How To Prepare The Ratatouille

1. Pour quarter cup of olive oil in a pan; mix in grated garlic add in the grated garlic. After 2-3 mn, add onions, and stir fry on sim flame for about 5 mn.

2. Next add the eggplant and sprinkle some salt. Partially cook the eggplants. Add in the bell peppers, zucchini and saute for some more time.

3. Blend in the semi pureed tomatoes and the chopped herbs and salt to taste. Stir well.

4. Cover the pan and let it simmer for about 10 minutes.

5. Serve it with bread or grilled cottage steak.

How To Prepare Grilled Cottage Cheese Steak

1. Add in a dish, some breadcrumbs, salt and the seasoning. Break cottage cheese into four pieces lengthwise and coat it with oil and breadcrumbs,

2. Pour few tsp of oil in the skillet. Keep sim flame...

3. Add tofu or cottage cheese slices and cook till browned.

4. Serve, by placing the cottage steak over some Ratatouille.