How to Prepare A Sweet And Sour Onion Chutney

Chutneys are ideal accompaniments to curry dishes. Onion based chutneys lend a delicious dimension to any south Indian snacks and breakfast items they are added in. The flavour is amazing with spicy curries. Sometimes, people even savour it by dipping biscuits in the chutney.

Raw onion chutney is made using red onions and spices and usually served as a side dish to idly, dose, upma, or Pongal. Pearl onions are an excellent taste enhancing option to use instead of the usual large onions. This chutney also happens to be the main ingredient in the masala dosa preparation.

You can also add in roasted cumin powder or roasted garlic to double up the taste. As a substitute to pearl onions, Shallots would be your perfect bet to bring out the goodness of an onion chutney as they are sweeter with a subtle flavour. This one is a total crowd pleaser when served with snacks and can be prepared even if you have a busy schedule. Get the recipe here.

How To Prepare A Sweet And Sour Onion Chutney Recipe

How to Prepare Onion Chutney Recipe How to Prepare Onion Chutney Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 45M Total Time 1 Hours0 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Side dish (Veg) Serves: 3-4 Ingredients Onions- 5-6 Pieces Green chillies- 8-10 Pieces Curry leaves- 1 spring Ttamarind- 1 large piece Jaggery- 1 Tsp Salt to taste For Seasoning Oil- 2-3 tbsp Turmeric- ½ tsp Mustard- ½ tsp Urad dal- 1 tsp Chilli powder- ½ tsp Hing- ¼ tsp Methi seeds- ¼ tsp

How to Prepare 1. Soak a large piece of tamarind into water and boil it. Extract the juice when it cools down considerably. 2. Chop chillies into 2-3 pieces and dice onions. Keep it aside in a bowl. 3. Pour oil into the wok and splutter Hing, Methi and Gram dal. 4. Add chopped green chilies, and sprigs of curry leaves. 5. Fry green chillies till they soften. 6. Toss in diced Onions and fry. 7. Now add turmeric, followed by tamarind extract, salt. Jaggery, chilli, and a little water if it is thick, 8. Cook until oil gets released to the surface and chutney can be bottled. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 3-4

Calories - 110Kcal

Total Fat - 20g

Protein - 2.9g

Total Carbohydrates - 17 g

Cholesterol - 0mg

Sugar - 7g

Dietary Fiber - 2.8 grams

