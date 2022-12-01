Just In
How To Prepare Tangy Tofu Jalfrezi Recipe
Jalfrezi roughly translates as a hot stir fry. Vegetarian Tofu Jalfrezi is a spicy tongue-tingling preparation, which tastes divine with the complementary side dish of sauce. This dish was originally made by frying leftovers along with onions and chillies over high heat. The addition of tomato gives a saucy richness to the dish. Use any vegetable or spice of your choice and your recipe will be ready.
Spices can be adjusted to suit your taste. The sauce is so flavourful that it matches tofu in taste perfectly. This tangy mild preparation can be classified semi dry curry preparation that tastes like heaven with a blend of vegetables, herbs and spices. Serve with rice or naan. Check out the recipe here.
How To Prepare Tangy Tofu Jalfrezi Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Stir Fry/Side dish
Serves: 4
-
- Tofu- 2 blocks cut into small chunks
- Tomatoes (medium) - 2
- Onions- 2
- Capsicum- 1
- Ginger Garlic Paste-1-2 tbsp
- Dry Chillis - 2
- Salt to taste
- Soya Sauce
- Sugar- 1 tsp
- Ketchup - ¼ cup
- Ghee - 1 tsp
- Jeera - ½ tsp
- Lime juice- 1 tsp
- Water- 1 cup
- Fenugreek Leaves- 2 tsp
-
1. Drizzle a little ghee into the pan, and gently toss the tofu chunks into it.
2. Roast Tofu on both sides till you get a golden colour. Once done, transfer it to a bowl.
3. Heat a little ghee in the pan and add jeera and dry chillies. When they sizzle, then add the remaining ingredients such as onions, capsicum, tomato, salt, and roasted tofu.
4. Keep tossing it till the edges of the vegetables become golden.
5. Add ginger and garlic paste and keep it on medium-high flame till everything comes together and the oil separates.
6. Add water, tomato puree, lime juice and bring it to a boil.
7. In a pan toast some fenugreek leaves and add to the mix. Finally, sprinkle a little sugar and ghee and stir it once more.
8. Rest it for 2 minutes and serve it with bread or rice of your choice.
9. You can garnish it with ingredients of your choice.
- People - 4
- Calories - 288
- Total Fat - 5.5g
- Protein - 7g
- Total Carbs - 57g
- Total Sugars - 10g
- Dietary Fiber - 7g
