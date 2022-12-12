How To Prepare Nutritious Vegetarian Thupka Noodles Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Thukpa, a Himalayan noodle soup, and a staple dish in the areas of Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, and some parts of India is basically a non-vegetarian dish that tastes good with meat, especially with the lean chicken variety.

Since it is a heart-warming dish for the Himachal people, it is named as 'Thuk', a (heart) warming dish. Bhutanese use buckwheat noodles in their spicier version of Thukpa while the Nepalese throw in some chillies or even garam masala to add to the fiery quotient. Otherwise, it is not very spicy and is well-loved by kids.

Thukpa is originally buckwheat noodles converted into a curry and flavoured with dry fish or meat. Sikkimese pair it with their Momos and relish them. It is a household name in Ladakh where people prepare their own signature recipe variation. You could use any kind of noodles instead of the Hakka. Add more water to dilute the soup if it thickens. Simmer adding more salt and pepper before serving.

How To Prepare Nutritious Vegetarian Thupka Noodles Recipe How To Prepare Nutritious Vegetarian Thupka Noodles Recipe Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 1 Hours0 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: appetiser/noodle soup Serves: 4 Ingredients Veggie Hakka Noodles - 1 packet Garlic cloves - 2 Soy Sauce - 2 tsp Vegetable broth - 4 cups Dal Water - 1 cup Oil - 2 tsp Chopped Onion - ¼ cup String Beans - 5 to 6 Carrot - 1 piece Chopped Cabbage - ¼ cup Spring onions - 2 + for garnishing cumin powder - ½ tsp Garam Masala - ¼ tsp Salt - 1.5 tsp Coriander leaves - 2 tbsp Sweet Chilli Sauce - 3 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Cook the noodles as per the instructions, and chop the vegetables. 2. Heat oil in a wok and add onion diced, and garlic chopped. 3. Add the other vegetables and salt, mix and cook for a while. 4. Now add garam masala, sweet chilly sauce, soy sauce, dal water and vegetable broth and let it simmer. 5. Now add sprinkles of coriander, mix well, turn the simmer on and wait for 5 minutes 6. Finally, add cumin powder and cooked noodles. Mix and simmer for 3 minutes. 7. Salt and spice along with pepper powder 8. Serve with green onion for garnish. Instructions Nutritional Information Peope - 4

Cal - 425 cals

Fat - 16g

Protein - 14g

Carbs - 52g

Fiber - 7g

Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 15:05 [IST]