmarks of the southern culture and culinary tradition. Easy on the pocket and good on the gut, they have innumerable health benefits. They double up as a perfect gluten-free substitute for wheat rotis.
Millet bread is a bit difficult to roll, but with time and patience, you can roll out soft and malleable chapatis. Since they are basically about the sustained release of sugar slowly into the bloodstream unlike their wheat counterparts, they are considered an ideal diabetic food, especially for those who have just developed diabetes. They contain an amino acid not found in other cereals, namely Methionine which makes Ragi a complete protein food, unlike other cereals. Check out the Soft Ragi (Finger Millet) Roti recipe here.
How To Prepare A Variation Of Good Old Ragi Rotis
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: South Indian/main course
Serves: 15 chapatis
-
Ragi Flour for the chapati dough and for dusting-1 + ¼ cup
Water-¾ cup
Oil - 1 tbsp
Green chilli pastes -1 tsp (adjust as per your taste)
Tamarind Juice- ½ tbsp.
Jaggery ½ tbsp -2 tsp
Salt to taste
-
1. Soak 1 tbsp of Tamarind in 2 tbsp of warm water for 15-20 minutes.
2. Squeeze the tamarind pulp and mix it with the soaked water. Now the tamarind extract is ready.
3. To make Ragi dough- Pour ¾ cup of water into a pan. Add oil and salt. Cover the pan and let it to come to a boil.
4. Add 1 cup of ragi flour, tamarind water, salt, green chilli pastes and jaggery to the water in the pan and give it 10 minutes to boil with the water on the sim flame.
5. Remove it from the gas roughly after 10 minutes. Mix it well with a spatula to avoid a lump from forming.
6. Cover it till you are able to knead the mixture easily with your hands. Knead the mixture into a firm dough, and add in some water 1 tbsp at a time, if it feels too tight to knead.
7. To make the chapatis, roll a lemon-sized ball of dough into thin rotis.
8. Heat a skillet on medium heat and flip the first time after 30 seconds cook for another 20 seconds and flip back.
9. Serve the rotis with curry, curds or pickle.
- Flipping the chapati more than two times, the chapatti will lose the softness. Soft chapatis can be prepared by kneading the dough well.
- People - 1
- Calories - 168Calories
- Fat - 4g
- Protein - 3g
- Carbohydrates - 28g
- Cholesterol - 11mg
- Potassium - 158mg
- Vitamin A - 135IU3
- Healthy And Nutritious Drumstick/Moringa Leaves Paratha
- Homemade Recipes: Try This Healthy Peanut Butter Recipe (3 Flavour Variations)
- Makai Capsicum Gravy With A Twist Recipe
- Delectable Chutney Raita (For Vegetable Pulav) Recipe
- Healthy And Nutritous Khichdi With Dalia Recipe
- Indian Gravies: How To Make Restaurant Style Red Gravy Using Onion And Tomato
- Club Toast Recipe: How To Make Stuffed Three-Layered Sandwich
- Mini Karela Recipe | Stir Fry Bitter Gourd Recipe | Hagalkayi Palya
- Malabar Style Sulaimani Chai (Malabar Spiced Tea) Recipe
- Christmas 2022: Roasted Acorn Squash And White Bean Mash Recipe
- Christmas 2022: Perfect Grilled Sea Bass With Garlic Butter Recipe
- Thanksgiving 2022: Spicy And Creamy Non-Veg Pumpkin Soup Recipe With A Twist
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.