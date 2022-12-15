How to Prepare A Piquant Spicy Tuvar Dal Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Gujarati Tuvar dal hardly requires any effort and with essential ingredients like onion, tomato, and certain basic spices, it can be prepared without compromising on the taste and flavour. Pressure cook this with tomatoes and onions and temper with some aromatic spices and it is ready to eat. With so many healthy ingredients, for example, onion for immunity and tomato for heart health, it works on our heath at the same time.

Used everywhere, as sambar in south india and as dal in north india, and as an important ingredients for some sweet delicacies, tuvar dal with its thick consistency easily is termed as king of dals, although it takes more time than masoor dal to cook.

How to Prepare a piquant spicy Tuvar Dal How to Prepare a piquant spicy Tuvar Dal Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: main course/dinner/lunch Serves: 4 Ingredients Tuvar dal-1 cup Turmeric-½ tsp Salt to taste Lemon juice or a small piece of tamarind-1 tbsp Jaggery to taste

How to Prepare 1. Wash boil mash dal 2. Heat ghee. Add cumin and red chilli and garlic. 3. Add dal. Add two cups of water and lastly salt 4. Cook for a few mn 5. If you like it sour add tamarind extract and then jaggery 6. Cook for few minutes. 7. If you prefer to add lime juice, add it just before serving. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 4

Energy - 143 cal

Fat - 4.3 g

Protein - 7.1 g

Carbohydrates - 19.1

Cholesterol - 0

Fiber - 3.1 g

