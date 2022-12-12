How To Prepare Flavour-Dripping Gobi Bharwan Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Gobi Bharwan, otherwise known as Gobi Musallam is of Mughlai descent and has a history that extends back to the Delhi Sultanate. The only difference is the addition of whole Gobi that demarcates it from other usual Gobi gravies and curries.

Musallam means whole and Gobi means cauliflower. The cauliflower head is blanched and soaked in a creamy rich sauce. It deserves a special place on the festive menu for its rich buttery properties.

It is a cream-enriched gravy that combines the tangy and creamy goodness of onion, tomato, cashews, yoghurt, and a few basic spices. Attractive due to its unique shape, on the table, this is bound to attract hungry glances and connoisseurs instantly. A good recipe choice for the holiday season, this cauliflower recipe looks and smells far above average. The Decadent makhana curry with its decadent yet delectable creamy layers serves as a fantastic accompaniment to the Cauliflower tailor-made for your tastebuds every inch of the way down to your gullet. Serve it with sauce, naan, salad, or rice.

How To Prepare Flavour-Dripping Gobi Bharwan Recipe How To Prepare Flavour-Dripping Gobi Bharwan Recipe Prep Time 50 Mins Cook Time 19M Total Time 1 Hours9 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 8 Ingredients Tomato chopped-2 Curd-3 tbsp Chilli powder-2 tsp Turmeric powder (haldi)- 1/4 tsp Dhaniya powder-1/2 tsp Garam masala powder-1/4 tsp Aamchoor- 1/4 tsp Whole cauliflowers- 2 pieces Tejpatta-1 Lavang-2 Jeera-1/4 tsp Onion grated-3 Ginger-garlic paste-2 tbsp Salt to taste Potato wedges (fried)-2 pieces Oil- 3 tbsp Coriander leaves and green chilli- For garnishing

How to Prepare 1. Chop off the stem in the middle portion of the cauliflowers. Blanch them till soft in hot water to which a bit of Salt, turmeric are added. 2. In a wok, pour some oil, add Tej Patta, lavang, and jeera. 3. Now add the ingredients, one by one, and stir fry them for a while. Add them while it is on low flame. 4. Add onions, Ginger garlic paste, tomato cubes, salt, and masala powders. Fry it again on a low flame. 5. Now add Curd and wait till the oil separates. 6. Add a little water and simmer till you reach a thick consistency. 7. Shove a little of this gravy in between the cauliflower florets and stems. 8. Add potato wedges and some water to the gravy that is boiling over, to achieve a better consistency 9. Stuffed cauliflower is to be placed now in a baking dish, upon which gravy has to be slowly poured to cover the cauliflower head and heat in the microwave for 3 minutes. 10. Garnish with Coriander leaves and Green Chilli. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 8

One serving - 161 cals

Potassium - 386 mg

Cholesterol - 0 mg

Calcium - 2.8 gm

Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 18:05 [IST]