Matar Paneer with Khoya, just a mention of which get you drooling over the creamy and buttery feel of the dish, is the most common but eternal favourite that you always get to see in North Indian restaurants.

The most popular dish, Khoya mutter paneer, is very easy to cook step by step and suits those palates with a marked liking for layers of butter that melt into the mouth the moment you slurp it in.

If you are worried about the amount of fat that went in, after you consume it, don't worry as you can use homemade khoya using skimmed milk in 5 min. Paneer can easily be replaced with tofu if you need a healthy alternative. Khoya adds its own rich layers of taste and a heavenly flavour to the Mutter Paneer dish which you can prepare in a jiffy and savour. Let us add a butterlicious flavour to the menu for the main course and uplift our spirits at Christmas, New Year or on your favourite occasions. Let us read the recipe here.

How To Prepare Tasty Matar Paneer With Khoya Recipe

How To Prepare Matar Paneer With Khoya Recipe How To Prepare Matar Paneer With Khoya Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dinner/main course Serves: 4 Ingredients Paneer cubes -2 cups Frozen green peas or matar - 1 ½ cups Black pepper-½ tsp Water-2 ½ cups Turmeric powder- ½ tsp Red chilli powder Cumin powder each-½ tsp Coriander powder-1 tsp Garam Masala powder- ½ tsp Kasuri Methi -2 tbsp Red tomatoes (chopped roughly)- 3 medium pieces Garlic Cloves ( chopped ) - 2- 3 pieces Green Cardamoms-2 Onion (chopped roughly)- 2 large pieces Ginger (chopped) - ½ inch Mustard Oil- 2 tbsp Coriander leaves (chopped)- ½ cup Salt as required How to Prepare 1. Splutter cumin seeds in hot oil, and follow it up with cardamom, black pepper and chopped garlic. Sauté well. 2. Now toss in cubes of onion and fry till is browned. 3. Now add ginger and garlic and sauté again for a minute. 4. Add tomato cubes now, mix and cook till soggy. 5. Add now all the dry spices, turmeric, coriander powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, dried fenugreek leaves and cumin powder and then some water to make a paste and sauté on sim flame. 6. Throw in some peas or mutter, mix it all up, cover and cook for 10 minutes. 7. Water and salt should be added and simmered for 5 minutes. 8. Add crumbled khoya, paneer and simmer for about 2 minutes. Wait for 15 minutes for the ingredients to blend perfectly and thicken. 9. Sprinkle coriander leaves and fresh cream. 10. Once it is ready, add a dollop of butter and sprinkle coriander as a garnish. Serve it hot with butter nan or rice. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 4

Calories - 289 Kcal

Total Fat - 19g

Protein - 13g

Total Carbohydrates - 17g

Cholesterol - 52mg

Potassium - 541mg

Dietary Fibre - 1.9g

