Just In
Don't Miss
- News Key posts for ex Cong leaders; Jaiveer Shergill is BJP's new spokesperson
- Sports Zahid Mahmood joins unwanted list of most runs conceded in an innings in Tests
- Movies Hansika Motwani Wears An Elegant Tie-Dye Sharara For Her Mehndi Ceremony, And We Can't Stop Gushing
- Technology Microsoft Unblocks Windows 11 22H2 Update After Fixing Gaming Issues
- Finance NPS-Swavalamban - All you Need to Know
- Education Study MBA in India, Complete Final Year in UK
- Automobiles Mercedes GLB Launched In India - Prices Start At Rs 63.8 Lakh
- Travel Without These Checklist Your Winter Packing Is Incomplete, Have A Look
How to Prepare A Sweet And Sour Onion Chutney
Chutneys are ideal accompaniments to curry dishes. Onion based chutneys lend a delicious dimension to any south Indian snacks and breakfast items they are added in. The flavour is amazing with spicy curries. Sometimes, people even savour it by dipping biscuits in the chutney.
Raw onion chutney is made using red onions and spices and usually served as a side dish to idly, dose, upma, or Pongal. Pearl onions are an excellent taste enhancing option to use instead of the usual large onions. This chutney also happens to be the main ingredient in the masala dosa preparation.
You can also add in roasted cumin powder or roasted garlic to double up the taste. As a substitute to pearl onions, Shallots would be your perfect bet to bring out the goodness of an onion chutney as they are sweeter with a subtle flavour. This one is a total crowd pleaser when served with snacks and can be prepared even if you have a busy schedule. Get the recipe here.
How To Prepare A Sweet And Sour Onion Chutney Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Side dish (Veg)
Serves: 3-4
-
- Onions- 5-6 Pieces
- Green chillies- 8-10 Pieces
- Curry leaves- 1 spring
- Ttamarind- 1 large piece
- Jaggery- 1 Tsp
- Salt to taste
For Seasoning
- Oil- 2-3 tbsp
- Turmeric- ½ tsp
- Mustard- ½ tsp
- Urad dal- 1 tsp
- Chilli powder- ½ tsp
- Hing- ¼ tsp
- Methi seeds- ¼ tsp
-
1. Soak a large piece of tamarind into water and boil it. Extract the juice when it cools down considerably.
2. Chop chillies into 2-3 pieces and dice onions. Keep it aside in a bowl.
3. Pour oil into the wok and splutter Hing, Methi and Gram dal.
4. Add chopped green chilies, and sprigs of curry leaves.
5. Fry green chillies till they soften.
6. Toss in diced Onions and fry.
7. Now add turmeric, followed by tamarind extract, salt. Jaggery, chilli, and a little water if it is thick,
8. Cook until oil gets released to the surface and chutney can be bottled.
- People - 3-4
- Calories - 110Kcal
- Total Fat - 20g
- Protein - 2.9g
- Total Carbohydrates - 17 g
- Cholesterol - 0mg
- Sugar - 7g
- Dietary Fiber - 2.8 grams
- How To Prepare Simple And Tasty Bisi Bele Bath Recipe
- How To Prepare Protein rich Usal/Sundal Recipe
- How to prepare A Lemon Ginger Rasam Recipe
- How To Prepare A Sizzling Hot Curry Leaves Chutney Powder Recipe
- How To Prepare Tangy Tofu Jalfrezi Recipe
- How To Prepare Sweet And Creamy Irani Chai ( Hyderabadi Dum Tea) Recipe
- How To Prepare Traditional Soft Ragi (Finger Millet) Roti Recipe
- Healthy And Nutritious Drumstick/Moringa Leaves Paratha
- Homemade Recipes: Try This Healthy Peanut Butter Recipe (3 Flavour Variations)
- Makai Capsicum Gravy With A Twist Recipe
- Delectable Chutney Raita (For Vegetable Pulav) Recipe
- Healthy And Nutritous Khichdi With Dalia Recipe
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.