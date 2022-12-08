Just In
How to Prepare A Sex On The Beach Cocktail recipe
For the liquor uninitiated, A sex on the beach cocktail is a confusing title given, for some unknown reason, to a cocktail combination of orange juice, cranberry juice, peach schnapps, vodka, and lastly the maraschino cherry. It is a modified version of fruity punch with some traces of alcohol in it. It is alcoholic fruit punch, to put it in a nutshell.
Probably the fruity and refreshing property of this Cocktail must have inspired someone to give it a fancy title. Probably it might have been coined when a bartender for an advertising campaign of a liquor distribution company tried selling its peach schnapps in his own resourceful creative style, way back in 1987. But this drink, much before the bartenders claimed this, had entered into the "American Bartenders School Guide to Drinks" in 1982.
All we know is that it all happened when a bartender combined a Fuzzy Navel (peach schnapps and orange juice) with a Cape Codder (vodka and cranberry juice) put those drinks together and named it the above way.
The Sex on the Beach cocktail was a mass favourite until the craft cocktail renaissance came along but it still draws crowds who come searching for this in the menu.
The orange juice not only adds refreshing taste, but it is a classic ingredient in this cocktail that makes it what it is although some people prefer pineapple juice as a substitute. You can bank on any solid Vodka to provide you the neutral base that lets the peach liqueur and fruit juices overpower it. Blend in these ingredients, and leave yourself at the mercy of the heady mix of peach and the intoxicating Vodka to transport you to the beach, stage by stage.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: liquor
Serves: 1
-
- Orange juice, freshly squeezed-1 1/2 ounces
- cranberry juice-1 1/2 ounces
- Vodka-1 1/2 ounces
- peach schnapps-1/2 ounce
- Chambord or creme de cassis - 1/2 ounce
- Garnish: cocktail umbrella
-
1. Add the vodka, peach schnapps, Chambord, orange juice and cranberry juice to a shaker with ice and stir it well.
2. Strain over fresh ice into a highball glass.
3. Use the cocktail umbrella for garnishing purposes.
- People - 1
- Calories - 110kcal
- Total Fat - 0.1g.
- Total Carbohydrates - 19g
- Cholesterol - 0mg.
- Sugars - 17g.
- Dietary Fiber - 0.2g
