    How To Prepare Nutritious Vegetarian Thupka Noodles Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    Thukpa, a Himalayan noodle soup, and a staple dish in the areas of Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, and some parts of India is basically a non-vegetarian dish that tastes good with meat, especially with the lean chicken variety.

    Since it is a heart-warming dish for the Himachal people, it is named as 'Thuk', a (heart) warming dish. Bhutanese use buckwheat noodles in their spicier version of Thukpa while the Nepalese throw in some chillies or even garam masala to add to the fiery quotient. Otherwise, it is not very spicy and is well-loved by kids.

    Thukpa is originally buckwheat noodles converted into a curry and flavoured with dry fish or meat. Sikkimese pair it with their Momos and relish them. It is a household name in Ladakh where people prepare their own signature recipe variation. You could use any kind of noodles instead of the Hakka. Add more water to dilute the soup if it thickens. Simmer adding more salt and pepper before serving.

    How To Prepare Nutritious Vegetarian Thupka Noodles Recipe
    Prep Time
    30 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    1 Hours0 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: appetiser/noodle soup

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • Veggie Hakka Noodles - 1 packet

      Garlic cloves - 2

      Soy Sauce - 2 tsp

      Vegetable broth - 4 cups

      Dal Water - 1 cup

      Oil - 2 tsp

      Chopped Onion - ¼ cup

      String Beans - 5 to 6

      Carrot - 1 piece

      Chopped Cabbage - ¼ cup

      Spring onions - 2 + for garnishing

      cumin powder - ½ tsp

      Garam Masala - ¼ tsp

      Salt - 1.5 tsp

      Coriander leaves - 2 tbsp

      Sweet Chilli Sauce - 3 tbsp

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Cook the noodles as per the instructions, and chop the vegetables.

      2. Heat oil in a wok and add onion diced, and garlic chopped.

      3. Add the other vegetables and salt, mix and cook for a while.

      4. Now add garam masala, sweet chilly sauce, soy sauce, dal water and vegetable broth and let it simmer.

      5. Now add sprinkles of coriander, mix well, turn the simmer on and wait for 5 minutes

      6. Finally, add cumin powder and cooked noodles. Mix and simmer for 3 minutes.

      7. Salt and spice along with pepper powder

      8. Serve with green onion for garnish.

    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • Peope - 4
    • Cal - 425 cals
    • Fat - 16g
    • Protein - 14g
    • Carbs - 52g
    • Fiber - 7g

    Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 15:05 [IST]
    Read more about: veg thupka noodles appetiser recipes
     
    Desktop Bottom Promotion