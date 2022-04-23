ENGLISH
    Mango Special Recipes: How To Prepare Summer-Friendly And Tasty Mango Chickpea Salad

    Mango, the summer fruit, when added to any dish helps improve its richness, taste and flavour. A salad, made with mango and chickpea could be an easy way to get the goodness of vitamin and potassium-packed mangoes, and protein, fibre and calcium-rich chickpeas.

    This chickpea and mango salad is quick, easy to prepare and summer-friendly as it is light and low in calories. It's the ideal balance of sweet and savoury fruits and vegetables. The salad can be served directly or in a taco or wrap, or as a side dish at a barbecue. Mint, chilli and other ingredients added to the dish makes it crispy, herby, flavourful and nutritious.

    Here's the recipe for a summer-friendly mango chickpea salad.

    How To Prepare Mango Chickpea Salad

    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    0M
    Total Time
    15 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Salad

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients
      • Around 425 g of chickpeas, or 1 can or 15 ounces.
      • A large-sized mango, chopped.
      • A red capsicum, sliced into thin pieces.
      • Three cups of baby spinach. If not available, you can use fresh mustard greens or sarso ka saag.
      • One-fourth cup of roasted and salted pumpkin seeds.
      • 1-2 green chillies, chopped.
      • A small-sized shallot (a type of onion with mild flavour), chopped.
      • A few coriander leaves, chopped.
      • A few mint leaves, chopped.
      • A small-sized lemon, juiced.
      • Two tablespoons of avocado oil or half cup diced avocado.
      • 4-5 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil.
      • A pinch of black pepper.
      • Salt to taste.
    How to Prepare
      • In a bowl, add chickpeas, mango, baby spinach, capsicum and avocado (if available).
      • In a small bowl or glass, combine lemon juice, olive oil and salt to taste and blend well.
      • Pour over the bowl and toss well.
      • Garnish with pumpkin seeds, coriander leaves, green chillies and shallots.
      • Serve immediately.
    Instructions
    • Make sure the mango is half-ripe and half raw as it will add a sweet and tangy flavour to the salad.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 1
    • Calories - 792
    • Protein - 22 g
    • Carbohydrates - 57 g
    • Fiber - 16 g

    Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 16:30 [IST]
