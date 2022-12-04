Just In
How To Prepare Ratatouille With Grilled Cottage Cheese Steak Recipe
You might have heard of even prepared the popular Ratatouille with Grilled Cottage Cheese steak at home. Here is an easy version of the French favourite that makes for a wholesome weeknight dinner. The Ratatouille is power packed with a combination of vegetables and cottage cheese that provides the amount of protein that is direly needed in the diet.
This dish is ideal for a Christmas dinner wherein it is prepared much before the dinner and readied to serve it piping hot. Serve Ratatouille on the platter upon which you place the cottage cheese steak.
How To Prepare Ratatouille With Grilled Cottage Cheese Steak Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Main course/Dinner
Serves: 4
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil=1/4 cupplus more as needed
- Garlic, grated=2 cloves
- Onion, diced small=1
- Brinjal (Baingan / Eggplant), diced in chunks-1
- Capsicum-1
- Green zucchini, diced small-2
- Tomatoes, blanched (pulsed into chunks)- 2 cups
- Basil leaves, roughly chopped-2 sprig
- Parsley leaves, roughly chopped-1 sprig
- Grilled Cottage Cheese, or Paneer, or tofu-250 grams
- Whole Wheat Bread crumbs-2 tablespoon
- Rosemary/thyme-1 teaspoon
How To Prepare The Ratatouille
1. Pour quarter cup of olive oil in a pan; mix in grated garlic add in the grated garlic. After 2-3 mn, add onions, and stir fry on sim flame for about 5 mn.
2. Next add the eggplant and sprinkle some salt. Partially cook the eggplants. Add in the bell peppers, zucchini and saute for some more time.
3. Blend in the semi pureed tomatoes and the chopped herbs and salt to taste. Stir well.
4. Cover the pan and let it simmer for about 10 minutes.
5. Serve it with bread or grilled cottage steak.
How To Prepare Grilled Cottage Cheese Steak
1. Add in a dish, some breadcrumbs, salt and the seasoning. Break cottage cheese into four pieces lengthwise and coat it with oil and breadcrumbs,
2. Pour few tsp of oil in the skillet. Keep sim flame...
3. Add tofu or cottage cheese slices and cook till browned.
4. Serve, by placing the cottage steak over some Ratatouille.
- People - 4
- Calories - 376
- Fats - 32g
- Protein - 17g;
- Carbs - 15g
- Fiber - 5g
