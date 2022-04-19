For Quick Alerts
How To Prepare Healthy Ghee Idli, Shahid Kapoor’s Favourite South Indian Dish?
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
Recently, in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Twitter, Shahid Kapoor, one of the famous actors was asked about his famous South Indian food, to which he replied 'Ghee Idli'.
Ghee Idli is a famous South Indian dish made with protein-packed lentils like moong dal, urad dal, masoor dal and channa dal. The dish serves as a filling and healthy breakfast option and is yummy, easy to make and light.
Here's how you can prepare ghee idli at home. Take a look.
How To Prepare Ghee Idli
How To Prepare Ghee Idli
Healthy, Easy To Make And Shahid Kapoor’s Favourite South Indian Dish, How To Prepare Ghee Idli
Prep Time
2 Hours30 Mins
Cook Time
10M
Total Time
2 Hours40 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Breakfast
Serves: 3
Ingredients
-
- Half cup regular rice or idli rice.
- One-fourth cup of urad dal (whole or split black gram)
- One-fourth cup of chana dal (whole or split Bengal gram)
- One-fourth cup of toor dal (whole or split Pigeon pea).
- A tablespoon of ghee
- Two dried red chillies.
- 1-2 teaspoons of oil for greasing.
- One and a half teaspoons of ginger, chopped.
- A pinch of asafoetida or hing.
- 1-2 green chillies.
- Half a teaspoon of cumin seeds.
- Half a teaspoon of mustard seeds.
- One-third cup of shallots, a type of onion, chopped.
- One-fourth cup of coriander leaves, chopped.
- 9-10 curry leaves, chopped.
- One-fourth cup of fresh coconut, grated.
- Salt to taste.
- Two cups of water or as desired.
How to Prepare
-
- Rinse all the lentils and rice and soak them in around one and a half cups of water for at least two hours. The best way is to soak them overnight.
- Don't forget to add red dried chillies to the rice and lentils mixture before soaking.
- Once soaked, drain the water and add them to a blender.
- Add around a three-fourth cup of fresh water and blend to form a coarse batter.
- Pour out the batter into a bowl.
- In a pan, heat the ghee and crackle mustard seeds, cumin seeds and curry leaves.
- Add asafoetida, green chillies and ginger and stir until light brown.
- Add the ingredients to the bowl of batter and mix well.
- Let it stand for around half an hour or one hour.
- Once done, add shallots, coriander leaves and grated coconut.
- Add salt to taste.
- Grease the idli moulds with oil and pour the batter.
- Steam for around 10 minutes.
- Transfer idlis to a plate and serve hot with sambar or chutneys.
Instructions
- You can prepare dosa with the same batter.
Nutritional Information
- Count - 1
- Calories - 355
- Fat - 5 g
- Protein - 15 g
- Carbohydrates - 61 g
- Fiber - 13 g
Comments
