How To Prepare Authentic And Best Bruschetta Recipe

Bruschetta, an antipasto dish, is a gift to Indian cookery from Italy chat is usually made of grilled bread rubbed with garlic, and topped with olive oil and salt. Prepared using a brustolina grill, it can accommodate varieties of toppings of vegetables cured meat or cheese. If this kind of bread is not available in nearby shops, plain biscuits are a better substitute.

Aloo channa chaat is very popular and can be added to almost any suitable dish and savoured. A preferred chat recipe over many decades, the Aloo Channa Chaat, can be ideally topped on sweet and salty biscuits. This is a unique starter or appetiser recipe that even your kids will love as an evening snack. This recipe can be customised according to your taste and preferences.

Ingredients Baguette Bread -1 loaf Butter to spread Potato - 1 White channa-1/4 cup Chaat masala - 2 pinches Tomato -1 small Red chilli powder -as needed Salt a pinch or as needed Sweet chutney- 1 tsp Coriander leaves - few Sev - as needed(to garnish)

How to Prepare 1) Soak channa in water on the previous night. The next day, pressure cook the potato, carrots and soaked channa. Cube the boiled potato and tomato into pieces and keep aside. Lightly fry the capsicum pices and keep them ready, 2) Cut the baguette loaf, Top it with a layer of butter. Bake the bread for 7-10 minutes till it turns crisp. 3) Mix the aloo chunks, tomato pieces, cooked channa, capsicum and carrot pieces together in a bowl. Sprinke chaat masala, red chilli powder, sweet chutney, green chutney and a sprinkle of finely chopped coriander leaves on this mixture and complete the preparation of alu channa chat. Now it is the time to assemble the aloo channa chaat on the bread. Always do this just before serving. 4) Top the baguette with the alu channa chaat mixture and garnish it with sev, as you do with usual chat preparations, it is optional to add red chutney to the baguette bread. Serve it immediately. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 2

Manganese - 84%

Folate - 71%

Phosphorous - 28%.

Copper - 29%

Zinc - 17%

Story first published: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 15:35 [IST]