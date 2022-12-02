ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Prepare Simple And Tasty Bisi Bele Bath Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    Bisi bele bath, also known as Bisibele huli anna or Sambar Rice) is a dish that has a Karnataka origin. A popular lunch item, Bisi bele bath is available in all the restaurants in this state.

    Bisi bele bath has versatile uses. Any time is a good time for consuming Bisibele bath. It is just a variation of Masala khichdi with some additional flavoured spices and vegetables tossed in. Although often confused with sambar rice, this recipe is unique and tastes way different.

    The term 'Bisi bēle bhāt' literally means 'hot lentil rice mixture' in Kannada language. When there is nothing else ro prepare or you are short of ideas on a busy day, you can certainly depend on this to quieten your taste buds. It is a good lunch box recipe that can also be prepared for dinner with a vegetable raita of your choice. If you don't prefer raita, you can still sprinkle or top it with Boondi or Alu chips to flavour the dish. Read the recipe here.

    How To Prepare Simple And Tasty Bisi Bele Bath Recipe

    How To Prepare Bisibele Bath Recipe
    How To Prepare Bisibele Bath Recipe
    Prep Time
    45 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    1 Hours5 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Main Course

    Serves: 2-3

    Ingredients
      • Rice-1 cup
      • Tuar dal-1/2 cup
      • Any vegetable of your choice -1 cup
      • Mustard-1 tsp
      • Salt-2 tsp
      • Ghee-2 tbsp
      • Tamarind-a small lime sized ball

      For Masala:

      • Coriander seeds-2 tsp
      • Bengal gram dhal -2 tsp
      • Red chillies-6
      • Cinnamon-1 stick
      • Cloves-2
      • Asafoetida-a bit
      • Grated coconut-2 tsp

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Blend the masala in a mixer along with 2 tsp coconut to get a smooth paste.

      2. Soak Tamarind in water, extract the juice, but ensure that you get a thick extract. it should yield approximately 150 gm of juice.

      3. Wash rice and dal along with vegetables and cook them.

      4. In a wok, pour in the tamarind extract and masala paste and salt.

      5. Mix the cooked dal, vegetables and rice into the boiling mixture.

      6. Stir well and continue heating on sim flame.

      7. Now fold in ghee and mix well.

      8. Season the mix with mustard and curry leaves.

      9. Serve piping hot and top it with Boondi, or fried chips of your choice.

    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 2-3
    • Calories - 74.37 Kcal
    • Fat - 0.88 gm
    • Protein - 2.8 gm
    • Carbohydrates - 12.56 gm.
    • Iron - 0.69 mg
    • Potassium - 169.13 mg
    • Fiber - 1.65 gm

    More VEG News

    [ 4 of 5 - 72 Users]
    Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2022
    Read more about: veg main course recipes
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion