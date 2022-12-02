How To Prepare Protein rich Usal/Sundal Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Adjudged as the best vegan protein dish in the world, the good old usal or sundal or missal is an immunity boosting mood elevating food rich in fibre, antioxidants and amino acids. Diabetic and heart-friendly sprouts are regarded as a good diet that promotes weight loss.

Known to increase the production of HDL (good cholesterol) and lower total cholesterol in the body, Usal can be made with a variety of beans or legumes. It is a traditional grandma's recipe that is still relevant for its carbohydrate-free and healthful content that can be experimented with. Rich in diuretic and astringent properties, it is also known to effectively control fever and cholesterol levels. It is a full meal in itself and can be tried on a busy day. Here are two variations of this traditional recipe with a different set of masala ingredients to tantalize your taste buds. Check out the recipe here.

Protein rich Usal/Sundal recipe Protein rich Usal/Sundal recipe Prep Time 8 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 8 Hours30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Soup/Dinner Serves: 2 people Ingredients Masala Sundal (Variation 1) Channa/rajma/green peas- 1 cup Salt- 1 tsp Mustard-1/4 tsp Black gram dal-1/2 tsp Red chillies-1 Green chillies-2 For Masala: Coriander seeds-1 tsp Black gram dal-1/2 tsp Bengal gram dal-1/2 tsp Red chilli- 2 Hing - ¼ tsp Masala Sundal (Variation 2) Channa/rajma/green peas-1 cup Salt-1 tsp Mustard-1/4 tsp Coriander leaves- ½ cup Curry leaves- 1 strand For Masala: Onion-1 big Garlic-2 clove Coconut-1 tbsp Cinnamon -1 small stick Tamarind-a marble size Sompu ( Fennel seed)-1/4 tsp Tomato-1 Cloves-3 Grated jaggery-1 tsp Greenchillies-3

How to Prepare How To Prepare(Variation 1) 1. Soak Channa overnight. Cook and drain. Keep aside. 2. Fry the masala ingredients. 3. Grind them with 2 2 tsp coconut gratings to make a coarse paste using very little water 4. Season in oil, some mustard, black gram dal, and red chillies. 5. Mix in cooked Channa, masala, and salt. 6. Stir well. 7. Finally garnish with curry and coriander leaves. 8. Remove from fire. 9. Add ¼ tsp of lime juice to add a sour flavour to the Sundal. How To Prepare(Variation 2) 1. Grind the above ingredients into a coarse paste without adding much water 2. Soak legumes overnight and cook well 3. Drain the water off the legumes. 4. Pour 1-1/2 tsp of oil in a pan. 5. Temper it as you normally would, along with adding some onion pieces and green chilies for added flavour. 6. Now add the ground masala and fry well. 7. Add Channa and salt 8. Stir well and Garnish with curry and coriander sprigs. 9. Remove from the gas stove. Instructions Nutritional Information people - 2 people

calories - 150kcal

Fat - 6.6 g

Carbohydrates - 12.5 g

Cholesterol - 0 mg

Fiber - 2.8 g

