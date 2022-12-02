How To Prepare Simple And Tasty Bisi Bele Bath Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Bisi bele bath, also known as Bisibele huli anna or Sambar Rice) is a dish that has a Karnataka origin. A popular lunch item, Bisi bele bath is available in all the restaurants in this state.

Bisi bele bath has versatile uses. Any time is a good time for consuming Bisibele bath. It is just a variation of Masala khichdi with some additional flavoured spices and vegetables tossed in. Although often confused with sambar rice, this recipe is unique and tastes way different.

The term 'Bisi bēle bhāt' literally means 'hot lentil rice mixture' in Kannada language. When there is nothing else ro prepare or you are short of ideas on a busy day, you can certainly depend on this to quieten your taste buds. It is a good lunch box recipe that can also be prepared for dinner with a vegetable raita of your choice. If you don't prefer raita, you can still sprinkle or top it with Boondi or Alu chips to flavour the dish. Read the recipe here.

How To Prepare Bisibele Bath Recipe How To Prepare Bisibele Bath Recipe Prep Time 45 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 1 Hours5 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 2-3 Ingredients Rice-1 cup Tuar dal-1/2 cup Any vegetable of your choice -1 cup Mustard-1 tsp Salt-2 tsp Ghee-2 tbsp Tamarind-a small lime sized ball For Masala: Coriander seeds-2 tsp Bengal gram dhal -2 tsp Red chillies-6 Cinnamon-1 stick Cloves-2 Asafoetida-a bit Grated coconut-2 tsp

How to Prepare 1. Blend the masala in a mixer along with 2 tsp coconut to get a smooth paste. 2. Soak Tamarind in water, extract the juice, but ensure that you get a thick extract. it should yield approximately 150 gm of juice. 3. Wash rice and dal along with vegetables and cook them. 4. In a wok, pour in the tamarind extract and masala paste and salt. 5. Mix the cooked dal, vegetables and rice into the boiling mixture. 6. Stir well and continue heating on sim flame. 7. Now fold in ghee and mix well. 8. Season the mix with mustard and curry leaves. 9. Serve piping hot and top it with Boondi, or fried chips of your choice. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 2-3

Calories - 74.37 Kcal

Fat - 0.88 gm

Protein - 2.8 gm

Carbohydrates - 12.56 gm.

Iron - 0.69 mg

Potassium - 169.13 mg

Fiber - 1.65 gm

Friday, December 2, 2022, 14:50 [IST]