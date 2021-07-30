Cupcake Recipe: Here’s Step-By-Step Method Of Preparing It Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Cupcakes are a delicious dessert to have at any occasion. These are quite easy to prepare and taste wonderful when had with your favourite frosting. Their soft texture makes them quite mouth-watering. One can prepare cupcakes for birthday parties, baby showers and some small celebration. This Friendship Day, i.e., on 1 August 2021, surprise your friends by preparing cupcakes for them. Today we have brought the recipe for the same. Scroll down to read on.

Ingredients 1¼ cups all-purpose flour 2 large eggs 1¼ teaspoon of baking powder ½ cup buttermilk kept at room temperature ½ cup unsalted softened butter ½ teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract ¾ cup sugar

How to Prepare First of all, preheat the oven to 350°F and dust the cupcake/muffin pan with loose flour and place cupcake liners. Now take a medium-sized bowl and whisk 1¼ cups flour, 1¼ teaspoons of baking powder, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Set the flour mixture aside. In another bowl, beat unsalted butter and sugar on until you get a fluffy and slightly thick texture. Scrap the bowl when needed. After this, add both the eggs into the sugar and butter mixture. Make sure you beat the egg well while adding them one by one. Add 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract into the mixture and then beat them well to combine. Now add the flour mixture into the egg, butter and sugar mixture. Add the buttermilk into the mixture. Beat until you get a smooth and uniform batter. Pour the batter evenly into 10-12 cupcake pan. Make sure you do not fill the pan entirely. Bake for 20 at 350 °F. In order to check if the cupcakes are baked properly, insert a toothpick into it. If the toothpick comes out clean then it means the cupcakes are baked well. Let the cupcakes cool down for 5 minutes and then you can add the frosting.

Instructions Nutritional Information cupcake - 10-12 cupcakes

Calories - 183kcal

Fat - 9g

Protein - 3g

Carbohydrates - 23g

Sugar - 13g

Fiber - 1g

Friday, July 30, 2021, 17:45 [IST]