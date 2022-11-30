Just In
- 1 hr ago How To Prepare Traditional Soft Ragi (Finger Millet) Roti Recipe
- 5 hrs ago India's Maternal Mortality Ratio Drops; Healthcare Initiatives A Boon
- 5 hrs ago Homemade Recipes: Try This Healthy Peanut Butter Recipe (3 Flavour Variations)
- 7 hrs ago 6 Common Fatty Liver Myths Busted: Know The Facts Here
Don't Miss
- Finance Employees of CIL, SCCL To Stage Protest Against Delays, In Retirement Benefit On Dec 5
- Sports Hockey Test: India beat Australia 4-3, first win for Men in Blue in 13 matches over Aussies
- Movies ‘He P**d In Front Of Her…’ When Salman Khan Allegedly Unzipped His Pants To Insult Female Critic
- Technology Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Spotted On Geekbench: More Powerful Than Galaxy M53 5G?
- Automobiles Upcoming Electric Scooter, River EV Spied Testing – Newcomer Gearing Up To Dethrone Ola & Ather?
- News BJP's Anil Vij says Congress has Ravana hidden inside it
- Education Sail Recruitment 2022 Application Commences for 259 Consultants and Other Postions.
- Travel Most Popular Winter Sports In India You Can Try
Healthy And Nutritious Drumstick/Moringa Leaves Paratha
There are some recipes that are super delicious, healthy and extremely filling, and Moringa leaves paratha is one of them. This recipe gained popularity when PM Narendra Modi mentioned that it was one of his favourites. Moringa leaves come with numerous health benefits, especially because it contains essential vitamins and minerals. It is nothing but the good old drumstick that finds umpteen uses in 360 types of diseases as per Ayurvedic experts.
Protein-rich and full of medicinal uses, this paratha is greatly relished by kids and adults alike. It can be a good alternative for a meal that can be packed in your lunch box as well. Easy to make, power-packed healthy dish. Serve them with yoghurt and pickle for breakfast or with dal for lunch. Check out the recipe here.
How To Prepare Drumstick/Moringa Paratha
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Meal/Dinner
Serves: 4-5
-
Whole wheat flour and some extra flour for dusting- 1 1/2 cups
Drumstick leaves (Moringa leaves (loosely-packed) 3/4 cup
Turmeric powder-1/4 tsp
Cumin powder-1/2 tsp
Garam masala powder-1/4 tsp
Red chili powder-1/2 tsp
Amchur powder (dry mango powder)- 1/2 tsp
Oil- 1 tbsp for frying parathas
Salt to taste
-
Rinse thoroughly and dry the drumstick leaves, after separating them from the stalks. Chop the leaves roughly.
In a bowl, mix in the roughly chopped leaves with salt. Add one by one, turmeric, red chilli powder, Amchur powder, cumin powder and Garam masala powder and mix well.
Rub in 1 tbsp oil using your fingers and gradually add water to make it into a smooth dough. Form around 6-7 balls from the dough.
Roll the dough into thin rotis.
Meanwhile, get the tawa or griddle ready, place the chapatis cook them by flipping them over and cooking the other side. Cook the paratha until it develops golden spots.
Repeat the same process with the rest of the dough balls.
Wrap the parathas in a foil tightly to keep them warm. Or serve them instantly and leave them pleasantly shocked.
- People - 1 serving
- Calories - 156 calories
- Fat - 6.8 g
- Sodium - 336 mg
- Carbohydrates - 20.7 g
- Protein - 2.8 g
- Sugar - 0 g
- Fiber - 0.8 g
- How To Prepare Traditional Soft Ragi (Finger Millet) Roti Recipe
- Homemade Recipes: Try This Healthy Peanut Butter Recipe (3 Flavour Variations)
- Makai Capsicum Gravy With A Twist Recipe
- Delectable Chutney Raita (For Vegetable Pulav) Recipe
- Healthy And Nutritous Khichdi With Dalia Recipe
- Indian Gravies: How To Make Restaurant Style Red Gravy Using Onion And Tomato
- Club Toast Recipe: How To Make Stuffed Three-Layered Sandwich
- Mini Karela Recipe | Stir Fry Bitter Gourd Recipe | Hagalkayi Palya
- Malabar Style Sulaimani Chai (Malabar Spiced Tea) Recipe
- Christmas 2022: Roasted Acorn Squash And White Bean Mash Recipe
- Christmas 2022: Perfect Grilled Sea Bass With Garlic Butter Recipe
- Thanksgiving 2022: Spicy And Creamy Non-Veg Pumpkin Soup Recipe With A Twist
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.