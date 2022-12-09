ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Prepare Authentic Homemade Pizza Margherita Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    Basically known as a Neapolitan pizza, from the Italian Naples, and made with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil, the Pizza Margherita is an much advanced version of the basic cheese pizza that rises up layers of cheese as you bite into them. Pizza Margherita has an interesting background.

    The toppings of Red Tomato, white Mozzarella, and green basil, represent the colours in the Italian flag. Actually, this was discovered in honour of the Italian unification and Italy queen, Queen Margherita In June 1889 by a Pizzeria brand's chef. It comes with fresh mozzarella which has more liquid than the regular one.

    The main distinction is that Margherita pizza is made with fresh mozzarella, which contains more liquid than regular mozzarella. Every time you prepare, you need fresh stock of tomatoes and basil.

    How To Prepare Authentic Homemade Pizza Margherita Recipe
    How To Prepare Authentic Homemade Pizza Margherita Recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    20 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Italian/maincourse

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • ½ cup Pizza Sauce

      200 grams fresh mozzarella cheese

      vegetarian parmesan cheese - as required

      20 to 25 basil (fresh) or add as required, optional

      dried oregano - as required (optional)

      red chili flakes - as required (optional)

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • Preparing The Dough

      1) Mix instant yeast sugar and water in a bowl thoroughly.

      2) To this, mix in the whole wheat flour, salt, olive oil and lemon juice.

      3) Knead the dough for a good length of time.

      4) The dough should turn out to be soft and pliable.

      5) Sprinkle some water all over the dough and cover it with kitchen towel, and wait for 1 hour until the dough expands in volume.

      6) Knead the dough lightly and sprinkle olive oil before placing them in the store box.

      Assembling

      1) Preheat the oven to its highest temperature.

      2) Grease a 9-inch tray with some extra virgin olive oil and flour, or semolina or cornflour.

      3) Make medium sized balls and sprinkle some flour on the dough, roll it into a pizza with 0.3 to 0.5 cm thickness.

      4) Place the pizza in the greased tray and spread pizza sauce.

      5) Now top with mozzarella cheese.

      Baking

      1) Bake the pizza for 10 to 15 minutes until it acquires a golden base and till the cheese melts.

      2) Top with some basil leaves.

      3) Optionally, you can add dried oregano. Drizzle some olive oil on the pizza before serving.

    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 4
    • Energy - 466 cal
    • Protein - 16.4 g
    • Carbohydrates - 43.4 g

    More VEG News

    [ 4 of 5 - 70 Users]
    Story first published: Friday, December 9, 2022, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2022
    Read more about: veg pizza recipes
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion