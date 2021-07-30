For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 2 hrs ago Food Combinations That Are Bad For Your Kid's Health
- 2 hrs ago Delta variant May Be As Contagious As Chickenpox: CDC Report
- 2 hrs ago Human Promotions: Shefali Shah Looks Graceful In Her Multi-Hued Saree; Take A Look At Her Styling Game Too
- 3 hrs ago Friendship Day 2021 Exclusive: Real-Life People Talk About Their Friends
Don't Miss
- News Tamil Nadu govt extends lockdown till August 9; No relaxation announced
- Movies Ravi Bhatia On Cloud Nine As Shukla The Tiger Turns Out To Be Super Hit
- Education CBSE 12th Marksheet: How To Download CBSE 12th Marksheet Online?
- Sports ISL: Mumbai City FC rope in FC Goa striker Igor Angulo on a one-year contract
- Technology Mi HyperSonic: A 20,000mAh PowerBank With 50W Fast-Charging At Rs. 3,499
- Automobiles Citroen CC21 Compact-SUV Spied Testing In Bangalore Ahead Of India Launch: Pics & Details
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Tripura In August
- Finance Securities Commission Bans Binance For Illegally Operating In Malaysia
Cupcake Recipe: Here’s Step-By-Step Method Of Preparing It
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
Cupcakes are a delicious dessert to have at any occasion. These are quite easy to prepare and taste wonderful when had with your favourite frosting. Their soft texture makes them quite mouth-watering. One can prepare cupcakes for birthday parties, baby showers and some small celebration. This Friendship Day, i.e., on 1 August 2021, surprise your friends by preparing cupcakes for them. Today we have brought the recipe for the same. Scroll down to read on.
Cupcake Recipe: Here’s Step-By-Step Method Of Preparing It
Cupcake Recipe: Here’s Step-By-Step Method Of Preparing It
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
30 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 10-12 cupcakes
Ingredients
-
- 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs
- 1¼ teaspoon of baking powder
- ½ cup buttermilk kept at room temperature
- ½ cup unsalted softened butter
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- ¾ cup sugar
How to Prepare
-
- First of all, preheat the oven to 350°F and dust the cupcake/muffin pan with loose flour and place cupcake liners.
- Now take a medium-sized bowl and whisk 1¼ cups flour, 1¼ teaspoons of baking powder, and ½ teaspoon of salt.
- Set the flour mixture aside.
- In another bowl, beat unsalted butter and sugar on until you get a fluffy and slightly thick texture. Scrap the bowl when needed.
- After this, add both the eggs into the sugar and butter mixture. Make sure you beat the egg well while adding them one by one.
- Add 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract into the mixture and then beat them well to combine.
- Now add the flour mixture into the egg, butter and sugar mixture.
- Add the buttermilk into the mixture.
- Beat until you get a smooth and uniform batter.
- Pour the batter evenly into 10-12 cupcake pan. Make sure you do not fill the pan entirely.
- Bake for 20 at 350 °F. In order to check if the cupcakes are baked properly, insert a toothpick into it. If the toothpick comes out clean then it means the cupcakes are baked well. Let the cupcakes cool down for 5 minutes and then you can add the frosting.
Instructions
Nutritional Information
- cupcake - 10-12 cupcakes
- Calories - 183kcal
- Fat - 9g
- Protein - 3g
- Carbohydrates - 23g
- Sugar - 13g
- Fiber - 1g
Comments
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
[ 3.5 of 5 - 97 Users]
Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 17:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 30, 2021