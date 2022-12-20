How To Prepare The Easy Vegetarian Tacos Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

An iconic Mexican dish, the Taco is a traditional recipe made of a small hand-sized corn- or wheat-based tortilla topped with a filling. The tortilla is then folded around the filling and eaten, using your fingers. You could try refried beans, tomato salsa and sour cream, to make an appetising Taco recipe for a change.

There are so popular all over the globe that there is a Taco Day that is celebrated every year. They are also amazing, health point of view. If you toss in the right healthy ingredients, such as vegetables, it should double up for a balanced meal in itself as it offers a good mix of protein, fats, and carbohydrates in right measure. To add to this, they are known for their fibre., calcium., and iron rich content.

How To Prepare Easy Vegetarian Tacos Recipe How To Prepare Easy Vegetarian Tacos Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snacks, starters Serves: 4 Ingredients For Soaking Kidney Beans Kidney beans or 100 grams-½ cups Enough water for soaking For Pressure Cooking Kidney Beans Water-2 cups Salt-¼ teaspoon For Refried Beans Olive oil-1 tablespoon Finely chopped medium onions - 1 Medium garlic cloves -2 to 3 finely chopped garlic Black pepper powder-¼ teaspoon Dried oregano-¼ teaspoon Red chili powder or cayenne pepper, add as per your taste buds Cumin powder-1 teaspoon Salt as per taste Add as required-½ to ⅔ cup water For Vegetarian Tacos Fillings Taco shells (12 to 14 )/tortillas/wheat chapatis (6 to 8 inches) Tomato salsa-1 bowl Sour cream-½ cup Grated cheddar cheese or add as required-⅓ cup

How to Prepare Soak Kidney Beans overnight in water and drain all the water the next day. Cook the beans with two cups of water and quarter teaspoon salt. On medium flame cook the beans for 15 -20 minutes. Prepare the Tomato salsa in the meanwhile and do not add any salt or spice to it immediately. Making Refried Beans For Vegetarian Tacos Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a pan. Under low flame, add garlic pieces. Add onions, on sim flame, the cooked beans, and water/vegetable stock as needed and salt. Let the kidney bean mixture boil over. Mash the beans and blend them in a mixer. To this add black pepper powder, dried oregano, red chilli powder and cumin powder. Simmer beans till it thickens. Switch off the flame. Assembling And Making Vegetarian Tacos Place Taco shells/tortillas/chapatis on a baking tray. Remove the taco shells and place them on a baking tray. Keep the shells in the oven and heat them at 100 degrees Celsius for 3 minutes. Gather and assemble taco shells, sour cream, refried beans, grated cheddar cheese and tomato salsa. Sour cream can be replaced with fresh curds. Stuff a few spoons of refried beans into a taco shell. Pour tomato salsa over it. Now top it with sour cream/fresh curds. Sprinkle cheddar cheese. It is ready for serving.

Instructions Nutritional Information People - 4

Calories - 383

Fat - 20g

Protein - 11g

Carbohydrates - 40g

Cholesterol - 25mg

Sugar - 3g

Fiber - 6g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

[ 4 of 5 - 104 Users]

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 10:35 [IST]