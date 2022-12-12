Just In
- 58 min ago Raw Milk For Winter Skincare: 3 Ways To Use It
- 1 hr ago Story Of Manthara And Kaikeyi In Ramayana: A Lesson On How Bad Friends Can Affect Your Life
- 1 hr ago Invisibility Cloak Invented By Chinese Students: Is Low-Cost & Hides Wearers From Security Cameras
- 2 hrs ago Arunachaleswarar Temple In Tiruvannamalai: Significance Of Ashtalingams And Girivalam Restrictions
Don't Miss
- Finance Consumer Price Inflation Drops Sharply In Nov To 5.88%
- Sports ISL 2022-23: Exhilarating action and tumbling records headline Matchweek 10
- News Delhi riots 2020: Court grants interim bail to Umar Khalid
- Movies Throwback: When Bigg Boss 6 Telugu's Inaya Became An Overnight Sensation By Dancing With RGV!
- Education VSAT Notification 2023 Out: Get the most Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria, and Steps to Fill Out the Appl
- Technology Best Performance Smartphones Of 2022
- Automobiles Ducati Desert X Launched In India At Rs 17.91 Lakh – Bookings Open
- Travel Are You a Party Animal? Check This Out Now
How To Prepare Flavour-Dripping Gobi Bharwan Recipe
Gobi Bharwan, otherwise known as Gobi Musallam is of Mughlai descent and has a history that extends back to the Delhi Sultanate. The only difference is the addition of whole Gobi that demarcates it from other usual Gobi gravies and curries.
Musallam means whole and Gobi means cauliflower. The cauliflower head is blanched and soaked in a creamy rich sauce. It deserves a special place on the festive menu for its rich buttery properties.
It is a cream-enriched gravy that combines the tangy and creamy goodness of onion, tomato, cashews, yoghurt, and a few basic spices. Attractive due to its unique shape, on the table, this is bound to attract hungry glances and connoisseurs instantly. A good recipe choice for the holiday season, this cauliflower recipe looks and smells far above average. The Decadent makhana curry with its decadent yet delectable creamy layers serves as a fantastic accompaniment to the Cauliflower tailor-made for your tastebuds every inch of the way down to your gullet. Serve it with sauce, naan, salad, or rice.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Main Course
Serves: 8
-
- Tomato chopped-2
- Curd-3 tbsp
- Chilli powder-2 tsp
- Turmeric powder (haldi)- 1/4 tsp
- Dhaniya powder-1/2 tsp
- Garam masala powder-1/4 tsp
- Aamchoor- 1/4 tsp
- Whole cauliflowers- 2 pieces
- Tejpatta-1
- Lavang-2
- Jeera-1/4 tsp
- Onion grated-3
- Ginger-garlic paste-2 tbsp
- Salt to taste
- Potato wedges (fried)-2 pieces
- Oil- 3 tbsp
- Coriander leaves and green chilli- For garnishing
-
1. Chop off the stem in the middle portion of the cauliflowers. Blanch them till soft in hot water to which a bit of Salt, turmeric are added.
2. In a wok, pour some oil, add Tej Patta, lavang, and jeera.
3. Now add the ingredients, one by one, and stir fry them for a while. Add them while it is on low flame.
4. Add onions, Ginger garlic paste, tomato cubes, salt, and masala powders. Fry it again on a low flame.
5. Now add Curd and wait till the oil separates.
6. Add a little water and simmer till you reach a thick consistency.
7. Shove a little of this gravy in between the cauliflower florets and stems.
8. Add potato wedges and some water to the gravy that is boiling over, to achieve a better consistency
9. Stuffed cauliflower is to be placed now in a baking dish, upon which gravy has to be slowly poured to cover the cauliflower head and heat in the microwave for 3 minutes.
10. Garnish with Coriander leaves and Green Chilli.
- People - 8
- One serving - 161 cals
- Potassium - 386 mg
- Cholesterol - 0 mg
- Calcium - 2.8 gm
- How To Prepare Nutritious Vegetarian Thupka Noodles Recipe
- How To Prepare The Spicy Rich Biryani Shorba Recipe
- How To Prepare Flavoursome Masoor Dal Fry Recipe
- How To Prepare A Hot Spicy Tawa Idly recipe With A North Indian Twist
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe
- How To Prepare Authentic Homemade Pizza Margherita Recipe
- How To Make Healthy No Sugar Modak Sweet Recipe
- How To Prepare The Punjabi Paneer Pasanda Gravy Recipe
- How To Prepare Paneer Bhurji Recipe
- How to Prepare A Sex On The Beach Cocktail recipe
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Mouth-Watering Lauki Kofta Recipe
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Kulkuls (Sweet Curls) Recipe
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.