Mango, the summer fruit, when added to any dish helps improve its richness, taste and flavour. A salad, made with mango and chickpea could be an easy way to get the goodness of vitamin and potassium-packed mangoes, and protein, fibre and calcium-rich chickpeas.

This chickpea and mango salad is quick, easy to prepare and summer-friendly as it is light and low in calories. It's the ideal balance of sweet and savoury fruits and vegetables. The salad can be served directly or in a taco or wrap, or as a side dish at a barbecue. Mint, chilli and other ingredients added to the dish makes it crispy, herby, flavourful and nutritious.

Here's the recipe for a summer-friendly mango chickpea salad.

How To Prepare Mango Chickpea Salad

Mango Special Recipes: How To Prepare Summer-Friendly And Tasty Mango Chickpea Salad Mango Special Recipes: How To Prepare Summer-Friendly And Tasty Mango Chickpea Salad Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 0M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Salad Serves: 2 Ingredients Around 425 g of chickpeas, or 1 can or 15 ounces. A large-sized mango, chopped. A red capsicum, sliced into thin pieces. Three cups of baby spinach. If not available, you can use fresh mustard greens or sarso ka saag. One-fourth cup of roasted and salted pumpkin seeds. 1-2 green chillies, chopped. A small-sized shallot (a type of onion with mild flavour), chopped. A few coriander leaves, chopped. A few mint leaves, chopped. A small-sized lemon, juiced. Two tablespoons of avocado oil or half cup diced avocado. 4-5 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. A pinch of black pepper. Salt to taste.

How to Prepare In a bowl, add chickpeas, mango, baby spinach, capsicum and avocado (if available). In a small bowl or glass, combine lemon juice, olive oil and salt to taste and blend well. Pour over the bowl and toss well. Garnish with pumpkin seeds, coriander leaves, green chillies and shallots. Serve immediately.

Instructions Make sure the mango is half-ripe and half raw as it will add a sweet and tangy flavour to the salad. Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 792

Protein - 22 g

Carbohydrates - 57 g

Fiber - 16 g

Saturday, April 23, 2022, 16:30 [IST]