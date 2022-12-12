Just In
How To Prepare Nutritious Vegetarian Thupka Noodles Recipe
Thukpa, a Himalayan noodle soup, and a staple dish in the areas of Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, and some parts of India is basically a non-vegetarian dish that tastes good with meat, especially with the lean chicken variety.
Since it is a heart-warming dish for the Himachal people, it is named as 'Thuk', a (heart) warming dish. Bhutanese use buckwheat noodles in their spicier version of Thukpa while the Nepalese throw in some chillies or even garam masala to add to the fiery quotient. Otherwise, it is not very spicy and is well-loved by kids.
Thukpa is originally buckwheat noodles converted into a curry and flavoured with dry fish or meat. Sikkimese pair it with their Momos and relish them. It is a household name in Ladakh where people prepare their own signature recipe variation. You could use any kind of noodles instead of the Hakka. Add more water to dilute the soup if it thickens. Simmer adding more salt and pepper before serving.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: appetiser/noodle soup
Serves: 4
-
Veggie Hakka Noodles - 1 packet
Garlic cloves - 2
Soy Sauce - 2 tsp
Vegetable broth - 4 cups
Dal Water - 1 cup
Oil - 2 tsp
Chopped Onion - ¼ cup
String Beans - 5 to 6
Carrot - 1 piece
Chopped Cabbage - ¼ cup
Spring onions - 2 + for garnishing
cumin powder - ½ tsp
Garam Masala - ¼ tsp
Salt - 1.5 tsp
Coriander leaves - 2 tbsp
Sweet Chilli Sauce - 3 tbsp
-
1. Cook the noodles as per the instructions, and chop the vegetables.
2. Heat oil in a wok and add onion diced, and garlic chopped.
3. Add the other vegetables and salt, mix and cook for a while.
4. Now add garam masala, sweet chilly sauce, soy sauce, dal water and vegetable broth and let it simmer.
5. Now add sprinkles of coriander, mix well, turn the simmer on and wait for 5 minutes
6. Finally, add cumin powder and cooked noodles. Mix and simmer for 3 minutes.
7. Salt and spice along with pepper powder
8. Serve with green onion for garnish.
- Peope - 4
- Cal - 425 cals
- Fat - 16g
- Protein - 14g
- Carbs - 52g
- Fiber - 7g
