Traditional Ragi Rotis are the hallmarks of the southern culture and culinary tradition. Easy on the pocket and good on the gut, they have innumerable health benefits. They double up as a perfect gluten-free substitute for wheat rotis.

Millet bread is a bit difficult to roll, but with time and patience, you can roll out soft and malleable chapatis. Since they are basically about the sustained release of sugar slowly into the bloodstream unlike their wheat counterparts, they are considered an ideal diabetic food, especially for those who have just developed diabetes. They contain an amino acid not found in other cereals, namely Methionine which makes Ragi a complete protein food, unlike other cereals. Check out the Soft Ragi (Finger Millet) Roti recipe here.

How To Prepare Traditional Soft Ragi (Finger Millet) Roti Recipe How To Prepare Traditional Soft Ragi (Finger Millet) Roti Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: South Indian/main course Serves: 15 chapatis Ingredients Ragi Flour for the chapati dough and for dusting-1 + ¼ cup Water-¾ cup Oil - 1 tbsp Green chilli pastes -1 tsp (adjust as per your taste) Tamarind Juice- ½ tbsp. Jaggery ½ tbsp -2 tsp Salt to taste How to Prepare 1. Soak 1 tbsp of Tamarind in 2 tbsp of warm water for 15-20 minutes. 2. Squeeze the tamarind pulp and mix it with the soaked water. Now the tamarind extract is ready. 3. To make Ragi dough- Pour ¾ cup of water into a pan. Add oil and salt. Cover the pan and let it to come to a boil. 4. Add 1 cup of ragi flour, tamarind water, salt, green chilli pastes and jaggery to the water in the pan and give it 10 minutes to boil with the water on the sim flame. 5. Remove it from the gas roughly after 10 minutes. Mix it well with a spatula to avoid a lump from forming. 6. Cover it till you are able to knead the mixture easily with your hands. Knead the mixture into a firm dough, and add in some water 1 tbsp at a time, if it feels too tight to knead. 7. To make the chapatis, roll a lemon-sized ball of dough into thin rotis. 8. Heat a skillet on medium heat and flip the first time after 30 seconds cook for another 20 seconds and flip back. 9. Serve the rotis with curry, curds or pickle. Instructions Flipping the chapati more than two times, the chapatti will lose the softness. Soft chapatis can be prepared by kneading the dough well. Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 168Calories

Fat - 4g

Protein - 3g

Carbohydrates - 28g

Cholesterol - 11mg

Potassium - 158mg

Vitamin A - 135IU3

