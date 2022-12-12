Just In
How To Prepare The Spicy Rich Biryani Shorba Recipe
Light on the stomach with a spicy flavour, the Biryani Shorba is your biryani accompaniment, that does not taste quite like the potato kurma, and mirchi ka salan. Although slightly similar to the South Indian Rasam, the spices that go into the making of the dish and the method of preparation are different. In Persian language, Shorba means soup and hence its origin probably dates back to ancient Persian or Indian times.
Shorba, is not soup like in consistency but relatively thinner. Adding vegetable stock to it, makes it doubly dense and rich in taste. Stock tastes incomparably good and although adding just water imparts its own taste and changes the flavour a bit. Serve it with chapatis or rice or greens and grains. You can also use it as a sandwich stuffing to double your fun.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Side dish/main course
Serves: 4
For Masala:
Peanuts-2 tbsp
Sesame / til- 2 tbsp
Onion (sliced)- ½
Ginger garlic paste-1 tsp
Tomato (sliced)-1
Mint / Pudina (chopped)- 2 tbsp
Water-½ cup
Dry coconut-2 tbsp
Oil-2 tsp
For Gravy:
Turmeric-¼ tsp
Kashmiri chilli powder-¾ tsp
Coriander powder-½ tsp
Cumin powder-¼ tsp
Garam masala-½ tspOil-2 tbsp
Cumin / jeera- 1 tsp
Cinnamon-1 inch
Cardamom-2 pods
Bay leaf-1
Salt-¾ tsp
Water-2 cup
Coriander (finely chopped)- 2 tbsp
1. Roast2 tbsp peanuts till they are deskinned.
2. Also roast2 tbsp sesame, 2 tbsp dry coconut on sim flame.
3. Put them in a blender. Keep aside.
4. Add to oil in the wok, onion cubes, and ginger garlic paste. Then add diced tomato and mint sprinkles. After tomatoes turn soft, add it to the blender and together blend adding half a cup of water.
5. in a large pan, heat oil and sauté cumin cinnamon, cardamom and a bay leaf.
6. Fold in the masala paste and sauté for a while.
7. Add turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and salt. Wait till oil releases at the side of the pan.
8. Add about 2 cups of water, mix, cover, boil until oil floats on the gravy.
9. Finally sprinkle coriander and serve along with biryani or Pulao.
- People - 4
- Carbs - 15g
- Fat - 14g
- Protein - 4g
- Fiber - 10g
