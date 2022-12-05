Just In
- 19 min ago Christmas 2022: How To Prepare China Grass Milk Pudding Recipe
- 5 hrs ago Somnath Temple In Junagadh: History, Legend And Best Time To Visit
- 6 hrs ago Bhishma Kund In Kurukshetra: Deathbed Of A Famous Legend In Mahabharata
- 10 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 05 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Education SBI PO 2022 Admit Card Out; Know How to Download
- Travel Hiware Bazar, Village Of Millionaires In India
- Sports Rishabh Pant still a good batter in ODIs, needs to re-invent himself in T20s: Hemang Badani - Exclusive
- Finance Stock To Buy: Multibagger Large Cap Bank Is Top Fundamental Pick Of Emkay Global, 32% Return Seen
- Movies Viduthalai Stuntman Suresh's Death At Shooting Spot: People Question Kollywood Regarding Safety Precautions
- News Days after Mann claims arrest, Goldy Brar appears on YouTube to deny the news
- Technology Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped To Arrive With 240W Fast Charging: Everything We Know So Far
- Automobiles Honda Almost Becomes Largest Two-Wheeler Manufacturer In India – Hero Sales Plummet
How To Prepare Matar Paneer With Khoya Recipe
Matar Paneer with Khoya, just a mention of which get you drooling over the creamy and buttery feel of the dish, is the most common but eternal favourite that you always get to see in North Indian restaurants.
The most popular dish, Khoya mutter paneer, is very easy to cook step by step and suits those palates with a marked liking for layers of butter that melt into the mouth the moment you slurp it in.
If you are worried about the amount of fat that went in, after you consume it, don't worry as you can use homemade khoya using skimmed milk in 5 min. Paneer can easily be replaced with tofu if you need a healthy alternative. Khoya adds its own rich layers of taste and a heavenly flavour to the Mutter Paneer dish which you can prepare in a jiffy and savour. Let us add a butterlicious flavour to the menu for the main course and uplift our spirits at Christmas, New Year or on your favourite occasions. Let us read the recipe here.
How To Prepare Tasty Matar Paneer With Khoya Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dinner/main course
Serves: 4
-
Paneer cubes -2 cups
Frozen green peas or matar - 1 ½ cups
Black pepper-½ tsp
Water-2 ½ cups
Turmeric powder- ½ tsp
Red chilli powder Cumin powder each-½ tsp
Coriander powder-1 tsp
Garam Masala powder- ½ tsp
Kasuri Methi -2 tbsp
Red tomatoes (chopped roughly)- 3 medium pieces
Garlic Cloves ( chopped ) - 2- 3 pieces
Green Cardamoms-2
Onion (chopped roughly)- 2 large pieces
Ginger (chopped) - ½ inch
Mustard Oil- 2 tbsp
Coriander leaves (chopped)- ½ cup
Salt as required
-
1. Splutter cumin seeds in hot oil, and follow it up with cardamom, black pepper and chopped garlic. Sauté well.
2. Now toss in cubes of onion and fry till is browned.
3. Now add ginger and garlic and sauté again for a minute.
4. Add tomato cubes now, mix and cook till soggy.
5. Add now all the dry spices, turmeric, coriander powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, dried fenugreek leaves and cumin powder and then some water to make a paste and sauté on sim flame.
6. Throw in some peas or mutter, mix it all up, cover and cook for 10 minutes.
7. Water and salt should be added and simmered for 5 minutes.
8. Add crumbled khoya, paneer and simmer for about 2 minutes. Wait for 15 minutes for the ingredients to blend perfectly and thicken.
9. Sprinkle coriander leaves and fresh cream.
10. Once it is ready, add a dollop of butter and sprinkle coriander as a garnish. Serve it hot with butter nan or rice.
- People - 4
- Calories - 289 Kcal
- Total Fat - 19g
- Protein - 13g
- Total Carbohydrates - 17g
- Cholesterol - 52mg
- Potassium - 541mg
- Dietary Fibre - 1.9g
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare China Grass Milk Pudding Recipe
- How To Prepare Ratatouille With Grilled Cottage Cheese Steak Recipe
- Christmas 2022: Cinnamon Roll Icing That Will Linger In Your Mouth
- Christmas 2022: 12 Inspirational Verses From Bible To Illuminate Your Day
- Christmas 2022: Perfect Grilled Sea Bass With Garlic Butter Recipe
- Easy And Tasty Ginger Almond Cookies Recipe
- Holiday Depression: 7 Tips On How To Beat The Holiday Blues
- Christmas 2021: Rhea, Sara, Alia, Kiara At Their Fashionable Best For This Christmas
- Dazzling And Sparkling Jewellery For Making Your Festive Season Merrier
- Christmas 2021: How To Prepare For Perfect Christmas Dinner And Traditions Amid COVID-19 And Omicron
- Holiday Season Is Here! Tips To Stay Healthy Between Christmas And New Year's
- 5 Easy Christmas Home Decoration Ideas By Interior Design Expert
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.