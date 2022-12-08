How To Prepare The Punjabi Paneer Pasanda Gravy Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

This rich creamy gravy of Punjabi origin is quite popular and is notable for two types of onion pastes used in the preparation. While originally this recipe is made with Khoya instead of paneer, this variation given below is a winner because it gives a refreshingly good taste.

Serving it with Lachcha paratha chapati and naan, you are surely going to stay oblivious to the surroundings till the last spoonful on the plate is finished, till you come back with a thud to reality. This recipe is unique for two of its innovative efforts. It makes use of basic gravy paste apart from the regular ingredients that are used, and this will enhance the flavour manifold. This also happens to be the much-guarded secret recipe that makes the restaurant recipes taste the way they actually do.



Punjabi Paneer Pasanda Gravy Recipe Punjabi Paneer Pasanda Gravy Recipe Prep Time 25 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 55 Mins

Recipe Type: Curries

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients Oil- 2 tbsp Chilli powder 1 tsp Garam masala 1-2 tsp Dahi- 1 cup Oil for frying To Make Onion Cashew Paste Roughly chopped onions- 1 cup Garlic- 5 cloves Ginger- 1 small piece Cashew nuts- 2 tbsp Brown onion paste- 1/2 cups sliced onions- 1 piece Oil for deep frying For Stuffing Crumbled paneer half a cup Coriander leaves 1 tbsp Mint leaves 1 tbsp Chopped raisins 1 tbsp cashew nut-1 tbsp chopped Ginger Garlic paste- 1 tsp Green chilly pastes half tsp To Prepare Corn Flour Water Mixture Corn flour half cup Water quarter cup Chopped coriander leaves for garnishing



How to Prepare Pour onions and water into a pan and cook on a low flame stirring occasionally, Once cooled, blend in the mixing onion water, cashew garlic and ginger Deep fry onions in a skillet and then blend them with a quarter cup of water. Make triangles out of paneer stuffing, soak them in corn flour water mixture and deep fry till golden. Fry the onion cashew paste in oil that is poured into a skillet and shallow fry on medium flame Add chilli powder and garam masala and fry for 3-4 minutes On low flame add curds, and simmer for two more minutes Add brown onion paste, salt, and a quarter cup of water, and cook on a medium flame for two minutes. Add paneer triangles and simmer on a medium flame for two more minutes.



Nutritional Information 5 - People

Energy: - 294 calories

Fat: - 22.2 gm

Protein: - 9.2 gm

Carbohydrates: - 12.2

Cholesterol: - 6 mg

Fibre: - 0.5

