Just In
- 8 min ago Winter Fashion: How To Accessorise Your Winter Looks
- 8 min ago Do Laundry Wash Bags Really Work? Can They Protect Your Clothes?
- 1 hr ago How To Use A Fitted Bedsheet? A Simple Trick That Can Make Your Bed Look Neat
- 2 hrs ago How To Keep Your House Clutter-Free? Easy Habits That You Need To Follow
Don't Miss
- News Elon Musk sells another huge chunk of Tesla shares worth USD 3.58B, purpose unknown
- Sports FIFA World Cup 2022: Celebrations galore in France as Les Blues down Morocco to enter Final
- Movies WATCH: Devoleeena Bhattacharjee’s Mom Gets Emotional During The Mehendi Ceremony; Leaves The Bride In Tears
- Finance Govt Focused On Creating Infra For Easy Access, To Medical Services For Workers: Labour Min
- Technology Realme GT Neo 5 Leaked Render Reveals A New Design Language
- Education UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Result will be Out Today: Check Details Here
- Automobiles Mahindra To Open New EV Plant In Pune – Check Out The Massive Investment Plan
- Travel Airtel ‘World Pass’: Get Rid of International Roaming
How to Prepare A Piquant Spicy Tuvar Dal Recipe
Gujarati Tuvar dal hardly requires any effort and with essential ingredients like onion, tomato, and certain basic spices, it can be prepared without compromising on the taste and flavour. Pressure cook this with tomatoes and onions and temper with some aromatic spices and it is ready to eat. With so many healthy ingredients, for example, onion for immunity and tomato for heart health, it works on our heath at the same time.
Used everywhere, as sambar in south india and as dal in north india, and as an important ingredients for some sweet delicacies, tuvar dal with its thick consistency easily is termed as king of dals, although it takes more time than masoor dal to cook.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: main course/dinner/lunch
Serves: 4
-
- Tuvar dal-1 cup
- Turmeric-½ tsp
- Salt to taste
- Lemon juice or a small piece of tamarind-1 tbsp
- Jaggery to taste
-
1. Wash boil mash dal
2. Heat ghee. Add cumin and red chilli and garlic.
3. Add dal. Add two cups of water and lastly salt
4. Cook for a few mn
5. If you like it sour add tamarind extract and then jaggery
6. Cook for few minutes.
7. If you prefer to add lime juice, add it just before serving.
- People - 4
- Energy - 143 cal
- Fat - 4.3 g
- Protein - 7.1 g
- Carbohydrates - 19.1
- Cholesterol - 0
- Fiber - 3.1 g
- How To Prepare A Festive Tilwali Bhuni Khichdi Recipe For Sankranti
- How To Prepare Nutrient dense Radish Kofta Recipe
- How to Prepare Tongue Tickling Crispy Bhindi Kurkuri Recipe
- How to Prepare an aromatic Fiery Curry Leaves Chutney
- How To Prepare Flavour-Dripping Gobi Bharwan Recipe
- How To Prepare Nutritious Vegetarian Thupka Noodles Recipe
- How To Prepare The Spicy Rich Biryani Shorba Recipe
- How To Prepare Flavoursome Masoor Dal Fry Recipe
- How To Prepare A Hot Spicy Tawa Idly recipe With A North Indian Twist
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe
- How To Prepare Authentic Homemade Pizza Margherita Recipe
- How To Make Healthy No Sugar Modak Sweet Recipe
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.