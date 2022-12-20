ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Prepare The Easy Vegetarian Tacos Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    An iconic Mexican dish, the Taco is a traditional recipe made of a small hand-sized corn- or wheat-based tortilla topped with a filling. The tortilla is then folded around the filling and eaten, using your fingers. You could try refried beans, tomato salsa and sour cream, to make an appetising Taco recipe for a change.

    There are so popular all over the globe that there is a Taco Day that is celebrated every year. They are also amazing, health point of view. If you toss in the right healthy ingredients, such as vegetables, it should double up for a balanced meal in itself as it offers a good mix of protein, fats, and carbohydrates in right measure. To add to this, they are known for their fibre., calcium., and iron rich content.

    How To Prepare Easy Vegetarian Tacos Recipe
    How To Prepare Easy Vegetarian Tacos Recipe
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    25M
    Total Time
    30 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Snacks, starters

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • For Soaking Kidney Beans

      • Kidney beans or 100 grams-½ cups
      • Enough water for soaking

      For Pressure Cooking Kidney Beans

      • Water-2 cups
      • Salt-¼ teaspoon

      For Refried Beans

      • Olive oil-1 tablespoon
      • Finely chopped medium onions - 1
      • Medium garlic cloves -2 to 3 finely chopped garlic
      • Black pepper powder-¼ teaspoon
      • Dried oregano-¼ teaspoon
      • Red chili powder or cayenne pepper, add as per your taste buds
      • Cumin powder-1 teaspoon
      • Salt as per taste
      • Add as required-½ to ⅔ cup water

      For Vegetarian Tacos Fillings

      • Taco shells (12 to 14 )/tortillas/wheat chapatis (6 to 8 inches)
      • Tomato salsa-1 bowl
      • Sour cream-½ cup
      • Grated cheddar cheese or add as required-⅓ cup
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • Soak Kidney Beans overnight in water and drain all the water the next day. Cook the beans with two cups of water and quarter teaspoon salt.
      • On medium flame cook the beans for 15 -20 minutes. Prepare the Tomato salsa in the meanwhile and do not add any salt or spice to it immediately.

      Making Refried Beans For Vegetarian Tacos

      • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a pan. Under low flame, add garlic pieces.
      • Add onions, on sim flame, the cooked beans, and water/vegetable stock as needed and salt.
      • Let the kidney bean mixture boil over.
      • Mash the beans and blend them in a mixer. To this add black pepper powder, dried oregano, red chilli powder and cumin powder.
      • Simmer beans till it thickens. Switch off the flame.

      Assembling And Making Vegetarian Tacos

      • Place Taco shells/tortillas/chapatis on a baking tray. Remove the taco shells and place them on a baking tray.
      • Keep the shells in the oven and heat them at 100 degrees Celsius for 3 minutes.
      • Gather and assemble taco shells, sour cream, refried beans, grated cheddar cheese and tomato salsa. Sour cream can be replaced with fresh curds.
      • Stuff a few spoons of refried beans into a taco shell. Pour tomato salsa over it. Now top it with sour cream/fresh curds. Sprinkle cheddar cheese. It is ready for serving.
    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 4
    • Calories - 383
    • Fat - 20g
    • Protein - 11g
    • Carbohydrates - 40g
    • Cholesterol - 25mg
    • Sugar - 3g
    • Fiber - 6g

    More VEG News

    [ 4 of 5 - 104 Users]
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2022
    Read more about: veg tacos starters recipes
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion