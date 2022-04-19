ENGLISH
    How To Prepare Healthy Ghee Idli, Shahid Kapoor’s Favourite South Indian Dish?

    Posted By:
    |

    Recently, in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Twitter, Shahid Kapoor, one of the famous actors was asked about his famous South Indian food, to which he replied 'Ghee Idli'.

    Ghee Idli is a famous South Indian dish made with protein-packed lentils like moong dal, urad dal, masoor dal and channa dal. The dish serves as a filling and healthy breakfast option and is yummy, easy to make and light.

    Here's how you can prepare ghee idli at home. Take a look.

    How To Prepare Ghee Idli

    Healthy, Easy To Make And Shahid Kapoor’s Favourite South Indian Dish, How To Prepare Ghee Idli
    Healthy, Easy To Make And Shahid Kapoor’s Favourite South Indian Dish, How To Prepare Ghee Idli
    Prep Time
    2 Hours30 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    2 Hours40 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Breakfast

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients
      • Half cup regular rice or idli rice.
      • One-fourth cup of urad dal (whole or split black gram)
      • One-fourth cup of chana dal (whole or split Bengal gram)
      • One-fourth cup of toor dal (whole or split Pigeon pea).
      • A tablespoon of ghee
      • Two dried red chillies.
      • 1-2 teaspoons of oil for greasing.
      • One and a half teaspoons of ginger, chopped.
      • A pinch of asafoetida or hing.
      • 1-2 green chillies.
      • Half a teaspoon of cumin seeds.
      • Half a teaspoon of mustard seeds.
      • One-third cup of shallots, a type of onion, chopped.
      • One-fourth cup of coriander leaves, chopped.
      • 9-10 curry leaves, chopped.
      • One-fourth cup of fresh coconut, grated.
      • Salt to taste.
      • Two cups of water or as desired.
    How to Prepare
      • Rinse all the lentils and rice and soak them in around one and a half cups of water for at least two hours. The best way is to soak them overnight.
      • Don't forget to add red dried chillies to the rice and lentils mixture before soaking.
      • Once soaked, drain the water and add them to a blender.
      • Add around a three-fourth cup of fresh water and blend to form a coarse batter.
      • Pour out the batter into a bowl.
      • In a pan, heat the ghee and crackle mustard seeds, cumin seeds and curry leaves.
      • Add asafoetida, green chillies and ginger and stir until light brown.
      • Add the ingredients to the bowl of batter and mix well.
      • Let it stand for around half an hour or one hour.
      • Once done, add shallots, coriander leaves and grated coconut.
      • Add salt to taste.
      • Grease the idli moulds with oil and pour the batter.
      • Steam for around 10 minutes.
      • Transfer idlis to a plate and serve hot with sambar or chutneys.
    Instructions
    • You can prepare dosa with the same batter.
    Nutritional Information
    • Count - 1
    • Calories - 355
    • Fat - 5 g
    • Protein - 15 g
    • Carbohydrates - 61 g
    • Fiber - 13 g

