A south Indian curry is never complete unless complemented by the aromatic curry leaves. Used as main tadka ingredients they are one of the preferred choices when it comes to seasoning in South Indian dishes. They have innumerable health benefits and gastronomical uses. The wet chutneys and chutney powders never taste authentic unless we add adequate amounts of Curry leaves while grinding.

Apart from being antidiabetic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory the good old curry leaf also imparts lustre to your hair, when you consume them raw. Usually, it is served along with Idli and Dosa as a side dish or even steamed rice with a dollop of ghee. They are a rich source of iron, calcium, and fibre and help the digestive process.

Try this popular recipe using curry leaves and include it in your daily breakfast regimen whenever you can. This is something that is tasty and healthy. Check out the recipe here.

How To Prepare A Sizzling Hot Curry Leaves Chutney Powder Recipe How To Prepare A Sizzling Hot Curry Leaves Chutney Powder Recipe Prep Time 1 Mins Cook Time 8M Total Time 9 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Side dish Serves: 5 people Ingredients Curry leaves/kari patta- 1 cup Channa dal- ¼ cup Urad dal- ¼ cup Tamarind- A small piece Dried red chilli- 4 pieces Dry copra powder- ½ cup Hing- 1 pinch Salt- ½ tsp Oil- ½ tsp

How to Prepare 1. Firstly, in a large pan dry roast 1 cup curry leaves on low flame. 2. Roast till the curry leaves turn crunchy. 3. Dry roast ¼ cup chana dal, 2 tbsp urad dal and 1 tsp coriander seeds in the same pan. 4. Wait until the dal turns golden. 5. Now add a small piece of tamarind, 4 dried red chillies and ½ cup tbsp copra (dried/desiccated). 6. Continue to roast till the coconut turns golden brown. 7. Transfer all the above into the blender. Add half a tsp salt. Blend into powder to fine or coarse consistency without adding any water. 8. Season with Oil, to which turmeric, a pinch of Hing and mustard have been added. 9. This powder will last for a month if it is sealed inside an airtight container. Mix hot rice with ghee and a tbsp or two of the curry chutney powder before consuming it. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 5 people

Energy - 16 kcal

Fat - 1.2

Protein - 0.4

Carb - 0.8

Cholesterol - 0

Fiber - 0.2

[ 5 of 5 - 43 Users]

Story first published: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 15:45 [IST]