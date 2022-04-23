Just In
Mango Special Recipes: How To Prepare Summer-Friendly And Tasty Mango Chickpea Salad
Mango, the summer fruit, when added to any dish helps improve its richness, taste and flavour. A salad, made with mango and chickpea could be an easy way to get the goodness of vitamin and potassium-packed mangoes, and protein, fibre and calcium-rich chickpeas.
This chickpea and mango salad is quick, easy to prepare and summer-friendly as it is light and low in calories. It's the ideal balance of sweet and savoury fruits and vegetables. The salad can be served directly or in a taco or wrap, or as a side dish at a barbecue. Mint, chilli and other ingredients added to the dish makes it crispy, herby, flavourful and nutritious.
Here's the recipe for a summer-friendly mango chickpea salad.
How To Prepare Mango Chickpea Salad
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Salad
Serves: 2
-
- Around 425 g of chickpeas, or 1 can or 15 ounces.
- A large-sized mango, chopped.
- A red capsicum, sliced into thin pieces.
- Three cups of baby spinach. If not available, you can use fresh mustard greens or sarso ka saag.
- One-fourth cup of roasted and salted pumpkin seeds.
- 1-2 green chillies, chopped.
- A small-sized shallot (a type of onion with mild flavour), chopped.
- A few coriander leaves, chopped.
- A few mint leaves, chopped.
- A small-sized lemon, juiced.
- Two tablespoons of avocado oil or half cup diced avocado.
- 4-5 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil.
- A pinch of black pepper.
- Salt to taste.
-
- In a bowl, add chickpeas, mango, baby spinach, capsicum and avocado (if available).
- In a small bowl or glass, combine lemon juice, olive oil and salt to taste and blend well.
- Pour over the bowl and toss well.
- Garnish with pumpkin seeds, coriander leaves, green chillies and shallots.
- Serve immediately.
- Make sure the mango is half-ripe and half raw as it will add a sweet and tangy flavour to the salad.
- People - 1
- Calories - 792
- Protein - 22 g
- Carbohydrates - 57 g
- Fiber - 16 g
