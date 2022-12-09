How To Prepare Authentic Homemade Pizza Margherita Recipe

Preparing The Dough

1) Mix instant yeast sugar and water in a bowl thoroughly.

2) To this, mix in the whole wheat flour, salt, olive oil and lemon juice.

3) Knead the dough for a good length of time.

4) The dough should turn out to be soft and pliable.

5) Sprinkle some water all over the dough and cover it with kitchen towel, and wait for 1 hour until the dough expands in volume.

6) Knead the dough lightly and sprinkle olive oil before placing them in the store box.

Assembling

1) Preheat the oven to its highest temperature.

2) Grease a 9-inch tray with some extra virgin olive oil and flour, or semolina or cornflour.

3) Make medium sized balls and sprinkle some flour on the dough, roll it into a pizza with 0.3 to 0.5 cm thickness.

4) Place the pizza in the greased tray and spread pizza sauce.

5) Now top with mozzarella cheese.

Baking

1) Bake the pizza for 10 to 15 minutes until it acquires a golden base and till the cheese melts.

2) Top with some basil leaves.

3) Optionally, you can add dried oregano. Drizzle some olive oil on the pizza before serving.