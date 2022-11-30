Healthy And Nutritious Drumstick/Moringa Leaves Paratha Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

There are some recipes that are super delicious, healthy and extremely filling, and Moringa leaves paratha is one of them. This recipe gained popularity when PM Narendra Modi mentioned that it was one of his favourites. Moringa leaves come with numerous health benefits, especially because it contains essential vitamins and minerals. It is nothing but the good old drumstick that finds umpteen uses in 360 types of diseases as per Ayurvedic experts.

Protein-rich and full of medicinal uses, this paratha is greatly relished by kids and adults alike. It can be a good alternative for a meal that can be packed in your lunch box as well. Easy to make, power-packed healthy dish. Serve them with yoghurt and pickle for breakfast or with dal for lunch. Check out the recipe here.

How To Prepare Drumstick/Moringa Paratha

Healthy And Nutritious Drumstick/Moringa Leaves Paratha Healthy And Nutritious Drumstick/Moringa Leaves Paratha Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 45M Total Time 1 Hours0 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Meal/Dinner Serves: 4-5 Ingredients Whole wheat flour and some extra flour for dusting- 1 1/2 cups Drumstick leaves (Moringa leaves (loosely-packed) 3/4 cup Turmeric powder-1/4 tsp Cumin powder-1/2 tsp Garam masala powder-1/4 tsp Red chili powder-1/2 tsp Amchur powder (dry mango powder)- 1/2 tsp Oil- 1 tbsp for frying parathas Salt to taste How to Prepare Rinse thoroughly and dry the drumstick leaves, after separating them from the stalks. Chop the leaves roughly. In a bowl, mix in the roughly chopped leaves with salt. Add one by one, turmeric, red chilli powder, Amchur powder, cumin powder and Garam masala powder and mix well. Rub in 1 tbsp oil using your fingers and gradually add water to make it into a smooth dough. Form around 6-7 balls from the dough. Roll the dough into thin rotis. Meanwhile, get the tawa or griddle ready, place the chapatis cook them by flipping them over and cooking the other side. Cook the paratha until it develops golden spots. Repeat the same process with the rest of the dough balls. Wrap the parathas in a foil tightly to keep them warm. Or serve them instantly and leave them pleasantly shocked. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 1 serving

Calories - 156 calories

Fat - 6.8 g

Sodium - 336 mg

Carbohydrates - 20.7 g

Protein - 2.8 g

Sugar - 0 g

Fiber - 0.8 g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

[ 5 of 5 - 32 Users]

Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 13:50 [IST]